News Champion

News Champion EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that revolutionizes economic event trading by combining real-time economic calendar data with automated pre-news trading strategies. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA provides institutional-grade market intelligence in an intuitive, visual format while executing precise trade entries around high-impact economic events.
  • Live Economic Calendar Integration
  • Displays real-time economic events directly on your trading chart
  • Categorizes events by impact level (High/Medium/Low)
  • Shows countdown timers for upcoming events in days, hours, or minutes
  • Intelligent Pre-News Trading System
  • Automatically places strategic stop orders before major news releases
  • Implements dual-direction order placement (buy stop and sell stop)
  • Executes trades based on proven volatility breakout strategies
  • Comprehensive Market Awareness
  • Detects market holidays and weekends for major economies (US, UK, EU, JP, AU)
  • Provides real-time market status indicators
  • Tracks upcoming events with visual scrolling display


Key Features

1. Advanced Visual Interface

  • Professional Canvas Display: Elegant, semi-transparent calendar overlay on your chart
  • Color-Coded Impact Indicators: Immediate visual recognition of event significance
  • Real-Time Countdowns: Dynamic timing for upcoming events
  • EA Information Panel: Shows version, current date/time, and market status
  • Customizable Display: Adjust scroll speeds, positions, and visibility per impact level

2. Multi-Channel Alert System

  • Pop-Up Alerts: Immediate desktop notifications with sound
  • Push Notifications: Mobile alerts via MT5 mobile app
  • Email Alerts: Direct email notifications for critical events
  • Custom Sound Support: Use custom sound files for alerts
  • Configurable Alert Timing: Set alerts from 1 minute to 24 hours before events

3. Smart Trading Engine

  • Precision Order Placement: Places orders at optimal pre-news timing
  • Risk-Adjusted Position Sizing: Calculates lot sizes based on account risk percentage
  • Stop Loss/Take Profit Optimization: Configurable distances in points
  • Magic Number Tracking: Easy identification of EA-generated trades
  • Auto Order Cleanup: Removes pending orders after event expiration

4. Professional Risk Management

  • Equity Protection System: Automatically suspends trading during excessive drawdown
  • Maximum Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (0.5%-5%)
  • Balance Protection: Prevents overtrading during unfavorable conditions
  • Drawdown Monitoring: Real-time equity and balance tracking

5. Market Intelligence Features

  • Holiday Detection: Identifies non-trading days for multiple countries
  • Weekend Recognition: Automatically adjusts for market closures
  • Event Filtering: Selectively display only relevant impact levels
  • Multi-Country Support: Covers major global economies

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
  • Recommended Timeframe: M1-M30
  • Symbol Compatibility: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
Required Data: Economic calendar subscription (free with most MT5 brokers) Processing: Low resource consumption, optimized for multiple chart operation Strategic AdvantagesFor Retail Traders:
  • Eliminates Guesswork: No need to manually track economic calendars
  • Removes Emotional Trading: Automated execution prevents hesitation
  • Time-Saving: 24/7 market monitoring without constant screen time
  • Educational Value: Learn market patterns through visual event tracking


For Professional Traders:

  • Institutional-Grade Timing: Execute at precisely calculated pre-news intervals
  • Multi-Asset Coverage: Trade multiple instruments simultaneously
  • Advanced Configuration: Fine-tune every parameter for optimal performance
  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade records and event tracking

Setup Process:

  • Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation on MT5
  • Configuration: Set preferred risk parameters and alert preferences
  • Activation: Apply to desired chart with one click
  • Monitoring: Watch the calendar populate and EA begin operation

Operational Flow:

  • Data Collection: EA pulls economic calendar data from your broker
  • Event Analysis: Categorizes events by impact and currency
  • Strategy Activation: Places orders before high-impact events
  • Trade Management: Monitors and manages open positions
  • Alert Distribution: Sends notifications for upcoming events
おすすめのプロダクト
VWAP Signal
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
インディケータ
Free Until 1st Jan 2026 VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines: Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight. Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals: Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opp
FREE
Reactivity
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
リアクティビティ指標 – MT5向け経済イベント反応測定 リアクティビティ指標 は、経済カレンダーイベントに対する市場の反応をリアルタイムで分析・定量化します。主要な経済発表後の10秒、30秒、60秒における価格変動（ピップス）を自動的に測定します。 主な機能  イベント自動取得 MT5ネイティブカレンダーAPIとの統合により、外部設定は不要。  ニュース後のボラティリティ精密測定 ニュース発表後の価格変動速度（ピップス/分）を計算。  比較分析 国別・イベント種別ごとに、類似イベントの過去データと市場反応を比較。  事前市場評価 イベント15分前の市場状況（スプレッド、ボラティリティ、予測インパクト）を分析。  カスタマイズ可能なアラート サウンド、ポップアップ、メール、プッシュ通知に対応。  データ保存 すべての測定値をCSV形式で自動保存、後続分析が可能。  インテリジェントフィルタリング 重要度（1～3）や対象通貨でイベントを絞り込み可能。 実用性 この指標は、トレーダーが 経済ニュースに対する市場反応を客観的に定量化 し、 過去に高インパクトだったイベントを特
Haven HTF Candle
Maksim Tarutin
インディケータ
Haven HTF Candle — あなたのチャートに上位足のパワーを Haven HTF Candle のご紹介 — 上位足（HTF）のローソク足をメインチャートに直接表示する強力なツールです。ウィンドウを常に切り替えるのをやめ、真の市場コンテキストを把握し始めましょう。これは、十分な情報に基づいた取引決定を下すための基盤となります。 その他の製品 -> こちら 。 主な機能と「Power of 3」コンセプト 「Power of 3」（AMD）コンセプトに基づく分析： インジケーターは HTFローソク足の始値 を明確に表示します。これはこの戦略の重要なレベルです。下位足にいながら、アキュムレーション（Accumulation）、マニピュレーション（Manipulation, Judas Swing）、ディストリビューション（Distribution）の各フェーズを簡単に特定できます。 トレンドの即時評価： 現在のタイムフレームでの動きが、より大きな全体像の中で推進波なのか調整波なのかを素早く理解できます。 視覚的な利便性： HTFローソク足の位置、色、数を完全にカスタマイズして
FREE
Big Ching UH dividend payout EA
Chi Hang Liu
ユーティリティ
Delving deep into the sphere of finance and trading strategies, I decided to conduct a series of experiments, exploring approaches based on reinforcement learning as well as those operating without it. Applying these methods, I managed to formulate a nuanced conclusion, pivotal for understanding the significance of unique strategies in contemporary trading.  
FREE
Orion Vwap Bands
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
インディケータ
Fundamentação teórica   A VWAP é uma média móvel ajustada pelo volume, ou seja, o peso de cada preço corresponde ao volume de ações negociadas no período, dando mais importância ao período em que se tenha mais negociações. A Orion Vwap Bands permite que o usuário use plote 8 bandas que podem ser utilizadas como suportes e resistências para o preço. Cada banda é calculada a partir da Vwap Tradicional: Ex.: Se escolhermos o valor 0.25 para a plotagem da Banda 1, pega-se o preço da Vwap e acrescent
TerminatorTrades
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
ユーティリティ
"Terminator Trades " EA robot, built on the powerful MQ5 code,  is designed to simplify the process of closing your positions and pending orders. You can adjust if you want close all the trades or by specific symbols. With just a single click on a button, you can efficiently manage your current positions, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to terminate a trade.  Close Trades , Delete Pending Orders with Terminator Trades. 
FREE
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
インディケータ
MT5のWA_PV_BOX_EFFORTXRESULT WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicatorは、Package Indicatorsグループ（Wyckoff Academy Wave Market）の一部です。 MT5のWAPVボックスエフォートx結果インジケーターは、価格とボリュームを読み取るのに役立ちます。その読みは、努力×結果の特定を支援することで構成されています グラフによって作成された波で。 ボックスが緑色の場合のMT5のWAPVボックスの労力x結果インジケーターは、ボリュームが需要に有利であり、ボックスが赤色の場合を意味します ボリュームは供給に有利です。 ボックスが大きいほど、価格に対するボリュームの変位が大きくなります。価格の上昇波がボックスのサイズに比例しない場合、 努力×結果。 非常に視覚的な方法で、ボリュームと価格の間のこの相違を識別できます。 MT5のWAPVBoxEffort x Result Indicatorを使用すると、インジケーターをゼロ軸の下に配置することで、視覚化を向上させることもできます。 ティックボリュームとリア
Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
インディケータ
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Precision Data Extractor LWMA
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: LWMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Linear Weighted Moving Average  ( LWMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods,  then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Fo
HTF Moving Average MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター HTF移動平均線 MT5用 - MT5対応のプロフェッショナルHTF MAインジケーターで、トレード手法をアップグレードしましょう。HTFとはHigher Time Frame（高時間枠）の略です。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションエントリーを行うトレンドトレーダーに最適です。 - HTF MAインジケーターを使用すると、高時間枠の移動平均線を現在のチャートに貼り付け、主要なトレンドの方向を追跡できます。 - このインジケーターは高時間枠のトレンドを表示します --> これは常に利益を生む方法です。 - HTF MAインジケーターは、低リスクで大きな利益を得る機会を提供します。 使用方法： - D1からH4またはH1チャートにMAを貼り付けます。 - H4からH1、M30、またはM15チャートにMAを貼り付けます。 - その他（画像を参照）。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
インディケータ
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Marcon s Deviation
Luiz Antonio De Sousa Marcon
インディケータ
DESVIO DE MARCON  (Desvio Dinâmico de VWAP) O Desvio de Marcon é um indicador desenvolvido com o intuito de fornecer ao TRADER uma ferramenta capaz de antecipar pontos relevantes de suporte e resistência através de canais de desvios de VWAP traçados no gráfico.  Mas qual a diferença entre o Desvio de Marcon e os canais de desvio padrão da VWAP já existentes? O Desvio de Marcon utiliza um algoritmo estatístico desenvolvido por Luiz Antonio de Sousa Marcon, que lhe dá a capacidade de se auto calib
Elder ray
Financial Trading Seminars Inc.
インディケータ
Elder-Ray is made of both Bulls Power and Bears Power as described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. It is tracking the relative power of bulls and bears by measuring how far the high and the low of each bar get away from the average price. Elder-ray is an indicator developed by Dr. Elder and named for its similarity to x-rays. It shows the structure of bullish and bearish power below the surface of the markets. Elder-ray combines a trendfollowing moving average with two oscillators to show w
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (2)
インディケータ
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Trend Vision PRO SMC
Miyambo Mumba
インディケータ
HTF/LTFオーダーブロック、FVG、BOS検出、エントリー/SL/TPレベル、リアルタイムアラートを備えたプロ仕様のスマートマネーインジケーター。 FULL DESCRIPTION: VisionSMC Pro - プロフェッショナル・スマートマネー・コンセプト・インジケーター VisionSMC Proで機関投資家のようにトレードしましょう。MetaTrader 5で最も包括的なSMCインジケーターです。この強力なツールはスマートマネーの足跡を明らかにし、高確率のトレードセットアップを正確に特定するのに役立ちます。 主な機能 - マルチタイムフレーム分析：HTFバイアスとLTF執行を組み合わせた精密なエントリー - リアルオーダーブロック：ローソク足の実体分析で本物の機関オーダーブロックを検出 - フェアバリューギャップ (FVG)：価格の不均衡を自動的に識別 - 構造の破壊 (BOS/ChoCH)：市場構造の変化をリアルタイムで追跡 - プレミアム/ディスカウントゾーン：価格が安いか高いかを正確に把握 - エントリー、SL、TPレベル：カスタマイズ可能なリスク:リワ
Micro Volume
Aleksandr Goryachev
インディケータ
Volumes  ******************* Volumes для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор Volumes  для платформы Micro. Входные парам
FREE
Color HLC Bars and Candles
Ricardo Almeida Branco
インディケータ
Want to make the graph cleaner? Don't you use the opening price in your analysis? Want to use a chart model that was used by Richard Wyckoff? Then you need to know the Color HLC Candles and Bars indicator. In the same indicator you can switch to the display of candles or bars. Take a look at the other volume indicators to complement your operating. And don't forget to look at the best Vwap Custom (Midas)! Leave your comment! Success and good trades!
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Tik Tok
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
The Tik Tok indicator was created on the basis of the original extreme search indicators, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a big sharp jerk in one direction, thanks to it you will know when this happens it will notify you when a blue dot for buying red for sale appears. It basically uses the process of detecting the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the
Price Action Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
エキスパート
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Precision Data Extractor EMA
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: EMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Exponential Moving Average ( EMA )—from multiple applied prices , timeframes , and periods , then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with Forex, Stocks, and
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro
Clever Emoghene
インディケータ
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on the chart. These gaps represent areas of price imbalance, which many traders use to identify potential reversal or continuation levels. The indicator is designed to be simple to use: just attach it to the chart, and it will highlight FVG zones in real time without the need to draw anything manually. Main Featu
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
インディケータ
インジケーターについて このインジケーターは、金融商品の終値に対するモンテカルロシミュレーションに基づいています。モンテカルロ法とは、以前の観測結果に基づくランダムな数値を使用して、さまざまな結果の確率をモデル化するための統計的手法です。 どのように機能しますか？ このインジケーターは、歴史的データに基づき、時間の経過とともにランダムに価格が変動する複数の価格シナリオを生成します。各シミュレーション試行は、 終値 の変動を考慮するためのランダム変数を使用し、与えられた期間における将来の市場変動を効果的に模倣します。 モンテカルロシミュレーションの利点 - モンテカルロシミュレーションは、複数の将来のシナリオに対して戦略をテストすることで、さまざまなトレード戦略のリスクを分析するのに役立ちます。 - 稀な極端なイベント（テールリスク）を含むさまざまな市場状況で戦略のパフォーマンスを把握することができます。 - 単一の予測に依存するのではなく、モンテカルロ法は関連する確率を伴う潜在的な結果の範囲を提供します。これにより、利益や損失の可能性を理解するのに役立ちます。 モンテカルロ法は、
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
ユーティリティ
リアルタイム価格と総利益表示インジケーター ライブトレードと画面共有に最適 デイトレーダー、スキャルパー、ライブストリーミングトレードセッション専用に設計 このプロフェッショナルインジケーターは、チャート上でリアルタイム価格表示と包括的な利益追跡を提供します - 高頻度取引とライブトレーディング配信に不可欠です。 主要機能 リアルタイム価格表示 毎秒ライブビッド価格更新 全シンボルタイプのプロフェッショナル書式設定 貴金属向けゴールド/XAU特別書式設定 画面共有に最適な大型明確表示 デイトレーディング決定のための瞬時価格更新 包括的利益追跡 トレーディング履歴からのアカウント総利益 トレード終了時のリアルタイム利益更新 カスタム追加利益金額 手数料とスワップの包含 プラス/マイナス指標付きプロフェッショナル利益書式設定 パフォーマンス最適化 スマートキャッシュシステム - 最小CPU使用量 1秒更新間隔 - 稲妻の速さ 効率的なタイマーベース更新 リアルタイム取引監視 プロフェッショナルエラー処理 高度なカスタマイズ 調整可能なフォント名とサイズ 利益と損失のカスタム色 チャート上
FREE
Precision Data Extractor RSI
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: RSI , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Relative Strength Index  ( RSI )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex, Stocks
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
エキスパート
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade – シンプルかつ強力なスマートトレード管理 Easy Trade は、リスクを適切にコントロールし、スムーズな取引執行を実現したい MetaTrader ユーザーのためのオールインワン・トレードマネジメントソリューションです。 トレーダーの声をもとにゼロから設計された Easy Trade は、複数シンボルの取引を簡単に実行・監視・管理できるようにし、作業フローを複雑にしません。 手動スキャルピングでも、少数のセットアップを管理するポートフォリオでも、Easy Trade は賢明な判断と安定した成果に集中できるようサポートします。 ⸻ なぜ Easy Trade を使うべきか？ 精密なリスク管理：固定ロットサイズまたはパーセンテージによるリスク設定が可能。リアルタイムでリスクとリワード情報を確認。 バスケット型トレーリング：複数の取引の利益を監視。目標到達で部分利益を自動確保。 取引の自動記録：各取引をスクリーンショットで記録。ジャーナル記録やパフォーマンス分析に最適。 時限クローズ機能：指定日時での自動クローズ設定が可能。週末前や取引終了時に便利。 カス
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
作者のその他のプロダクト
RSI Alert Tool
Clemence Benjamin
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
This wonderful tool works on any pair producing alerts whenever the market enters the overbought and oversold zones of the market. The signals come as  BUY or SELL but it does not necessarily mean you should go on and execute order, but that you should begin to study the chart for potential reversal. For advanced signal tools check out some of our premium tools like Dual Impulse.
FREE
Harmonic Hybrid
Clemence Benjamin
インディケータ
Volume and RSI-based sniper entry signals for Boom and Crash synthetics feature robust entry alert systems. For more advanced filter signals, consider the Harmonic Hybrid Pro. When trading spikes, three orders are strategically placed to manage risk, with the third order positioned close to the highest probability of a spike. Signals are no longer valid fifteen minutes after the final order, and any losses should be closed promptly. For take profit (Tp), it is advisable to exit shortly after a s
FREE
Dual Impulse
Clemence Benjamin
インディケータ
これは、ローソク足の価格変動に基づいて機械的に設計されたインジケーターです。 これは、買いまたは売りの衝動が生成されるたびにアラートを生成する任意の取引商品で機能しますが、シグナルを検証するためのビデオと説明文書もあり、エントリーとエグジットのテクニックも提供します。 YouTube benjc trade Advisor で検索し、この商品の説明ビデオを見つけてください。 最新バージョンは、信号をフィルタリングしてより正確にするためのトレンドとオシレーター制約を備えています。 また、使い放題やレンタルに関しては製品の値上げも求めた。 将来のアップグレードには価格の上昇が必要になります。 このシステムでは、シグナルが生成されるとすぐに取引が行われます。 利点は、取引実行時のシステムシグナルのリトレースメントが少ないことです。 セットアップが無効になると損失は非常に大きくなります。 目的は、コンピューターがチャートを監視し、セットアップの準備ができたら警告を発するため、目の疲れを軽減することです。 また、プッシュ通知もサポートしているため、リモートの場合でも携帯電話の Met
FREE
Institutional Trading Zones
Clemence Benjamin
インディケータ
大物のように取引しましょう！ITZ は、機関投資家の動きに合わせようとしているトレーダーにとって究極のツールです。 高度に最適化された戦略を活用して、セッション シグナルに活用しながら、入ってくる市場セッションと出ていく市場セッションに関する情報を常に提供します。 主な機能: 1. 複数通貨のサポート – さまざまな資産間で簡単に取引できます。 2. M1 から M30 の時間枠に最適化 – スキャルパーやデイ トレーダーに最適です。 3. 3 つの強力なシグナル戦略 – 高確率の取引向けに設計されています。 4. セッション マーカーとアラート – シドニー、東京、ロンドン、ニューヨークの市場セッション通知で先手を打つことができます。 5. カスタム サウンド アラート – 独自のオーディオ キューで通知を受け取り、取引の認識を高めます。 6. 勝率の高いシグナル – ピーク時の有効性のためにフィルタリングされています。 7. 継続的な開発と更新 – 定期的な機能強化で先手を打つことができます。 8. 最大限に活用していただくために、役立つガイドラインをまとめた
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信