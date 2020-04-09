News Champion is a disciplined Expert Advisor designed for traders who operate around high-impact economic releases on fast-moving currency pairs.

Rather than attempting to predict outcomes, the system focuses on structured execution around event-driven volatility, particularly in the critical minutes surrounding major macroeconomic announcements where price discovery is most aggressive.





Optimized for the M1 timeframe, News Champion aligns with the reality that most market displacement during scheduled releases occurs within seconds to minutes of publication.





Live Economic Calendar Integration

Real-time economic calendar events rendered directly on the chart

Clear classification by impact level (High / Medium / Low)

Dynamic countdown timers displaying time-to-event in days, hours, or minutes

Visual event tracking designed to maintain situational awareness without clutter





This allows traders to remain context-aware without relying on external dashboards or manual monitoring.





Structured Pre-News Execution Logic

Automated placement of strategic stop orders ahead of high-impact releases

Dual-direction positioning (buy-stop and sell-stop) to accommodate uncertainty in outcome

Execution logic aligned with volatility expansion rather than directional bias





The system is intentionally designed around reaction and structure, not prediction.





Market Session & Event Awareness

Automatic detection of weekends and major market holidays (US, UK, EU, JP, AU)

Real-time market status indicators to prevent unintended execution during inactive periods

Forward-looking event visibility via a scrolling on-chart display





This ensures the EA operates only when liquidity and participation are expected, reducing structural risk.





Design Philosophy

News Champion is built as a controlled execution assistant, not a “set-and-forget” profit engine.

It prioritizes:





Transparency of behavior

Predictable execution rules

Configurability for different broker conditions and risk models





The system is intended for traders who understand the risks of news trading and value process, discipline, and visibility over exaggerated performance claims.

Key Features

1. Advanced Visual Interface

Professional Canvas Display: Elegant, semi-transparent calendar overlay on your chart

Color-Coded Impact Indicators: Immediate visual recognition of event significance

Real-Time Countdowns: Dynamic timing for upcoming events

EA Information Panel: Shows version, current date/time, and market status

Customizable Display: Adjust scroll speeds, positions, and visibility per impact level

2. Multi-Channel Alert System

Pop-Up Alerts: Immediate desktop notifications with sound

Push Notifications: Mobile alerts via MT5 mobile app

Email Alerts: Direct email notifications for critical events

Custom Sound Support: Use custom sound files for alerts

Configurable Alert Timing: Set alerts from 1 minute to 24 hours before events

3. Smart Trading Engine

Precision Order Placement: Places orders at optimal pre-news timing

Risk-Adjusted Position Sizing: Calculates lot sizes based on account risk percentage

Stop Loss/Take Profit Optimization: Configurable distances in points

Magic Number Tracking: Easy identification of EA-generated trades

Auto Order Cleanup: Removes pending orders after event expiration

4. Professional Risk Management

Equity Protection System: Automatically suspends trading during excessive drawdown

Maximum Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (0.5%-5%)

Balance Protection: Prevents overtrading during unfavorable conditions

Drawdown Monitoring: Real-time equity and balance tracking

5. Market Intelligence Features

Holiday Detection: Identifies non-trading days for multiple countries

Weekend Recognition: Automatically adjusts for market closures

Event Filtering: Selectively display only relevant impact levels

Multi-Country Support: Covers major global economies

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)

Recommended Timeframe: M1-M30

Symbol Compatibility: All forex pairs, indices, commodities

Required Data: Economic calendar subscription (free with most MT5 brokers)

Processing: Low resource consumption, optimized for multiple chart operation

Strategic Advantages

For Retail Traders:

Eliminates Guesswork: No need to manually track economic calendars

Removes Emotional Trading: Automated execution prevents hesitation

Time-Saving: 24/7 market monitoring without constant screen time

Educational Value: Learn market patterns through visual event tracking

For Professional Traders:

Institutional-Grade Timing: Execute at precisely calculated pre-news intervals

Multi-Asset Coverage: Trade multiple instruments simultaneously

Advanced Configuration: Fine-tune every parameter for optimal performance

Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade records and event tracking

Setup Process:

Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation on MT5

Configuration: Set preferred risk parameters and alert preferences

Activation: Apply to desired chart with one click

Monitoring: Watch the calendar populate and EA begin operation

Operational Flow: