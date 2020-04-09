News Champion

News Champion is a disciplined Expert Advisor designed for traders who operate around high-impact economic releases on fast-moving currency pairs.
Rather than attempting to predict outcomes, the system focuses on structured execution around event-driven volatility, particularly in the critical minutes surrounding major macroeconomic announcements where price discovery is most aggressive.

Optimized for the M1 timeframe, News Champion aligns with the reality that most market displacement during scheduled releases occurs within seconds to minutes of publication.

Live Economic Calendar Integration

  • Real-time economic calendar events rendered directly on the chart
  • Clear classification by impact level (High / Medium / Low)
  • Dynamic countdown timers displaying time-to-event in days, hours, or minutes
  • Visual event tracking designed to maintain situational awareness without clutter

This allows traders to remain context-aware without relying on external dashboards or manual monitoring.

Structured Pre-News Execution Logic

  • Automated placement of strategic stop orders ahead of high-impact releases
  • Dual-direction positioning (buy-stop and sell-stop) to accommodate uncertainty in outcome
  • Execution logic aligned with volatility expansion rather than directional bias

The system is intentionally designed around reaction and structure, not prediction.

Market Session & Event Awareness

  • Automatic detection of weekends and major market holidays (US, UK, EU, JP, AU)
  • Real-time market status indicators to prevent unintended execution during inactive periods
  • Forward-looking event visibility via a scrolling on-chart display

This ensures the EA operates only when liquidity and participation are expected, reducing structural risk.

Design Philosophy

News Champion is built as a controlled execution assistant, not a “set-and-forget” profit engine.
It prioritizes:

  • Transparency of behavior
  • Predictable execution rules
  • Configurability for different broker conditions and risk models

The system is intended for traders who understand the risks of news trading and value process, discipline, and visibility over exaggerated performance claims.

    Key Features

    1. Advanced Visual Interface

    • Professional Canvas Display: Elegant, semi-transparent calendar overlay on your chart
    • Color-Coded Impact Indicators: Immediate visual recognition of event significance
    • Real-Time Countdowns: Dynamic timing for upcoming events
    • EA Information Panel: Shows version, current date/time, and market status
    • Customizable Display: Adjust scroll speeds, positions, and visibility per impact level

    2. Multi-Channel Alert System

    • Pop-Up Alerts: Immediate desktop notifications with sound
    • Push Notifications: Mobile alerts via MT5 mobile app
    • Email Alerts: Direct email notifications for critical events
    • Custom Sound Support: Use custom sound files for alerts
    • Configurable Alert Timing: Set alerts from 1 minute to 24 hours before events

    3. Smart Trading Engine

    • Precision Order Placement: Places orders at optimal pre-news timing
    • Risk-Adjusted Position Sizing: Calculates lot sizes based on account risk percentage
    • Stop Loss/Take Profit Optimization: Configurable distances in points
    • Magic Number Tracking: Easy identification of EA-generated trades
    • Auto Order Cleanup: Removes pending orders after event expiration

    4. Professional Risk Management

    • Equity Protection System: Automatically suspends trading during excessive drawdown
    • Maximum Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (0.5%-5%)
    • Balance Protection: Prevents overtrading during unfavorable conditions
    • Drawdown Monitoring: Real-time equity and balance tracking

    5. Market Intelligence Features

    • Holiday Detection: Identifies non-trading days for multiple countries
    • Weekend Recognition: Automatically adjusts for market closures
    • Event Filtering: Selectively display only relevant impact levels
    • Multi-Country Support: Covers major global economies

    Technical Specifications

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
    • Recommended Timeframe: M1-M30
    • Symbol Compatibility: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
    Required Data: Economic calendar subscription (free with most MT5 brokers) Processing: Low resource consumption, optimized for multiple chart operation Strategic AdvantagesFor Retail Traders:
    • Eliminates Guesswork: No need to manually track economic calendars
    • Removes Emotional Trading: Automated execution prevents hesitation
    • Time-Saving: 24/7 market monitoring without constant screen time
    • Educational Value: Learn market patterns through visual event tracking

    For Professional Traders:

    • Institutional-Grade Timing: Execute at precisely calculated pre-news intervals
    • Multi-Asset Coverage: Trade multiple instruments simultaneously
    • Advanced Configuration: Fine-tune every parameter for optimal performance
    • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade records and event tracking

    Setup Process:

    • Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation on MT5
    • Configuration: Set preferred risk parameters and alert preferences
    • Activation: Apply to desired chart with one click
    • Monitoring: Watch the calendar populate and EA begin operation

    Operational Flow:

    • Data Collection: EA pulls economic calendar data from your broker
    • Event Analysis: Categorizes events by impact and currency
    • Strategy Activation: Places orders before high-impact events
    • Trade Management: Monitors and manages open positions
    • Alert Distribution: Sends notifications for upcoming events
