Gann fibo pro scalper

Title: Gann Fibo Pro Scalper
​Product Description:
Gann Fibo Pro Scalper is a professional trading tool designed for traders who seek precision in fast-moving markets. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines the mathematical power of Gann Angles with Fibonacci Retracement levels to identify high-probability reversal and continuation points.
​The EA is specifically optimized for scalping, focusing on capturing quick price movements with a disciplined risk management approach.
​Key Features:
​Gann & Fibonacci Integration: Uses a unique algorithm to find the intersection of Gann cycles and Fibo levels.
​Smart Scalping Logic: Designed to enter and exit trades rapidly to minimize market exposure.
​Risk Management: Includes built-in Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for every trade.
​Trend Detection: Filters signals based on the overall market trend to increase the win rate.
​User-Friendly: Works out of the box with default settings, but is fully customizable for advanced users.
​Recommendations:
​Timeframe: M1, M5, or M15 (Optimized for M5).
​Pairs: Major currency pairs with low spreads (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).
​Broker: Use an ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution.
​Account Type: Any (Hedge/Netting).
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
