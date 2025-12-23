Gann fibo pro scalper

Gold Guardian Ultimate AI V20.1 - Official Description

Project Overview: Gold Guardian Ultimate AI V20.1 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This expert advisor is the result of extensive quantitative research, combining classical technical analysis with modern artificial intelligence. It focuses on capital preservation while seeking aggressive growth opportunities in gold's intraday volatility.

Strategy and Methodology: The core logic of this EA is based on the convergence of Gann Fan angles and Fibonacci retracement levels. By analyzing price action on the H1 and H4 timeframes, the system identifies "Institutional Order Blocks" where big players enter the market. The AI then filters these zones using a proprietary momentum oscillator to ensure high-probability entries.

Performance and Scaling:

Conservative Drawdown: Despite the high return potential, the system maintains a disciplined approach to risk, with a maximum historical drawdown of only 9.35% .

High Efficiency: With a Recovery Factor of 106.15, the EA is built to recover from market shocks significantly faster than traditional grid or martingale systems.

Key Safety Features:

Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade is opened with a pre-defined Stop Loss to protect the balance from unexpected market spikes. Dynamic Take Profit: The system uses a trailing-profit mechanism to lock in gains as the price moves in our favor. No Dangerous Tactics: We do not use Martingale or Arbitrage strategies. Every trade is an independent event based on statistical edge. Telegram Connectivity: The system is fully integrated with Telegram API, providing real-time transparency for every execution.

Operational Requirements: