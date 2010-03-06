Harmonic Confluence Indicator Basic

Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition)

Headline: Automated Harmonic Pattern Scanner with Supply & Demand Confluence.

Description:

Unlock the power of geometric market structure with the Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition). This powerful tool is designed to automatically scan your charts for high-probability reversal zones based on validated harmonic patterns.

Unlike standard scanners, this indicator integrates market structure analysis (Supply and Demand zones) to provide "confluence," giving you greater confidence in potential trade setups. It is designed for traders who need a reliable, automated solution for identifying complex pattern formations without manual drawing.

Key Features Based on Current Configuration:

  • Comprehensive Classic Pattern Suite: Automatically detects 8 essential classic harmonic patterns:

    • Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Cypher, Shark, FiveZero, and ABCD.

  • Advanced Pattern Detection: Includes powerful variations for deeper market analysis:

    • AltBat, DeepCrab, NewCypher, and NenStar.

  • Supply & Demand Confluence Zones: The indicator doesn't just find patterns; it identifies Supply and Demand zones (customizable colors) to help validate potential reversal points.

  • Adjustable Strictness & Tolerance: Tailor the scanner to your trading style. The inputs allow you to adjust Fibonacci tolerance levels and define the "Strictness Level" (e.g., Medium) for pattern validation.

  • Full Customization: Easily toggle individual patterns on or off directly from the input panel to focus only on the setups you prefer.

How it Works: The indicator constantly monitors price action, measuring Fibonacci ratios between market swings. When a valid pattern completes within your defined tolerance settings, it highlights the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) on your chart, allowing you to plan your entry.

Parameters Overview: The input panel offers straightforward configuration for visual settings (zone colors), strictness levels, and individual switches (true/false) for all supported classic and advanced harmonic patterns.

Upgrade your trading analysis with precise, automated harmonic scanning.


