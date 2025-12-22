Harmonic Confluence Indicator Basic

Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition)

Headline: Automated Harmonic Pattern Scanner with Supply & Demand Confluence.

Description:

Unlock the power of geometric market structure with the Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition). This powerful tool is designed to automatically scan your charts for high-probability reversal zones based on validated harmonic patterns.

Unlike standard scanners, this indicator integrates market structure analysis (Supply and Demand zones) to provide "confluence," giving you greater confidence in potential trade setups. It is designed for traders who need a reliable, automated solution for identifying complex pattern formations without manual drawing.

Key Features Based on Current Configuration:

  • Comprehensive Classic Pattern Suite: Automatically detects 8 essential classic harmonic patterns:

    • Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Cypher, Shark, FiveZero, and ABCD.

  • Advanced Pattern Detection: Includes powerful variations for deeper market analysis:

    • AltBat, DeepCrab, NewCypher, and NenStar.

  • Supply & Demand Confluence Zones: The indicator doesn't just find patterns; it identifies Supply and Demand zones (customizable colors) to help validate potential reversal points.

  • Adjustable Strictness & Tolerance: Tailor the scanner to your trading style. The inputs allow you to adjust Fibonacci tolerance levels and define the "Strictness Level" (e.g., Medium) for pattern validation.

  • Full Customization: Easily toggle individual patterns on or off directly from the input panel to focus only on the setups you prefer.

How it Works: The indicator constantly monitors price action, measuring Fibonacci ratios between market swings. When a valid pattern completes within your defined tolerance settings, it highlights the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) on your chart, allowing you to plan your entry.

Parameters Overview: The input panel offers straightforward configuration for visual settings (zone colors), strictness levels, and individual switches (true/false) for all supported classic and advanced harmonic patterns.

Upgrade your trading analysis with precise, automated harmonic scanning.


Plus de l'auteur
Support And Resistance Reversal EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Support & Resistance Reversal EA    (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Overview Support & Resistance Reversal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade reversal strategies at key support and resistance levels. The EA intelligently identifies significant support and resistance zones based on historical price action. When the price enters these zones, the EA actively looks for reversal signals to execute Buy orders at support and Sell orders at resist
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pin
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Trade the markets with precision using the power of Harmonic Patterns. This fully automated Expert Advisor identifies high-probability setups and manages them with a sophisticated multi-take-profit and break-even system. Why Choose Harmonic Pattern EA Pro? Harmonic Pattern EA Pro is not just another trading robot. It's a comprehensive trading solution built around a proven market analysis technique. It m
Harmonic Confluence EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Here is a professional, compelling Product Description , User Manual , and Disclaimer for your Harmonic Confluence EA (Professional Edition) . This content is crafted to appeal to both institutional investors (emphasizing risk management and stability) and retail traders (emphasizing ease of use and profit potential). Harmonic Confluence EA: Professional Edition Master the Geometry of the Markets with Institutional-Grade Precision Harmonic Confluence EA is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trad
Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Indicateurs
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator Harmonic Confluence Pro is a comprehensive Harmonic Pattern Scanner & Signal Indicator . It is designed to assist manual traders by automatically detecting high-probability harmonic setups and filtering them with advanced Price Action and Confluence zones. Unlike basic indicators that only draw triangles, this tool acts as a complete trading assistant. It calculates Entry , Stop Loss , and multiple Take Profit levels based on structure and volatil
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis