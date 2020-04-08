TickChartAskLine Ask Line For TickChartService

TickChartAskLine is a specialized indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize floating spread on tick charts created with TickChartService.

The indicator displays two lines on the chart: a blue Bid line (main price) and a red Ask line,

allowing traders to visually track spread dynamics in real-time. This is critically important for scalpers and high-frequency traders who need to

monitor entry costs at every tick level. The indicator automatically reads the saved spread from the custom symbol and correctly displays both prices

according to current market conditions.