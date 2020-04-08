TickChartAskLine Ask Line For TickChartService

TickChartAskLine is a specialized indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize floating spread on tick charts created with TickChartService.
The indicator displays two lines on the chart: a blue Bid line (main price) and a red Ask line, 
allowing traders to visually track spread dynamics in real-time. This is critically important for scalpers and high-frequency traders who need to 
monitor entry costs at every tick level. The indicator automatically reads the saved spread from the custom symbol and correctly displays both prices
 according to current market conditions.
Produtos recomendados
Ticks Bars
Andrej Nikitin
4 (2)
Indicadores
This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks. Parameters: option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2. the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC. price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). calculated bar  - number of bars on the chart. Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
FREE
TSO Moving Average Slope MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Moving Average Slope (MAS) subtracts the moving average level n-periods ago from the current moving average level. This way, the trend of the moving average can be drawn on the moving average line. Features Observe uptrends and downtrends at a glance. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for the trend of the moving average to be used as part of an EA. (see below) Inputs Moving Average Period : The period of the moving average (MA). Slope Period : Number of periods between
FREE
RCCMA Custom Moving Average for RCC
Yutaka Okamoto
Indicadores
RCCMA is a general moving average indicator that works with ReviewCandleChart. Original is "Custom Moving Average" provided by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Based on that source code, I corresponded to ReviewCandleChart . Advantages When ReviewCandleChart is ON, no line will be displayed on the right side from the vertical reference line. When ReviewCandleChart is ON and you press a key such as "Z" or "X" Following that, the MA is drawn. When ReviewCandleChart is OFF, the same drawing as the origin
FREE
Candle Smoother Indicator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicadores
The Candle Smoother is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps you see price movements more calmly and clearly. It removes unnecessary "market noise" and displays the true trend more effectively. What does the "Candle Smoother Indicator" do? It smooths the classic candlestick data (Open, High, Low, Close). This filters out chaotic, hectic candles. Additionally, an EMA line (Exponential Moving Average) is calculated based on the smoothed prices. This helps you better recognize where the market
FREE
Avi vertex
Alexey Viktorov
3.56 (9)
Indicadores
The indicator displays trend slowdown or possible end of trend and price reversal. The indicator has no parameters. When red bars appear and when they become shorter, we can talk about the approaching end of the downtrend. When green bars become shorter, we can expect the approaching end of the uptrend.
FREE
Ticks
Andrej Nikitin
3 (1)
Indicadores
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Show Bid Line - show/hide the Bid line; Show Ask Line - show/hide the Ask line; Show Labels - show/hide the last price values.
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Power Assisted Trend Following
Andreas Alois Aigner
Indicadores
# Power Assisted Trend Following Indicator ## Overview The PowerIndicator is an implementation of the "Power Assisted Trend Following" methodology developed by Dr. Andreas A. Aigner and Walter Schrabmair. This indicator builds upon and improves J. Welles Wilder's trend following concepts by applying principles from signal analysis to financial markets. The core insight of this indicator is that successful trend following requires price movements to exceed a certain threshold (typically a mul
FREE
Spire
Sergey Ponomarev
Indicadores
Spire - показывает трендовый, сигнальный, свечной прорыв в сторону верхней или нижней границы канала, а так же временную или долгую консолидацию в виде прямоугольного канала. Сигналы тренда не перерисовываются. В основу идеи индикатора входит  Bollinger  Bands.  Изменяемые параметры Signal trend -изменение цветовой гаммы сигнального символа тренда Lower limit - изменение цветовой гаммы нижней границы канала Upper limit - изменение цветовой гаммы верхней границы канала Internal field -изменение ц
FREE
FT ROC Histogram
FLEK TRADING s.r.o.
3 (1)
Indicadores
The indicator displays the value of ROC (Rate of change) from the selected price or moving average as a histogram. You can plot the moving average ROC values for smoothing indicator. Displayed Data ExtROC - rate of change ExtMAROC - smoothing line Parameters You can change the price, on which the indicator is calculated. Inputs InpMAPeriod - in case you want to calculate the moving average ROC, enter averaging period. Enter 1 for the calculation of the specified prices. InpMAMethod - smoothin
FREE
Menora Indicator
Arnold Kurapa
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Menora (All In One) Indicator. This is the advanced and premium indicator for the Magic Trend, a free indicator.  It has 3 output signals driven by different market conditions. This indicator has a double function of working as an indicator and utility at the same time. Specifications  1]  3 output signals a) Slow Moving Average with color change - The MA has a non-repaint color change, which makes it perfect for entry signals. b) Fast Moving Average (the original Magic Trend line) - Gives a
FREE
Candle Color RSI
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicadores
Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
HMA Color with Alerts MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.75 (56)
Indicadores
Hull Moving Average (HMA) is well-deservedly popular among traders because of the effective averaging of market noise and a relatively small delay. The current MetaTrader 5 version changes its color when the movement direction changes. Sound and text signals are available. It also supports sending email and push messages. It is possible to trigger a signal on the current incomplete bar, although such a signal may be canceled before completion if conditions are no longer appropriate. One of the p
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (2)
Indicadores
Este simples indicador pinta de uma cor mais escura a barra do     quando a quantidade negociada no candle fica acima a média selecionada de períodos do próprio     , apresentando desta forma os momentos aonde houve um grande     de negociações acima da média. É possível também utilizar uma configuração de 4 cores aonde a tonalidade da cor demonstra a força do volume do candle. O padrão do indicador é a média simples de 20 períodos, mas é possível alterar para outros tipos de médias e per
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicadores
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Color
Sergey Ponomarev
Indicadores
Индикатор Color служит помощником для начинающего или опытного трейдера для выявления краткосрочного тренда или глобального в зависимости выбранного тайм фрейма, а так же для выявления флетовой зоны, которая очень хорошо видна в местах длинной проторговки в одной зоне индикатора Color. Индикатор не перерисовывается на завершённой свечи , но в моменте появления свечи и образования сигнала, может быть отклонён в прорисовке. Особенности работы индикатора Хорошо определяет тренд на волатильных инстр
FREE
ColorLine Indicator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador colorline mostra a linha do preço da média móvel no gráfico. A linha tem cores diferentes (100 barras têm a mesma cor). As configurações de cores da linha muda a cada 5 ticks, há 3 esquemas de cores.  Indicador para demonstrar o estilo DRAW_COLOR_LINE. Desenha uma linha nos preços de fechamento em peças coloridas de 20 barras. A espessura, estilo e cor das seções de linha são alterados aleatoriamente. O código do indicador é publicado na documentação MQL5 na seção Estilos de indicado
FREE
Super Trend Strategy
Minh Khoa Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicadores
The SuperTrend Strategy is a widely-used technical indicator based on the Average True Range (ATR), primarily employed as a trailing stop tool to identify prevailing market trends. The indicator is designed for ease of use while providing reliable insights into the current market trend. It operates based on two key parameters: the period and the multiplier . By default, it uses a period of 15  for the ATR calculation and a multiplier of 3 . The Average True Range (ATR) plays a crucial role in th
FREE
ROC Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicadores
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or
FREE
ThreePointsChannelFree
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (1)
Indicadores
This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
FREE
Timeframe two in one
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicadores
The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.; Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.; Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks; Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks; Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed
FREE
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
Heikin Ashi Delta
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (7)
Indicadores
For those who love to trade using the Heikin Ashi Candlesticks, here it is a powerful ally: Heikin Ashi Delta . This indicator was presented by Dan Valcu in his book about Heikin Ashi candlesticks called " Heikin Ashi - How To Trade Without Candlestick Patterns " - and by the way this is a very cool book, we totally recommend it. Even for those of you who don't trade using Heikin Ashi candlesticks could use this Leading Indicator anyway. It is more "nervous" than let's say a Stochastic, but coul
FREE
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador desenha duas médias móveis simples utilizando preços máximos e mínimos A linha de MA_High é exibido quando a média móvel é direcionada para baixo. Ele pode ser usado para definir uma ordem de stop para uma posição de venda. A linha de MA_Low é exibido quando a média móvel é dirigida para cima. Ela pode ser usado para definir uma ordem de stop para uma posição comprada. O indicador é usado no Expert Advisor TrailingStop . Parâmetros Period - Período de cálculo da média móvel. Deviatio
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
H Line
Tomas Lucena De Oliveira
Indicadores
A média móvel aplicada ao gráfico de preços é uma das metodologias mais utilizadas dentro da análise técnica, desde os tempos em que surgiram os computadores pessoais. Existem diversas maneiras de utilizar as médias, entre elas, por meio da análise de cruzamentos. Tradicionalmente, essa é uma das estratégias mais antigas que existe, ela consiste em utilizar duas médias móveis, uma de período rápida e uma de período lenta, o conceito é muito simples, quando houver um cruzamento da média móvel r
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicadores
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
ROMAN5 BollingerBands TS Indicator
Anton Nel
3 (1)
Indicadores
Este indicador é baseado no indicador Bollinger Bands. Ele ajuda o trader a identificar uma entrada para comprar ou vender. Vem com um alerta sonoro sempre que um novo sinal aparece. Ele também possui mensagens via e-mail. O seu endereço de e-mail e configurações do servidor SMTP devem ser inseridos na janela "Opções" da guia "Ferramentas" no seu MetaTrader 5. Seta azul pra cima = Compra. Seta vermelha para baixo = Venda Linha = Trailing Stop. Você também pode usar um dos meus produtos, o Traili
FREE
FVG Indicator
Daniel Moises Pimentel Flores
Indicadores
This indicator identifies and highlights market inefficiencies, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVG), on price charts. Using a custom algorithm, the indicator detects these areas of imbalance where the price moves sharply, creating potential trading opportunities. Indicator Parameters: Bullish FVG Color (clrBlue) : Color used to highlight bullish inefficiencies. The default value is blue. Bearish FVG Color (clrRed) : Color used to highlight bearish inefficiencies. The default value is red. Bullish FVG
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Mais do autor
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilitários
ENGLISH VERSION TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Chart Service
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário