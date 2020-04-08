Candle Smoother Indicator

The Candle Smoother is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps you see price movements more calmly and clearly. It removes unnecessary "market noise" and displays the true trend more effectively.


What does the "Candle Smoother Indicator" do?

  • It smooths the classic candlestick data (Open, High, Low, Close).

  • This filters out chaotic, hectic candles.

  • Additionally, an EMA line (Exponential Moving Average) is calculated based on the smoothed prices.

  • This helps you better recognize where the market is truly heading.

In short: Less noise, clearer trends!


How to read the indicator

In a separate window below the main chart, you will see:

  • Smoothed candlestick display
    ➔ This shows a calmer progression of price movements.

  • Turquoise line (EMA)
    ➔ This line follows the smoothed candles.
    ➔ When the line is rising, the market is generally in an uptrend.
    ➔ When the line is falling, the market tends to be in a downtrend.


    Key Features

    • Smoothed Candles: Reduce small, insignificant price fluctuations.

    • Integrated EMA Line: Shows the general direction of the smoothed price.

    • Anti-Noise: Makes charts much clearer and more readable.

    • Customizable Settings: You can adjust the sensitivity according to your needs.


      Inputs Explained

      • ATR Length (Default: 50)
        ➔ Controls how strong the smoothing should be.
        ➔ Larger number = more smoothing = calmer chart.

      • EMA Period (Default: 14)
        ➔ Determines how quickly the EMA line reacts to price changes.
        ➔ Smaller number = more sensitive (faster reaction).
        ➔ Larger number = smoother (slower but more reliable).

      The Candle Smoother is perfect if you want to identify clear trends without getting confused by wild price fluctuations. It’s ideal for beginners and advanced traders who prefer calm, systematic decisions.


      This is not financial advice! This is a real-time indicator and does not repaint.


