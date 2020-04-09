Super Soldier

⚡ TRADE EXECUTION

  • Auto-trade on pattern confirmation

  • Reverse trading signals option

  • Multiple order management

  • Customizable magic number for identification

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Automated stop loss placement

  • Take profit targets

  • Maximum orders limit control

💰 PROFIT PROTECTION

  • Trailing stop functionality

  • Customizable trailing activation distance

  • Adjustable trailing stop distance

  • Breakeven protection logic

📊 MONITORING & ALERTS

  • Real-time trade monitoring

  • Email notification system

  • Push notification support

  • Detailed debug mode for troubleshooting

⚙️ ADVANCED SETTINGS

  • Trend filtering option

  • Customizable candle size requirements

  • Adjustable body-to-range ratios

  • Trading hours restriction capability


Produtos recomendados
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
Utilitários
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilitários
A ferramenta RenkoChart cria um símbolo personalizado com tijolos Renko diretamente no gráfico, exibindo preços precisos na respectiva data/hora de abertura para cada tijolo. Essa característica possibilita a aplicação de qualquer expert ao gráfico Renko. Além disso, esta ferramenta permite também o acesso aos dados históricos dos tijolos através de métodos nativos na linguagem de programação MQL5, como iOpen, iHigh, iLow e iClose, por exemplo. Informações Importantes: O renko gerado na inicia
FREE
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilitários
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Smart RSI Filter
Nancy Rad
Utilitários
Olá amigos Investir é considerado um negócio difícil e arriscado aos olhos das pessoas. Mas se você investir adquirindo conhecimentos e habilidades, o mercado nunca irá te prejudicar. A escrita de filtros no mercado de capitais é uma das ações que os profissionais da área realizam para aumentar a produtividade e economizar tempo. Devido à atividade de um grande número de símbolos, o volume de informações e dados armazenados é muito elevado. As pessoas que atuam neste mercado às vezes precisam
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Utilitários
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilitários
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilitários
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
Utilitários
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Masaniello Risk Manager
Adavesh Ambi
Utilitários
https://youtu.be/P8x0ZxYflic --- ## **MASANIELLO PRO EA - Professional Money Management Trading System** ### **DESCRIPTION FOR MQL5 MARKETPLACE:** **Masaniello Pro EA** is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines the legendary Masaniello money management system with advanced visual trading tools. Perfect for traders of all levels who want to automate risk management and execute trades with precision. ### **KEY FEATURES:** ** Masaniello Money Management System** - Automatic bet progres
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Take a Break Indicator MT5
Eric Emmrich
5 (5)
Indicadores
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE indicator for my trading utility Take a Break . This indicator allows you to manage multiple other EAs with just one Take a Break EA instance. Simply specify the corresponding Chart Group in the indicator(s) and Take a Break EA settings and you are good to go.  Setup examples (Indicator + EA) As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of al
FREE
Spread History Overview
Andrej Nikitin
Utilitários
The analyzer makes it possible to quickly assess spread changes on historical data,   the magnitude and frequency of bursts, the dynamics and nature of the extensions by the days of the week, etc. The analyzer needs to be started in the tester (visualization mode) on the symbol and time interval required for analysis,   recommended TimeFrame H1, select "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.
Object Synchronizer MT 5
Suthichai Rasithong
Utilitários
Object Synchronizer MT5 : Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes. Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart timeframes? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating objects across many charts, you can modify the same object in any chart, you can delete the same object in any chart. All objects you created/modified are always synchronized across all chart windows (with the same symbol). Save your time, you can fo
Check list My rules
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilitários
The utility is a checklist where you can write all the rules of your trading system and keep it on the chart in front of your eyes. As a rule is executed, mark it with a tick. To the right of each rule, you can write the "strength" (percentage) of the rule. And if there is a tick next to the rule, then all "forces" are summed up in the "Total" line. For the convenience of visual perception, you can set the color for displaying the “Total” value. Panel options: Title - The title of the panel N
FREE
SmartLot Manager
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilitários
Versão gratuita para contas demo O SmartLot Manager é um painel interativo para cálculo rápido de lotes e colocação de ordens pendentes e de mercado diretamente do gráfico. Funcionalidades: Interface Gráfica: Linhas interativas de Entrada, SL, TP com zonas de lucro e prejuízo codificadas por cores. Cálculo em Tempo Real: Ao alterar os níveis de SL/TP, o painel recalcula automaticamente os valores de risco/lucro (Moeda / Pontos / %). Execução: Abra uma ordem clicando em um botão em uma linha
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Quick 3DTrader
Nvjan Inc.
5 (1)
Utilitários
1. Introdução do sistema É uma transação conveniente tridimensional e botão de indicação de sinal, e suas funções não incluem apenas: comprar, vender, fechar posição de perda, fechar posição de lucro, comprar posição de fechamento (opcional 1/5 ~ 1 posição), vender posição de fechamento (opcional 1/5 ~ 1 posição), posição clara (limpar todos os objetos, todas as posições e todas as ordens pendentes), comprar backhand (opcional 1 ~ 5 vezes backhand), vender backhand (opcional 1 ~ 5 vezes backhan
FREE
BlueTrade EA
Ely Aleskry
Experts
PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE PURCHASE FOR DISCOUNT UP TO 50% Key Features: Full Range Breakout Strategy: The EA continuously monitors price movements and identifies breakout points based on predefined high and low ranges. When the price moves beyond these levels, the EA automatically opens trades, positioning itself to take advantage of potential price trends. Trailing Stop Loss: To enhance risk management and protect profits, the EA includes a trailing stop loss feature. This functionality allows
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
Utilitários
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
Magic News Trade Assistant
Imasardz Maulana
Utilitários
Magic News Trade Assistant é uma ferramenta para negociar quando as notícias estão acontecendo, esta ferramenta é muito útil para gerar lucros para você, pois você pode definir seu próprio Stop Loss e Take Profit de forma clara. Esta ferramenta é perfeita para negociação em XAUUSD. Notícias que podemos usar para negociação, como JOLTS e NFP, são muito lucrativas. Você ficará tranquilo e aguardará seu pedido dar lucro, tudo depende das notícias geradas. Recomendação: • Par de moedas: XAUUSD • Pro
BLZ Candle TImer
Moustapha Boulouz
Utilitários
BLZ Candle Timer: Libertando o Futuro da Negociação Entre no mundo vanguardista da negociação com o BLZ Candle Timer, um avançado contador regressivo de barras que revela o tempo que falta para que a barra atual termine e surja uma nova. Experimente o poder da precisão, pois este indicador revela o tempo restante para a última barra no seu gráfico, garantindo que se mantém à frente do ritmo do mercado. Fique alerta com notificações oportunas para a chegada de uma nova barra, adicionando uma v
Tele Notify
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilitários
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for full options of notifications/alerts: indicator data, price, news, etc. Get more EAs  here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs *******************************************************************************************
FREE
Trending Investor
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicadores
Best helping tool for Professional and Experienced traders. A best Tool To find the trend.  Instruction Manual: First Select your desired Symbol. Then attach this tool and wait till it identify the trend for you. Then it will be more feasible to trade. Once again best tool to trade. Demo version is available you can fully test its functionality. More importantly there are always trend breaks Once Trend break is observed un-attach this tool and then re-attach to get the fresh trend. Precautions:
Fibo Trading Assistant MT5
Wei Bang Wu
Utilitários
[Regarding Investment Issues]  Question 1:  When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated.  If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a t
FREE
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilitários
Panel Trade Basic é um painel compacto e funcional para operar rapidamente a partir do gráfico. Execute ordens de COMPRA, VENDA, LIMIT e feche posições com um único clique ou tecla. Controle o lote, SL e TP instantaneamente, sem menus nem complicações. Painel flutuante e rebocável. Ordens de mercado e pendentes. Teclas de atalho para operar. Visualização de P&L e margem em tempo real. Ideal para traders manuais que valorizam velocidade e controle. Tecla COMPRAR (C) Tecla VENDER (V) Tecla FECHA
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para melhorar sua experiência de trading ao enviar notificações de operações em tempo real e relatórios completos para o seu canal do Telegram. Ideal para provedores de sinais e instrutores, esta ferramenta copia negociações colocadas manualmente ou por outros EAs em sua conta, oferecendo alertas personalizáveis, gerenciamento avançado de operações e um painel de controle fácil de usar para insights de de
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Minions Labs Recalibrator
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Utilitários
Mais uma vez, acertamos! Imagine uma maneira mais rápida e intuitiva de calibrar QUALQUER indicador que você conheça usando apenas cliques óbvios e intuitivos do mouse? com Resultados reais em tempo real, muito rápidos, logo após 1 clique do mouse... Ao invés da chata "caixa de diálogo Abrir configurações / Alterar uma configuração / Clique OK / Veja o que acontece no gráfico...", então repetir esse processo infinitamente até se matar! Bem... Não mais... Bem-vindo à ferramenta Minions Labs Re
Multi Cycle Chart Switcher
Yu Fu
Utilitários
Background This product is a practical tool to check the market based on the cycle theory. When you analyze multiple cycles of a symbol and add multiple charts on the secondary screen, when you need to view the multi cycle charts of other symbols, you cannot switch quickly, which will increase a lot of time cost. This product can quickly switch the symbol displayed in the chart in the sub screen, and the application template remains unchanged, and the placement position will not change, which g
FREE
Fechar Ordens e Posicoes
Paulo Oliveira Avelino
Utilitários
Com este Expert Advisor tenha a possibilidade de fechar todas as posições de forma automatizada. Tenha em mãos o recurso de fechar as posições e ordens pendentes por ações, Dólar, Índice ou TODOS estes juntos, algo inovador no mercado. Ideal para quem quer uma segunda camada de segurança para suas operações automatizadas ou ainda que o próprio robô feche suas operações manuais em um horário programado. Promoção de 30 dólares para a três primeiras assinatura, posteriormente será cobrado 50 dól
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mais do autor
Epic Spikes
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
Utilitários
Epic Spikes EA – Key Features  1. Smart Breakout Trading The EA automatically detects strong price levels and places pending orders when the market is about to break out. It buys above the recent high and sells below the recent low. 2. Automatic Range Detection Epic Spikes scans the last X candles to find the highest and lowest prices. These levels are used to place smart breakout entries at the perfect positions. 3. Intelligent Pending Orders The EA avoids placing duplicated or crowded pendin
FREE
Epic Trade Manager
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
Utilitários
Core Features: Manual Trading Panel   - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders Trailing Stop System   - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings Order Management   - One-click close all positions, trail all positions Real-time Dashboard   - Visual display of account info, positions, and trading metrics   Dashboard Sections: Order Management   - Volume, price, SL/TP inputs, order buttons Trailing Stop   - Status, settings, active trailing positions Accou
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário