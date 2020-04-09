Super Soldier
- Utilitários
- Saba Ansar Ul Haq
- Versão: 1.0
⚡ TRADE EXECUTION
-
Auto-trade on pattern confirmation
-
Reverse trading signals option
-
Multiple order management
-
Customizable magic number for identification
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT
-
Fixed or dynamic lot sizing
-
Automated stop loss placement
-
Take profit targets
-
Maximum orders limit control
💰 PROFIT PROTECTION
-
Trailing stop functionality
-
Customizable trailing activation distance
-
Adjustable trailing stop distance
-
Breakeven protection logic
📊 MONITORING & ALERTS
-
Real-time trade monitoring
-
Email notification system
-
Push notification support
-
Detailed debug mode for troubleshooting
⚙️ ADVANCED SETTINGS
-
Trend filtering option
-
Customizable candle size requirements
-
Adjustable body-to-range ratios
-
Trading hours restriction capability