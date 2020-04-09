Super Soldier

⚡ TRADE EXECUTION

  • Auto-trade on pattern confirmation

  • Reverse trading signals option

  • Multiple order management

  • Customizable magic number for identification

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Automated stop loss placement

  • Take profit targets

  • Maximum orders limit control

💰 PROFIT PROTECTION

  • Trailing stop functionality

  • Customizable trailing activation distance

  • Adjustable trailing stop distance

  • Breakeven protection logic

📊 MONITORING & ALERTS

  • Real-time trade monitoring

  • Email notification system

  • Push notification support

  • Detailed debug mode for troubleshooting

⚙️ ADVANCED SETTINGS

  • Trend filtering option

  • Customizable candle size requirements

  • Adjustable body-to-range ratios

  • Trading hours restriction capability


