Alwinson CandleTimer

A custom indicator that displays a real-time countdown showing how much time remains before the current candle closes and the next one opens.

Equipped with a 10-second audio countdown, providing a visual–auditory reminder so traders don’t miss critical moments before a candle closes and can execute decisions with precision.

Highly useful for traders who rely on precise timing whether for entries, exits, or analyzing momentum that forms exactly at candle open and close.


