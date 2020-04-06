King ElChart Breakout EA is a professional breakout trading system designed for traders who want a precise, reliable, and fully automated approach to market breakouts.





The EA executes trades based on two powerful mechanisms:

1. Daily Breakout – using the previous day’s high and low with customizable offset.

2. Session Breakout – for Asian, London, and New York sessions with dynamic session-high/low detection.





The system includes advanced risk-management tools:

• Fixed or Auto Lot sizing based on risk percentage

• Configurable TakeProfit & StopLoss

• Break-even engine with offset control

• Trailing Stop with step, distance, and activation filters

• Daily drawdown limit to stop trading and delete pending orders automatically





Visual elements:

• On-chart information panel showing active modes and EA status

• Optional session breakout zone drawing for better market clarity





Each breakout setup is executed with precise timing, validated price levels, and strict protective logic to help traders capture high-momentum moves with consistency.