Quick Draw Panels

Quick Draw Panels lets you instantly draw custom present trading objects (zones and trendlines) instantly with one click from the panel fixed neatly in any chart corner. This is the mt4 version of the product.

No more searching through toolbars or menus one click, one object, done. Fully customizable colors, line size, and style. 


Ideal For:

  • Institutional / Smart Money Concept (SMC) / Supply and Demand traders.
  • Supply and Demand zone marking.
  • Technical Analysis marking.
  • Liquidity and ICT Order Block marking.
  • Clean, minimalist charting.
  • Keeps your charts clean and minimalist.

Meta Trader 5 Version

