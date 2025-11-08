Quick Draw Panels

Quick Draw Panels lets you instantly draw custom present trading objects (zones and trendlines) instantly with one click from the panel fixed neatly in any chart corner. This is the mt4 version of the product.

No more searching through toolbars or menus one click, one object, done. Fully customizable colors, line size, and style. 


Ideal For:

  • Institutional / Smart Money Concept (SMC) / Supply and Demand traders.
  • Supply and Demand zone marking.
  • Technical Analysis marking.
  • Liquidity and ICT Order Block marking.
  • Clean, minimalist charting.
  • Keeps your charts clean and minimalist.

Meta Trader 5 Version

Plus de l'auteur
Bank Session Lines
Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
Indicateurs
Indicateur de lignes de session bancaires Les lignes de session bancaires mettent automatiquement en évidence les moments de la journée où les prix fluctuent. Cet outil aide les traders avertis à identifier et suivre clairement les principales sessions de négociation institutionnelles (Asie, Londres et New York) grâce à des lignes de session entièrement personnalisables. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent clarté et précision dans le suivi des cycles de volatilité. Pourquoi les lignes de
Banks Session Lines
Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
Indicateurs
Indicateur de lignes de session bancaires Les lignes de session bancaires mettent automatiquement en évidence les moments de la journée où les prix fluctuent. Cet outil aide les traders avertis à identifier et suivre clairement les principales sessions de négociation institutionnelles (Asie, Londres et New York) grâce à des lignes de session entièrement personnalisables. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent clarté et précision dans le suivi des cycles de volatilité. Pourquoi les lignes de
Quick Draw Panel
Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
Indicateurs
Le panneau Quick Draw vous permet de dessiner instantanément des objets de trading personnalisés (zones et lignes de tendance) en un seul clic, depuis un panneau fixe discrètement intégré dans un coin de votre graphique. Plus besoin de chercher dans les barres d'outils ou les menus : un clic, un objet, et c'est fait ! Couleurs, épaisseur et style des lignes entièrement personnalisables. Idéal pour : Les traders institutionnels / adeptes du concept Smart Money (SMC) / traders basés sur l'offr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis