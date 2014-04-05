BTMM Session Boxes Indicator

- What does this do?
🠖 This indicator draws the standard session boxes used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:
    • Asian session boxes
    • Brinks boxes: London and New York session changeover boxes
    • New York session boxes
    • Stop-hunt boxes
- Is this for me?
🠖 If you use the BTMM trading system and you are on MetaTrader5, this is for you.
    • The one provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is its first MetaTrader5 adaptation. You cannot find this anywhere else.
- Is it worth my investment?
🠖 Yes
- But why?
🠖 You don't need to do the time mapping stuff anymore.
    • On the original MetaTrader4 version, when you load the indicator on the chart, you need to specify the session open time and session close time for every sessions.
    • That is extremely tedious and inefficient. I'll help you save your precious time.
    • Asian boxes will always be from 5:00 PM NY Time to 1:00 AM NY Time the next day. The same goes for Brinks Boxes and New York Boxes.
    • The indicator also automatically follows Daylight Saving Time.
    • Just ensure your computer's local time follows Daylight Saving Time. As far as I know, Windows automatically handles this shift for you.
    • All you need to do is: load the indicator on the chart, it will automatically align the time for you, correctly, quickly and conveniently.
🠖 This indicator works on Gold.
    • On the original MetaTrader4 version, the indicator failed to calculate the ADR. Good luck analyzing the cycle on Gold.
    • Also, it failed to calculate the Asian Range. You can't tell at a glance how many pips Gold moved in Asian sessions.
    • Not anymore with my indicator.
    • Also, the original version had no Stop-Hunt Boxes on Gold. Given that Gold moves like crazy these days, a 25-pip-tall Stop-Hunt Box is often insignificant next to a 600-pip-tall Asian Box. So, it's pointless anyway, I guess.
🠖 This indicator is highly optimized for computing resources.
    • Actually, I'm not the first person to try doing the adaptation for MetaTrader5.
    • But the available implementations are very poor. They are not complete (draw only Asian boxes while cannot be loaded multiple times onto the chart to simulate other sessions), they also lack almost all other BTMM components, and slow your MetaTrader5 terminal beyond usability.
    • This indicator, besides providing you the complete solution, allows you to have dozens of pairs with boxes drawn over hundreds of days back into the past while not affecting your computer's performance.
    • You can have as much boxes as you want as long as you have enough RAM for them.
🠖 Display of day of the week is available.
    • Optionally, of course.

In short, if you use BTMM and want to do your analysis on MetaTrader5 instead of MetaTrader4, this is your only viable option.
