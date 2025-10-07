Analysis Professor

FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator





🎯 What It Does

FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.





📊 How to Use

1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1)

2. **Customize Appearance**: Adjust colors, line styles, and dashboard position to match your trading style

3. **Read the Signals**:

- Price above the pivot line indicates bullish sentiment

- Price below the pivot line indicates bearish sentiment

- Use resistance levels (R1, R2, R3) as potential profit targets

- Use support levels (S1, S2, S3) as potential entry points or stop-loss levels





🎨 How the Dashboard Helps

The vertical dashboard provides instant market insights at a glance:





-Zone Identification: Clearly shows which zone the current price is in (Resistance 1-3, Pivot, or Support 1-3)

-Previous Session Data: Displays yesterday's high, low, open, and close prices for context

-Visual Color Coding: Each level has a distinct color for quick recognition

-Real-Time Updates: Dashboard updates automatically as price moves between zones

-Clean Interface**: Professional design that doesn't clutter your chart

✨ Key Features

- Automatic Fibonacci pivot point calculation

- Customizable colors and line styles

- Interactive dashboard with zone detection

- Works on all timeframes below daily

- Smart weekend gap handling

- Clean, professional appearance





🚀 Benefits for Traders

Save Time: No manual calculations needed

Make Better Decisions: Clear visual representation of key levels

Improve Risk Management: Easily identify support/resistance for stop-loss placement

Enhance Strategy: Perfect for day trading, scalping, and swing trading strategies





The FiboPivot Dashboard is more than just an indicator—it's a complete trading assistant that helps you navigate the markets with confidence!