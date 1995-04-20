Trend Detector Monitor

It's a very convenient and easy to use indicator, as well as powerful and accurate. It detects and visually displays the start of a new trend. It is presented in a two-color bar chart: one for the start of an uptrend and one for the start of a downtrend. The indicator only requires the number of bars to look at for its calculation.

Calculation.

a) The indicator compares the current candlestick close with the high or low of the previous candle group. If it's higher than the high, it indicates an uptrend; if it's lower than the low, it indicates a downtrend.

b) The indicator compares the previous open with the high or low of the subsequent candlestick group. If it's higher than the high, it indicates a downtrend; if it's lower than the low, it indicates an uptrend.

Features:

  The PERIOD parameter is the number of candlesticks  for the calculation.

  It has the option to activate the new trend alert with an alert control.

  For any time frame.

  By default, it uses the color aqua for the start uptrend, and red for the start downtrend.

Blue controls.

 Associated with the PERIOD parameter.

Alert Control.

 Allows you to activate/deactivate the alert of new trend. It turns Yellow when activated. 

 Alerts are of two types: 1) Possible new trend. 2) New trend detected.

Indicator adjustment.

 For the indicator to be useful, it is necessary to adjust it to the price, modifying it with the controls until it does not show bar changes in the sections of interest. Once established, it will be set in the PERIOD parameter box. 


Recommended indicators: The Oscillometer, Deviation Index, Fork

Contact email: fve2022@hotmail.com 

Produtos recomendados
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Indicadores
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
FREE
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador Gann Box é uma ferramenta poderosa e versátil projetada para ajudar os traders a identificar e explorar os níveis-chave do mercado. Este indicador permite desenhar um retângulo no gráfico, que é automaticamente dividido em várias zonas com níveis estratégicos 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando o preço atinge um desses níveis, alarmes são acionados, oferecendo assim uma ajuda valiosa para as decisões de trading. Você sabe instantaneamente como o mercado está evoluindo em relação à zona q
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador de detecção MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence e Overbougt / Oversold. Características - Totalmente personalizável no painel de controle do gráfico, fornece interação completa. - Oculte e mostre o painel de controle onde quiser. - Informação em tempo real sobre divergências não capitalizadas. - Informações em tempo real sobre situações de sobrecompra / sobrevenda. - Informações em tempo real sobre divergências regulares. - Informações em tempo real sobre divergências ocultas. -
Pattern Informer PriceAction
Elena Pashchenko
Indicadores
Pattern Informer is a convenient indicator for recognizing Price Action patterns on selected instruments. It presents a convenient overview form of all instruments on three timeframes (Н1, Н4, D1) in a single chart. It's an indispensable tool for manual trading based on the Price Action method. Pattern Informer recognizes the following patterns: PinBar Inside Bar Outside Bar DBLHC DBHLC TBL TBH Indicator Parameters symbols_list - the list of currency pairs separated by commas for which patterns
Currency StrengtT
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicadores
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59187 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Indicadores
O R Var Moving Average Indicator é um indicador de tendência desenvolvido para seguidores obstinados de tendências. É um indicador de negociação forex bastante popular entre os comerciantes de ações, bem como os comerciantes de commodities, e sua popularidade decorre de sua capacidade de fornecer sinais genuínos de geração de dinheiro para seus usuários. O indicador é composto por pontos verdes e vermelhos que são colocados em uma linha sienna. O ponto verde aponta para um sinal de alta, enqu
FREE
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Experts
BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
MACD Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicadores
MACD Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Divergences between your typical MACD values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. Indicator Windows draws MACD value and Divergence arrows but not MACD Signal as it is not considered relevant to detect this kind of Classic Divergences. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change
VG Statistics
Valeriy Gaskov
Indicadores
Все трейдеры знают, что без статистики работать нельзя и ведут статистику на бумаге или используют интернет ресурсы. Индикатор "VG-Statistics" создает статистику по истории Ваших сделок. Для правильной работы нужно выбрать нужный период в истории сделок и нажать кнопку "Развернуть" в левом углу графика, по умолчанию будут подсчитаны все сделки загруженные в ваш терминал с учетом комиссии и свопа, для подсчета например только "EURUSD" установите индикатор на график "EURUSD" и в настройках изменит
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicadores
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
FTR Multi Timeframe
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
Indicadores
The FTR Multi-Timeframe indicator is a versatile tool that can add great value to your trading arsenal. This indicator is intended to be used to add confluence to your already existing trading strategy, such as, breakout & retest, supply and demand, patterns or continuation trading. FTR Multi-Timeframe  is a continuation indicator. Rules  are attached as a screenshot. Settings for Demo/Strategy Tester: Set Server_Time_Filter to false in indicator settings ( IMPORTANT! ). Tick 'Show object descr
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilitários
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
SX Currency Strength MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicadores
SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter. It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies. Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shap
KFX Symbol Changer
Peter Kariuki Thande
4 (1)
Indicadores
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
FREE
Quantumcross
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For! REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/quantumcross/11745157 Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Ideal timeframe: M15 ️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations: Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000 . Leverage 1:500  → $500 Our EA automatically def
Gold Daily ATR Breakout
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System **Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility. Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly w
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicadores
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Telegram RSI Trader
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilitários
Hallo traders! Just finished a telegram utility which can be of interest for smartphone live traders. What is offered inside? Main settings of EA is simple and standard you can use any pair available in MetaTrader. Mainly it was created this for BTCUSD but will work with any pair. What is the main I wanna show: we have always fresh info from market inside buttons refreshing: After start it has 0.00 lots and it will not allow trade by accidental touch. You need to add a Risk + and get 0.01 :) In
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
Utilitários
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
Query specified past time for symbol Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicadores
Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
UPD1 Pivot Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador mostra no gráfico os níveis de pivô clássicos calculados com base no dia anterior. Você pode escolher em qual hora calcular a fórmula. Negociando em níveis de reversão em um plano. Em um mercado de tendências, use-os como um alvo. Combine com suas estratégias para uma negociação de sucesso. Os níveis são construídos usando buffers e exibidos em todo o histórico de cotações disponíveis. Parâmetros de entrada. Start Hour - a partir de que horas o dia começa. 00 - padrão. Show Mid Pi
FREE
Smart Symbol Switcher
Ivar Uibukant
Indicadores
Smart Symbol Switcher - Ferramenta Avançada de Navegação de Gráficos Otimize seu fluxo de trabalho de negociação com o Smart Symbol Switcher, um poderoso indicador MT4 projetado para gerenciamento eficiente de múltiplos símbolos e períodos de tempo. Navegue perfeitamente entre instrumentos e períodos de gráficos com atalhos de teclado personalizáveis para execução ultrarrápida. Os recursos incluem opções de exibição flexíveis com layouts de colunas coloridas ou simples, funcionalidade de zoom aj
MQLTrend
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
Indicadores
This tool helps you to control the situation at other times and include them in your trades when analyzing the market  This tool scans the market and reports the movement of the market at different times With the help of this tool, you can prevent many wrong analyzes With the help of this tool, you can have an overview of the market in the shortest time and save your time
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicadores
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
MultiCurrencyWPR
Stanislav Korotky
Indicadores
MultiCurrencyWPR (MCWPR) indicator applies conventional WPR formula to plain Forex currencies (that is their pure strengths extracted from Forex pairs), market indices, CFDs and other groups of tickers. It uses built-in instance of CCFpExtraValue to calculate relative strengths of selected tickers. Unlike standard WPR calculated for specific symbol, this indicator provides a global view of selected part of market and explains which instruments demonstrate maximal gain at the moment. It allows yo
Mr Beast Paterns with alerts
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicadores
El indicador "MR BEAST PATTERNS WITH ALERTS" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para identificar y notificar automáticamente patrones de oportunidad en el mercado financiero. Basándose en una combinación de análisis técnico y algoritmos inteligentes, este indicador escanea constantemente el gráfico en busca de patrones específicos que podrían indicar momentos propicios para la toma de decisiones. Características Principales: Detección de Patrones: El indicador identifica patrones de oportunida
Remora fish
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have thei
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Indicadores
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Mais do autor
Deviation Index
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
Normalized indicator. It measures the relative deviation of the price from its moving average. It is extremely reliable. Accurately determine overbought and oversold price areas and divergences. Features. The indicator is applied to the close of the candles. Has a range of -100 to 100. The overbought zone is above 80 and the oversold zone is below -80. Mode: histogram/line. MA method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted. With softing function. By default the indicator is calculated
FREE
Basic Fork
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control. Features:  -T wo independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.  -When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.  -The levels closest to the pric
FREE
Ask Price
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
It is a very simple and useful micro indicator. Shows the current ask price, and the maximum relative ask price up to the current moment, on the chart, in the first N candles. It facilitates quick decision making by offering a visual reference. Likewise, when we position ourselves with the cursor over it, it shows us the maximum spread  since the indicator is applied, until the current moment. It is perfect for scalping . By default, the parameter N has the value 4.  Especially recommended indi
FREE
The Oscillometer
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of oscillation channel and its center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the amplitude of the channel. Because of this, it is a non-lagging indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the center line . It allows you to easily identify the beginnings and ends of the trend ,
Fluctuation Bands
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
Shows the price fluctuation bands associated with a moving average. It is extremely accurate, and it's a wonderful visual guide. The indicator consists of 4 bands . The two bands closest to the price form the fluctuation channel , they mark the maximum calculated deviation of the price from the moving average. The outer bands mark the maximum overdeviation of the price with respect to the fluctuation channel, they are overbought or oversold areas. Features.  -The change of periods of the MA is d
Fork 4
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference. Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
The Oscillometer5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of   oscillation channel   and its   center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the   amplitude   of the channel. Because of this, it is a   non-lagging   indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of   noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the   center line . It allows you to easily identify the   beginnings   a
Fork 5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicadores
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference.  Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário