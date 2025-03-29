시세섹션
통화 / FXH
주식로 돌아가기

FXH: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX

113.91 USD 0.18 (0.16%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FXH 환율이 오늘 -0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 113.74이고 고가는 113.91이었습니다.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FXH News

자주 묻는 질문

What is FXH stock price today?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX stock is priced at 113.91 today. It trades within 113.74 - 113.91, yesterday's close was 114.09, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FXH shows these updates.

Does First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX is currently valued at 113.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FXH movements.

How to buy FXH stock?

You can buy First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX shares at the current price of 113.91. Orders are usually placed near 113.91 or 114.21, while 4 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow FXH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FXH stock?

Investing in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX involves considering the yearly range 91.92 - 114.39 and current price 113.91. Many compare 2.91% and 14.46% before placing orders at 113.91 or 114.21. Explore the FXH price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 114.39. Within 91.92 - 114.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) over the year was 91.92. Comparing it with the current 113.91 and 91.92 - 114.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FXH stock split?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.09, and 5.04% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
113.74 113.91
년간 변동
91.92 114.39
이전 종가
114.09
시가
113.79
Bid
113.91
Ask
114.21
저가
113.74
고가
113.91
볼륨
4
일일 변동
-0.16%
월 변동
2.91%
6개월 변동
14.46%
년간 변동율
5.04%
06 10월, 월요일