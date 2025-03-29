- Overview
FXH: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX
FXH exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.55 and at a high of 113.91.
Follow First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FXH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FXH stock price today?
First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX stock is priced at 113.63 today. It trades within 113.55 - 113.91, yesterday's close was 114.09, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of FXH shows these updates.
Does First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX stock pay dividends?
First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX is currently valued at 113.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track FXH movements.
How to buy FXH stock?
You can buy First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX shares at the current price of 113.63. Orders are usually placed near 113.63 or 113.93, while 19 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow FXH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXH stock?
Investing in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX involves considering the yearly range 91.92 - 114.39 and current price 113.63. Many compare 2.66% and 14.18% before placing orders at 113.63 or 113.93. Explore the FXH price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 114.39. Within 91.92 - 114.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) over the year was 91.92. Comparing it with the current 113.63 and 91.92 - 114.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXH stock split?
First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.09, and 4.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 114.09
- Open
- 113.79
- Bid
- 113.63
- Ask
- 113.93
- Low
- 113.55
- High
- 113.91
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.18%
- Year Change
- 4.79%