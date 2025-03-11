What is FTSM stock price today? First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock is priced at 59.96 today. It trades within 59.96 - 59.97, yesterday's close was 59.97, and trading volume reached 548. The live price chart of FTSM shows these updates.

Does First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock pay dividends? First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is currently valued at 59.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FTSM movements.

How to buy FTSM stock? You can buy First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF shares at the current price of 59.96. Orders are usually placed near 59.96 or 60.26, while 548 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTSM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FTSM stock? Investing in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.72 - 60.11 and current price 59.96. Many compare 0.05% and 0.12% before placing orders at 59.96 or 60.26. Explore the FTSM price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the past year was 60.11. Within 59.72 - 60.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) over the year was 59.72. Comparing it with the current 59.96 and 59.72 - 60.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTSM moves on the chart live for more details.