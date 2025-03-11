QuotesSections
FTSM: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

59.96 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTSM exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.96 and at a high of 59.97.

Follow First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FTSM stock price today?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock is priced at 59.96 today. It trades within 59.96 - 59.97, yesterday's close was 59.97, and trading volume reached 548. The live price chart of FTSM shows these updates.

Does First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is currently valued at 59.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FTSM movements.

How to buy FTSM stock?

You can buy First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF shares at the current price of 59.96. Orders are usually placed near 59.96 or 60.26, while 548 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FTSM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FTSM stock?

Investing in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.72 - 60.11 and current price 59.96. Many compare 0.05% and 0.12% before placing orders at 59.96 or 60.26. Explore the FTSM price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the past year was 60.11. Within 59.72 - 60.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) over the year was 59.72. Comparing it with the current 59.96 and 59.72 - 60.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTSM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FTSM stock split?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.97, and 0.22% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.96 59.97
Year Range
59.72 60.11
Previous Close
59.97
Open
59.96
Bid
59.96
Ask
60.26
Low
59.96
High
59.97
Volume
548
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
0.05%
6 Months Change
0.12%
Year Change
0.22%
