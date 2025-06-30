시세섹션
통화 / DWAS
DWAS: Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

92.21 USD 0.50 (0.55%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DWAS 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 91.88이고 고가는 92.77이었습니다.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DWAS stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock is priced at 92.21 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 91.71, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of DWAS shows these updates.

Does Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF is currently valued at 92.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.82% and USD. View the chart live to track DWAS movements.

How to buy DWAS stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 92.21. Orders are usually placed near 92.21 or 92.51, while 65 and -0.60% show market activity. Follow DWAS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWAS stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.94 - 104.45 and current price 92.21. Many compare 5.17% and 18.92% before placing orders at 92.21 or 92.51. Explore the DWAS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the past year was 104.45. Within 66.94 - 104.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) over the year was 66.94. Comparing it with the current 92.21 and 66.94 - 104.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWAS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWAS stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.71, and 0.82% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
91.88 92.77
년간 변동
66.94 104.45
이전 종가
91.71
시가
92.77
Bid
92.21
Ask
92.51
저가
91.88
고가
92.77
볼륨
65
일일 변동
0.55%
월 변동
5.17%
6개월 변동
18.92%
년간 변동율
0.82%
