- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DWAS: Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF
DWAS exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.51 and at a high of 92.28.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DWAS News
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Anything But The Doldrums
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q3 2025
- Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty
- Fears Of Slower Economic Growth Pressure U.S. Small-Cap Stock Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DWAS stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock is priced at 92.28 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 92.21, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of DWAS shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF is currently valued at 92.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DWAS movements.
How to buy DWAS stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 92.28. Orders are usually placed near 92.28 or 92.58, while 24 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow DWAS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DWAS stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.94 - 104.45 and current price 92.28. Many compare 5.25% and 19.01% before placing orders at 92.28 or 92.58. Explore the DWAS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the past year was 104.45. Within 66.94 - 104.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) over the year was 66.94. Comparing it with the current 92.28 and 66.94 - 104.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWAS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DWAS stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.21, and 0.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 92.21
- Open
- 92.11
- Bid
- 92.28
- Ask
- 92.58
- Low
- 91.51
- High
- 92.28
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 5.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.01%
- Year Change
- 0.90%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8