DWAS: Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

92.28 USD 0.07 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DWAS fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 91.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 92.28 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DWAS stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock is priced at 92.28 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 92.21, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of DWAS shows these updates.

Does Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF is currently valued at 92.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DWAS movements.

How to buy DWAS stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 92.28. Orders are usually placed near 92.28 or 92.58, while 24 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow DWAS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWAS stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.94 - 104.45 and current price 92.28. Many compare 5.25% and 19.01% before placing orders at 92.28 or 92.58. Explore the DWAS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the past year was 104.45. Within 66.94 - 104.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) over the year was 66.94. Comparing it with the current 92.28 and 66.94 - 104.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWAS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWAS stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.21, and 0.90% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
91.51 92.28
Yıllık aralık
66.94 104.45
Önceki kapanış
92.21
Açılış
92.11
Satış
92.28
Alış
92.58
Düşük
91.51
Yüksek
92.28
Hacim
24
Günlük değişim
0.08%
Aylık değişim
5.25%
6 aylık değişim
19.01%
Yıllık değişim
0.90%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8