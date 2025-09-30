- 개요
DFEM: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity
DFEM 환율이 오늘 0.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.93이고 고가는 32.06이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFEM stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity stock is priced at 31.97 today. It trades within 0.76%, yesterday's close was 31.73, and trading volume reached 1286. The live price chart of DFEM shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity is currently valued at 31.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.61% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEM movements.
How to buy DFEM stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity shares at the current price of 31.97. Orders are usually placed near 31.97 or 32.27, while 1286 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow DFEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFEM stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 32.73 and current price 31.97. Many compare 4.75% and 20.73% before placing orders at 31.97 or 32.27. Explore the DFEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 32.73. Within 23.08 - 32.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 31.97 and 23.08 - 32.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFEM stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.73, and 13.61% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.73
- 시가
- 32.04
- Bid
- 31.97
- Ask
- 32.27
- 저가
- 31.93
- 고가
- 32.06
- 볼륨
- 1.286 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.76%
- 월 변동
- 4.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.73%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.61%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8