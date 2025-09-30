What is DFEM stock price today? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity stock is priced at 31.97 today. It trades within 0.76%, yesterday's close was 31.73, and trading volume reached 1286. The live price chart of DFEM shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity stock pay dividends? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity is currently valued at 31.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.61% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEM movements.

How to buy DFEM stock? You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity shares at the current price of 31.97. Orders are usually placed near 31.97 or 32.27, while 1286 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow DFEM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFEM stock? Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 32.73 and current price 31.97. Many compare 4.75% and 20.73% before placing orders at 31.97 or 32.27. Explore the DFEM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 32.73. Within 23.08 - 32.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 31.97 and 23.08 - 32.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEM moves on the chart live for more details.