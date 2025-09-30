- Overview
DFEM: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity
DFEM exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.00 and at a high of 32.13.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFEM stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity stock is priced at 32.10 today. It trades within 0.41%, yesterday's close was 31.97, and trading volume reached 1105. The live price chart of DFEM shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity is currently valued at 32.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.07% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEM movements.
How to buy DFEM stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity shares at the current price of 32.10. Orders are usually placed near 32.10 or 32.40, while 1105 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow DFEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFEM stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 32.73 and current price 32.10. Many compare 5.18% and 21.22% before placing orders at 32.10 or 32.40. Explore the DFEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 32.73. Within 23.08 - 32.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 32.10 and 23.08 - 32.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFEM stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.97, and 14.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.97
- Open
- 32.06
- Bid
- 32.10
- Ask
- 32.40
- Low
- 32.00
- High
- 32.13
- Volume
- 1.105 K
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 5.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.22%
- Year Change
- 14.07%
