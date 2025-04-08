Mabrouk Gold Sentinel

Headline: The Ultimate Hybrid Scalper - High Growth with Intelligent Recovery
Description:
Are you tired of "Holy Grail" EAs that blow accounts? Meet Mabrouk Gold Sentinel, a professional-grade trading algorithm specifically engineered for XAUUSD and major currency pairs.
Unlike traditional Martingales, our EA uses an Adaptive Liquidity Scaling system. It identifies key institutional price gaps and enters trades with surgical precision, ensuring the lowest possible drawdown while maximizing recovery during market volatility.
Why choose Mabrouk Gold Sentinel?
Proven Performance: Designed to target 5% - 10% weekly growth on a $10,000 base.
Smart Recovery: Uses a mathematical price-step model (350 points) to turn losing streaks into profit baskets.
Hard Equity Protection: Built-in "Safety Shield" that closes all positions if a specific risk cap is reached.
Zero Complexity: Optimized default settings. Just "Plug and Play" on M15 or H1 timeframes.
Future-Proof: Coded for the 2026 market conditions with advanced spread and slippage filters.
Recommended Setup:
Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Recommended $10,000 for optimal scaling).
Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD.
Timeframe: M15 (Aggressive) or H1 (Conservative).
