Smiley Face

Trading has evolved!!
Too cool to be missed out in the automation age,
Now this is a clean sleek new EA that work with the latest touch in AI and old school Price Action put together. My team and I built this as mapping trail for the daytraders and scalpers and investors in the Bitcoin, but go ahead and take it for a ride and you won't be looking elsewhere except my page for more high-tech answers to the market volatility and "choppinness" although the trend is always the smoothest ride. Smiley face EA works automatically on any timeframe just control your risk% well, one step at a time. We suggest M1 to M15 but fee free to chose what suite your style.
DM us for more suggestions and leave some nice reviews guys if you want more.
Until next time. Cheers and enjoy!
추천 제품
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Big Source MT5
Igor Bulgakov
Experts
Automated trading system. Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants. The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop. Requirements Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor trades on M30 timeframes. The minimum deposit is $ 500. Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts. Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule. Input Parameters L
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Xauusd Devil
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Experts
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
시드니는 전통적인 기술적 분석과 함께 인공 지능을 사용하여 GBPUSD 및 USDJPY 심볼의 미래 시장 움직임을 예측하는 복잡하고 새로운 알고리즘입니다. 이 전문가용 어드바이저는 기술적 분석 지표의 데이터를 사용하여 훈련된 순환신경망, 특히 장단기 기억 셀을 사용합니다. 이 방법을 통해 EA는 향후 가격 변동과 가장 관련성이 높은 지표를 학습하고 이에 따라 행동 할 수 있습니다. 또한 LSTM 네트워크는 단기 및 장기 과거 데이터를 모두 고려할 수 있으므로 시계열 분석에 특히 적합합니다. 참고: 이 혜택은 한정된 소개용 혜택 입니다: 이 EA는 현재 가격으로 10장 중 1장만 판매됩니다. 다음 가격: $799 이 EA의 가격은 이 시스템으로 거래하는 사용자 수를 제한하기 위해 꾸준히 인상될 것입니다. 실시간 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 중요: 추가 정보 및 추가 혜택을 받으시려면 제품 구매 후 PM을 통해 직접 문의하시기 바랍니다.
DivHunter
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Experts
Three Point Divergence Stepping EA   Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is an automated trading tool that utilizes RSI divergence signals combined with a confirmation strategy. Unlike standard divergence indicators, this system applies a specific filtering process to validate signals before trade execution, aiming to identify potential market reversal points.   Strategy Overview   The EA focuses on confirmed divergence setups. It waits for a specific three-point pattern to align with the RSI ind
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Experts
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Yugen MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long positi
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
수입과 연구를 위한 도구. 거래 신호 및 전략의 핵심은 가격 예측 패턴의 형성을 위한 저자의 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 모든 악기에 적용 가능! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 에 기반한 제어 시스템으로 보완되어 시장, 장비 및 작업 기간에 대해 가능한 한 정확하게 신호를 업데이트 및 조정합니다. 적격: 모든 시장의 모든 상품(예외 있음). 대상: 헤지 펀드, 펀드 및 자산 관리자, 투자 관리자, 투기꾼, 투자자 및 이해 관계자. .............................................................................................................................................
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Zarior EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.  Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorit
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
Experts
Indicement에 오신 것을 환영합니다! PROP FIRM 준비 완료! ->   여기에서 세트 파일을 다운로드하세요 프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로는 몇 개밖에 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 최고의 콤보 딜     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT는     제가 15년 동안 축적한 경험을 바탕으로 지수 시장에 전문적 거래 알고리즘을 개발했습니다. EA는 매우 잘 고안된 알고리즘을 사용하여 최상의 진입 가격을 찾고, 거래 위험을 분산하기 위해 내부적으로 여러 가지 전략을 실행합니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익실현이 있지만, 거래의 위험을 최소화하고 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 추적 손절매와 추적 이익실
Flexi trend tracker robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing the automated trading system "Flexi trend tracker robot" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframe trading with medium/soft volatility pairs! This EA offers unique features:  wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1, H2, H3, and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.  the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out d
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 고급 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리 전략을 기반으로 합니다. EA는 완전 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 . 설정 지침을 보내드립니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 보장은 없습니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있으므로 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 직접 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다. 멀티 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순한 예시입니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로만 제공됩니다. 최적화 없이 진행된 테스트 결과는 알고리즘의 실제 성능을 반영하지 않습니다. 완전한
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Edge EA Pro MT5
Aleksandr Zheltikov
4.67 (3)
Experts
Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
블랙 프라이데이 50% 할인 - NANO MACHINE GPT 정상 가격: $997에서 블랙 프라이데이: $498.50 (할인 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 반영됩니다.) 세일 시작: 2025년 11월 27일 - 기간 한정 블랙 프라이데이 이벤트. 블랙 프라이데이 경품 추첨: 블랙 프라이데이 이벤트 기간 동안 Nano Machine GPT를 구매하신 모든 고객은 다음 상품의 무작위 추첨에 참여할 수 있습니다: 1 x Syna 활성화 1 x AiQ 활성화 1 x Mean Machine GPT 활성화 참여 방법: 1) 구매 후, 개인 메시지를 보내 서 Nano Machine GPT 매뉴얼 및 권장 설정 파일을 받으세요. 2) 그런 다음 이 제품 페이지에 댓글을 게시 하여 구매를 확인하고 블랙 프라이데이 경품 추첨에 공식적으로 등록 하세요. 메시지를 보내고 댓글을 남긴 적격 블랙 프라이데이 구매자 중에서 세 명의 당첨자가 무작위로 선정됩니다. 블랙 프라이데이 프로모션 종료 후, Nano
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA는 강력한 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 거래 시스템입니다. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP 등 상관 관계가 높은 통화쌍을 거래하여 큰 방향성 움직임 후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아가는 점을 활용합니다. 구매 후 전체 설정 안내를 받으시려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭 현재 가격 — 다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1337. FastWay EA는 복잡한 설정 없이도 높은 유연성의 자금 관리와 리스크 제어를 원하는 분께 적합합니다. “설정 후 방치” 철학으로 설계되어 수년간 안정적으로 운용될 수 있습니다. 단독 사용 또는 포트폴리오 보강용으로 활용 가능합니다. 차트에 부착만 하면 나머지는 EA가 처리합니다. FastWay EA 주요 특징: 통화쌍 시세뿐 아니라 다음 요소를 고려: 글로벌 주식 시장 변동성 기준 통화 금리 선물 변동성 해당 통화쌍 옵션 시장 신호 그리드 시스템 사용, 마
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.21 (29)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (137)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU 는 XAUUSD(금) 및 US100 / 나스닥 시장에서 거래하도록 설계된 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 스캘핑과 스윙 트레이딩 전략을 결합하여 장기적 안정성을 목표로 한 위험 관리 구조를 갖추고 있습니다. 주요 지원 시장 • XAUUSD (금) • US100 / 나스닥 두 가지 전략 엔진 1. 스캘핑 • 단기 시장 참여 • 일중 거래 • 작은 가격 변동 포착 • 엄격한 위험 관리 2. 스윙 트레이딩 • 추세적 움직임 포착 • 거래 빈도 낮음 • 작은 손실이 자주 발생 • 수익 거래는 대부분 매우 큰 이익 을 제공 3.5 버전 – 신규 기능 OrionXAU는 다음과 같이 사용할 수 있습니다: • 금 시장만, • 나스닥 시장만, • 또는 한 계정에서 두 시장 모두 운용 가능. 보안 로직: • 하루 최대 2건의 거래 • 시장당 최대 1건 • 첫 거래가 손실이면 두 번째 거래는 실행되지 않음 그러나 안정성을 위해 한 번에 한 시장만 사용하는 것을 권장합니다. 운용 방식
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (3)
Experts
ICMarkets 실계좌 신호: 여기를 클릭하세요 KT Gold Nexus EA로 성공하기 위해 필요한 것은 무엇입니까? 인내. 규율. 시간. KT Gold Nexus EA는 전문 트레이더와 개인 자산 운용자들이 실제로 사용하는 실전 트레이딩 접근 방식을 기반으로 설계되었습니다. 단기적인 흥미나 빠른 수익이 아닌, 장기적으로 안정적이고 일관된 성과를 목표로 합니다. 이 EA는 장기 운용을 전제로 만들어졌습니다. 전략의 진정한 잠재력을 확인하려면 최소 1년 이상 지속적으로 운용하는 것이 권장됩니다. 전문 트레이딩과 마찬가지로 손실이 발생하는 주간이나 월간 구간이 존재할 수 있으며, 이는 정상적인 과정입니다. 중요한 것은 짧은 기간의 결과가 아니라 장기간에 걸친 누적 성과입니다. 많은 그리드 또는 마틴게일 시스템은 초기에는 빠른 수익을 보여주지만, 대부분 결국 계좌 손실로 이어집니다. 본 EA는 이러한 구조적 위험을 배제하고, 안정적이며 통제 가능한 성장을 추구하도록 설계되었습니다.
제작자의 제품 더 보기
The Purge Legacy BTC
Kenny Saleh Kandamo
Experts
​ A modern-day EA development—it truly is a beauty. ​My team and I have built this as a "blue-chip" masterpiece and a secure way to trade and invest in Bitcoin. It doesn't matter if you prefer scalping, day trading, or long-term Bitcoin investment; The Purge Legacy BTC serves as a blueprint of the Bitcoin market for investors, traders, and scalpers alike—fully automated and with high-risk controls. ​Make sure to use a low-spread broker and choose your preferred timeframe. While it works well acr
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변