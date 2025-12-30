Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier

🦊 Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management

⭐ Key Features

Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier

Multi-Master Architecture

Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously

Automatic master account detection or manual configuration

Real-time trade synchronization via file system

Independent risk management for each master

Advanced Risk Management

Individual risk settings per master account

Automatic lot size calculation based on balance ratios

Maximum drawdown protection

Daily loss limit

Daily profit target with auto-stop

Intelligent Filters

Time filter for trading hours

Symbol filter for instrument selection

News filter (high volatility protection)

Correlation filter (prevent overexposure)

Professional Features

Copy partial position closes

Copy break-even modifications

Copy trailing stops

Automatic conflict resolution

Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

Safety

Automatic backup mechanisms

Master account connection monitoring

Emergency stop when limits reached

Protection against erroneous closures during outages

Dashboard & Notifications

Real-time dashboard with overview of all masters

Push notifications to mobile

Email alerts for critical events

Sound alarms

Detailed performance statistics

📋 How It Works

Master Account (Source)

Install EA on master account Set Mode to "Master Account" EA automatically writes all trades to file

Slave Account (Copying)

Install EA on slave account Set Mode to "Slave Account" Enter master account numbers (comma separated) Configure risk management and filters EA automatically copies all trades

Communication: EA uses MT5 common data folder for fast and reliable synchronization.

⚙️ Main Parameters

Mode Settings

Copier Mode: Master or Slave mode

Master Accounts (Slave only)

Master Account Numbers : Comma-separated account list

: Comma-separated account list Auto-detect Masters: Automatic detection from data folder

Risk Management

Risk % per Master : Risk percentage per master (default 2%)

: Risk percentage per master (default 2%) Max Total Risk : Maximum total risk (default 10%)

: Maximum total risk (default 10%) Lot Multiplier : Lot size multiplier (default 1.0)

: Lot size multiplier (default 1.0) Fixed Lots : Option for fixed lot size instead of percentage

: Option for fixed lot size instead of percentage Min/Max Lots Per Trade: Position size limits

Filters

Time Filter : Trade only during specified hours

: Trade only during specified hours Symbol Filter : Select allowed symbols

: Select allowed symbols News Filter : News protection

: News protection Correlation Filter: Check correlation between positions

Protection

Max Drawdown : Maximum drawdown protection (default 20%)

: Maximum drawdown protection (default 20%) Max Daily Loss : Maximum daily loss (default 5%)

: Maximum daily loss (default 5%) Daily Profit Target: Target daily profit with auto-stop

Notifications

Sound Alerts : Audio notifications

: Audio notifications Push Notifications : MT5 mobile push

: MT5 mobile push Email Notifications: Email alerts

💎 Fox Wave Pro Copier Advantages

✅ Multi-Master: Copy from multiple accounts simultaneously ✅ Flexible: Master and Slave on same VPS ✅ Safe: Advanced loss protection ✅ Intelligent: Automatic conflict resolution ✅ Transparent: Detailed dashboard and statistics ✅ Fast: Real-time copying (<1s latency) ✅ Reliable: Backup mechanisms during outages ✅ Easy Setup: 5 minutes and you're done

🎯 Ideal For

Copy Trading Services : Signal providers

: Signal providers Account Managers : Managing multiple accounts

: Managing multiple accounts PAMM Alternative : No PAMM license required

: No PAMM license required Family Offices : Copying family accounts

: Copying family accounts Prop Trading Firms : Signal distribution among traders

: Signal distribution among traders Personal Portfolio: Diversification across accounts

📊 Dashboard Overview

Real-time dashboard displays:

Status of each master account (ACTIVE/OFFLINE)

Number of active trades from each master

Total number of copied trades

Number of failed attempts

Daily profit/loss

Current drawdown

Emergency stop status

🔧 Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (build 3800+)

: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800+) VPS Recommended : For 24/7 operation

: For 24/7 operation Common Folder : Master and Slave must have access to same data folder

: Master and Slave must have access to same data folder Installation Options : Master and Slave on same VPS (ideal) Master and Slave on different VPS (requires shared folder/cloud sync) Local PC for testing

:

🚀 Quick Start (5 minutes)

Step 1: Master Account

1. Open chart on master account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Master Account" 4. Click OK

Step 2: Slave Account

1. Open chart on slave account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Slave Account" 4. Enter Master Account Numbers: "12345678" (your master number) 5. Set Risk % per Master: 2.0 6. Click OK

Step 3: Verification

1. Check Dashboard - should show master as ACTIVE 2. Open test trade on master 3. Slave should automatically copy within 1-2 seconds

📝 Configuration Examples

Conservative Setup

Risk % per Master: 1.0% Max Total Risk: 5.0% Max Drawdown: 15% Max Daily Loss: 3%

Standard Setup

Risk % per Master: 2.0% Max Total Risk: 10.0% Max Drawdown: 20% Max Daily Loss: 5%

Aggressive Setup

Risk % per Master: 3.0% Max Total Risk: 15.0% Max Drawdown: 30% Max Daily Loss: 8%

⚠️ Important Notes

One EA per chart: One chart is enough, EA monitors all symbols Automatic synchronization: EA automatically reads/writes every second Outage protection: EA won't close slave trades if master unavailable Trade comments: Each copied trade has comment with master account and ticket

🛡️ Security Features

Emergency Stop : Automatic stop when limits exceeded

: Automatic stop when limits exceeded Connection Monitor : Master account availability check

: Master account availability check Safe Close Logic : Doesn't close trades during master outages

: Doesn't close trades during master outages Conflict Resolution : Intelligent duplicate handling

: Intelligent duplicate handling Error Logging: Detailed logs for diagnostics

💼 License & Support

License: Lifetime license after purchase Activation: Automatic after MQL5 Market purchase Support: Email support + complete documentation Updates: Free updates forever

📞 Contact

Web: https://www.foxwavetrading.top Email: support@foxwavetrading.top Documentation: Included with product

⭐ Why Fox Wave Pro Copier?

After 5 years of developing trading systems, we've created the most reliable and flexible trade copier on the market. Our EA is used by dozens of prop trading firms and signal providers worldwide.

Quality Guarantee: Full functionality immediately after purchase, no hidden fees.

Copyright 2025 Fox Wave Trading. All rights reserved.