Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier

Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier

🦊 Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management

⭐ Key Features

Multi-Master Architecture

  • Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously
  • Automatic master account detection or manual configuration
  • Real-time trade synchronization via file system
  • Independent risk management for each master

Advanced Risk Management

  • Individual risk settings per master account
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on balance ratios
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Daily loss limit
  • Daily profit target with auto-stop

Intelligent Filters

  • Time filter for trading hours
  • Symbol filter for instrument selection
  • News filter (high volatility protection)
  • Correlation filter (prevent overexposure)

Professional Features

  • Copy partial position closes
  • Copy break-even modifications
  • Copy trailing stops
  • Automatic conflict resolution
  • Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

Safety

  • Automatic backup mechanisms
  • Master account connection monitoring
  • Emergency stop when limits reached
  • Protection against erroneous closures during outages

Dashboard & Notifications

  • Real-time dashboard with overview of all masters
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Email alerts for critical events
  • Sound alarms
  • Detailed performance statistics

📋 How It Works

Master Account (Source)

  1. Install EA on master account
  2. Set Mode to "Master Account"
  3. EA automatically writes all trades to file

Slave Account (Copying)

  1. Install EA on slave account
  2. Set Mode to "Slave Account"
  3. Enter master account numbers (comma separated)
  4. Configure risk management and filters
  5. EA automatically copies all trades

Communication: EA uses MT5 common data folder for fast and reliable synchronization.

⚙️ Main Parameters

Mode Settings

  • Copier Mode: Master or Slave mode

Master Accounts (Slave only)

  • Master Account Numbers: Comma-separated account list
  • Auto-detect Masters: Automatic detection from data folder

Risk Management

  • Risk % per Master: Risk percentage per master (default 2%)
  • Max Total Risk: Maximum total risk (default 10%)
  • Lot Multiplier: Lot size multiplier (default 1.0)
  • Fixed Lots: Option for fixed lot size instead of percentage
  • Min/Max Lots Per Trade: Position size limits

Filters

  • Time Filter: Trade only during specified hours
  • Symbol Filter: Select allowed symbols
  • News Filter: News protection
  • Correlation Filter: Check correlation between positions

Protection

  • Max Drawdown: Maximum drawdown protection (default 20%)
  • Max Daily Loss: Maximum daily loss (default 5%)
  • Daily Profit Target: Target daily profit with auto-stop

Notifications

  • Sound Alerts: Audio notifications
  • Push Notifications: MT5 mobile push
  • Email Notifications: Email alerts

💎 Fox Wave Pro Copier Advantages

Multi-Master: Copy from multiple accounts simultaneously ✅ Flexible: Master and Slave on same VPS ✅ Safe: Advanced loss protection ✅ Intelligent: Automatic conflict resolution ✅ Transparent: Detailed dashboard and statistics ✅ Fast: Real-time copying (<1s latency) ✅ Reliable: Backup mechanisms during outages ✅ Easy Setup: 5 minutes and you're done

🎯 Ideal For

  • Copy Trading Services: Signal providers
  • Account Managers: Managing multiple accounts
  • PAMM Alternative: No PAMM license required
  • Family Offices: Copying family accounts
  • Prop Trading Firms: Signal distribution among traders
  • Personal Portfolio: Diversification across accounts

📊 Dashboard Overview

Real-time dashboard displays:

  • Status of each master account (ACTIVE/OFFLINE)
  • Number of active trades from each master
  • Total number of copied trades
  • Number of failed attempts
  • Daily profit/loss
  • Current drawdown
  • Emergency stop status

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800+)
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
  • Common Folder: Master and Slave must have access to same data folder
  • Installation Options:
    • Master and Slave on same VPS (ideal)
    • Master and Slave on different VPS (requires shared folder/cloud sync)
    • Local PC for testing

🚀 Quick Start (5 minutes)

Step 1: Master Account

1. Open chart on master account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Master Account" 4. Click OK

Step 2: Slave Account

1. Open chart on slave account
2. Drag EA onto chart
3. Set: Mode = "Slave Account"
4. Enter Master Account Numbers: "12345678" (your master number)
5. Set Risk % per Master: 2.0
6. Click OK

Step 3: Verification

1. Check Dashboard - should show master as ACTIVE 2. Open test trade on master 3. Slave should automatically copy within 1-2 seconds

📝 Configuration Examples

Conservative Setup

Risk % per Master: 1.0%
Max Total Risk: 5.0%
Max Drawdown: 15%
Max Daily Loss: 3%

Standard Setup

Risk % per Master: 2.0% Max Total Risk: 10.0% Max Drawdown: 20% Max Daily Loss: 5%

Aggressive Setup

Risk % per Master: 3.0%
Max Total Risk: 15.0%
Max Drawdown: 30%
Max Daily Loss: 8%

⚠️ Important Notes

  1. One EA per chart: One chart is enough, EA monitors all symbols
  2. Automatic synchronization: EA automatically reads/writes every second
  3. Outage protection: EA won't close slave trades if master unavailable
  4. Trade comments: Each copied trade has comment with master account and ticket

🛡️ Security Features

  • Emergency Stop: Automatic stop when limits exceeded
  • Connection Monitor: Master account availability check
  • Safe Close Logic: Doesn't close trades during master outages
  • Conflict Resolution: Intelligent duplicate handling
  • Error Logging: Detailed logs for diagnostics

💼 License & Support

License: Lifetime license after purchase Activation: Automatic after MQL5 Market purchase Support: Email support + complete documentation Updates: Free updates forever

📞 Contact

Web: https://www.foxwavetrading.top Email: support@foxwavetrading.top Documentation: Included with product

⭐ Why Fox Wave Pro Copier?

After 5 years of developing trading systems, we've created the most reliable and flexible trade copier on the market. Our EA is used by dozens of prop trading firms and signal providers worldwide.

Quality Guarantee: Full functionality immediately after purchase, no hidden fees.

Copyright 2025 Fox Wave Trading. All rights reserved.


이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
유틸리티
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
유틸리티
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
유틸리티
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
반자동 거래를 위한 유틸리티. 브로커에게 보이지 않는 스탑 오더, 손절매, 이익 실현 및 트레일링 스탑 설정을 위한 동적 수준을 적용합니다. FIFO 요구 사항이 있는 미국 중개인을 포함하여 모든 중개인과 작업하는 데 적합합니다. 어드바이저 링크의 MT4 버전 버튼이나 라인을 사용하여 거래를 열 수 있습니다. 어드바이저가 선을 따라 포지션을 열려면: 차트에 선을 그리고 이름을 바꿉니다. 가격이 이를 초과하면 EA가 해당 명령을 실행합니다. OPEN_SELL - 판매 주문 열기 CLOSE_SELL - 모든 판매 주문 마감 OPEN_BUY - 구매 주문 열기 CLOSE_BUY - 모든 구매 주문 마감 명령이 실행된 후 "OK"라는 주석이 작성되고 행은 명령을 한 번만 실행합니다. 차트는 수신된 이익, 현재 오픈 포지션(주문 수, 로트 수 및 이익), 오픈 주문 버튼, 실행 속도 및 슬리피지에 대한 정보를 표시합니다. 옵션: MAGIC_NUMBER - 매직 넘버; LOT_
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
GRID for MT5는 FOREX 금융 시장에서 빠르고 편안한 거래를 위해 설계된 주문 그리드로 거래하는 사람들을 위한 편리한 도구입니다. GRID for MT5에는 필요한 모든 매개변수가 포함된 사용자 정의 가능한 패널이 있습니다. 숙련된 트레이더와 초보자 모두에게 적합합니다. FIFO 요구 사항이 있는 미국 중개인을 포함한 모든 중개인과 협력하여 우선 이전에 열린 거래를 마감합니다. 주문 그리드는 고정되어 있을 수 있습니다. 주문은 고정된 단계로 열리거나 동적 오픈 수준을 가질 수 있습니다. 더 나은 가격으로 열리며 시장 주문에서만 작동합니다. GRID for MT5 트레이딩 패널은 오픈, 클로징, 오더 추적 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 주문은 바스켓으로 마감되며, 단방향 - BUY 또는 SELL만 가능하거나 양방향 BUY 및 SELL을 함께 사용합니다. 포지션을 청산하기 위해 손절매, 이익실현, 손익분기점 및 추적 정지 기능을 사용할 수 있습니다. 손절매 및 이익실현은 잔액의
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
유틸리티
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
유틸리티
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
유틸리티
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
유틸리티
반자동 거래 유틸리티인 주문 관리는 계정에서 수익성이 없는 위치를 복원하는 데에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 무익한 주문을 중복하여 계정의 손실을 줄이는 기능이 있습니다. 수동 주문, 패널에서 열린 주문 또는 다른 Expert Advisor가 연 주문과 함께 작동할 수 있습니다. 최소한의 매개 변수가 있고 구성하기 쉽고 주문 수에 관계없이 작동합니다. 테스트를 위해 전략 테스터에서 비주얼 모드를 사용하십시오. MT4 버전 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 옵션: START_LOT - 초기 로트; LOT_MULTIPLIER - 주문 그리드의 로트 승수. MAX_LOT - 최대 로트 STEP_ORDERS - 주문 그리드 단계; STEP_MULTIPLIER - 순서 단계 곱셈 계수, = -1이면 사용되지 않습니다. MAX_STEP - 최대 주문 그리드 단계; OVERLAP_ORDERS - 주문 겹침 기능을 활성화하는 주문입니다. OVERL
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
유틸리티
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
유틸리티
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
유틸리티
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
유틸리티
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
유틸리티
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
유틸리티
Binance Future용 Mt5 봇(전문가) 시스템은 Binance Future 시장에서 실행됩니다. 이를 자신의 코드에 쉽게 통합하여 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 수동 조작 패널을 사용할 수 있습니다. 헤지 모드 호환. 모든 작업은 화면에서 수동으로 수행할 수 있습니다. 많은 암호화폐를 동시에 제어하는 가장 효과적인 방법입니다. 화면은 바이낸스 화면이 있는 템플릿 형식입니다. 링크에서 템플릿 파일을 다운로드할 수 있습니다. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31l7kwfit9_tXb7YbqSuT/view?usp=sharing 이 프로그램은 설치가 필요합니다. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/68694 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 매개변수 API 키 = 바이낸스 API 키 비밀 키 = 바이낸스 비밀 키 *도구
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
유틸리티
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
유틸리티
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
유틸리티
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
유틸리티
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
유틸리티
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
유틸리티
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
유틸리티
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
제작자의 제품 더 보기
