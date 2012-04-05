BATIBOT EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades based on MACD crossover signals with an optional trend filter using a long-period moving average. It includes strict risk management, equity drawdown protection, daily profit target control, and a time-based trading session filter to trade only during selected hours. The EA supports smart trailing stop locking, optional support & resistance avoidance, and auto trend direction control, making it suitable for controlled, trend-following strategies with disciplined trade management.

BATIBOT EA default settings is very good at GOLD "XAUUSD" pair with excellent performance including back testing. see for your self!

run on a XAUUSD based on real ticks for 1 year!





" Hello! I am BATIBOT, i am simple old model robot and not very technical, i used to discover simple mining but effective, that's why i am rich in gold mining!

can you join me?