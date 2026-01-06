QQE Hybrid MTF Premium

Ritz QQE Hybrid System Premium



Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame)

Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes.

By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adaptation, and anomaly detection, this hybrid system delivers deep insight into market strength, potential reversals, and breakout conditions — all visualized in real time with crystal-clear chart feedback.

Core Capabilities

Hybrid RSI–ATR Engine

Synchronizes RSI momentum with ATR volatility levels to produce adaptive, noise-free crossover signals.

Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO

Identifies hidden momentum–price–volume anomalies, signaling early reversals or fakeouts before they fully develop.

Multi-Timeframe Intelligence

Analyzes trend structure and momentum consistency across any timeframe — from M1 scalping to D1 swing setups.

Wave Factor System (4 Styles)

Choose from four dynamic signal wave styles to adapt the QQE engine to your preferred trading rhythm and sensitivity.

Smart Signal Visuals

Clean visual mapping with crossover arrows, vertical markers, and color-coded RSI/ATR trails for instant situational awareness.

Adaptive Alerts & Notifications

Supports chart, email, and push alerts with anti-spam timing logic for actionable, real-time decisions.

Trading Logic

Buy Signal: RSI line crosses above ATR trail → bullish momentum shift confirmed.

Sell Signal: RSI line crosses below ATR trail → bearish pressure confirmed.

Anomaly Detection: Detects overbought/oversold RSI extremes combined with weak range or low volume — early warning of exhaustion or false breakouts.

Overbought/Oversold levels are dynamically adjustable, with 50 as the momentum equilibrium zone.

Applications

Scalping Mode (M1–M15): Fast anomaly detection and early reversal entries.

Swing Mode (H1–D1): Filtered, high-confidence signals aligned with trend bias.

Structure Confluence: Combine with ZigZag Fractal Candle or market structure tools for precision entries.

Risk Management: Early detection of fake moves or weak-volume reversals for defensive positioning.

Technical Design

Zero-repaint architecture and efficient multi-buffer processing.

1-second anomaly updates for ultra-fast detection.

Full customization: RSI/ATR parameters, wave style, anomaly thresholds.

Lightweight visual panel with live metrics for momentum, volume, and volatility.

Why Traders Choose Ritz QQE Hybrid

Institutional-grade signal logic with visual clarity.

Works seamlessly on all symbols and timeframes.

Real-time responsiveness with minimal lag.

Smart fusion of classic RSI precision and modern volatility intelligence.

Ritz QQE Hybrid System v2.0

“Precision in Motion — Where RSI Meets Volatility Intelligence.”



