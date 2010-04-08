News Flow Pro Guardian

News Flow Pro: O Seu Guardião Institucional de Capital
News Flow Pro
Your Institutional Capital Guardian

News Flow Pro is not just a calendar indicator; it is an automatic execution risk management system designed to protect your capital against extreme volatility caused by high-impact news.

In today’s market, protection is more important than entry.

Key Features

News Flow Pro provides a complete set of tools to protect your capital during high-volatility events.

News Blocker (Order Filter)

Prevents opening new positions minutes before and after major events, avoiding slippage and spread widening.

Guardian Mode (Profit Protection)

Monitors your open positions. If a news event is about to occur, the system automatically moves the Stop Loss to break-even and partially closes the trade to secure profits.

Real-Time Dashboard

Modern visual panel with countdown timer, impact levels (High, Medium, Low), and automatic currency detection based on the active chart.

Full Compatibility

Works on Hedging and Netting accounts, operating on any symbol (Forex, Metals, Indices).

Why use News Flow Pro?

Many traders lose proprietary firm accounts or personal capital by being exposed during FOMC or NFP without protection.

  • 24/5 Protection: News Flow Pro acts as a “Compliance Officer”, ensuring safety rules are strictly followed even when you are away from the screen.
  • Prevention of Catastrophic Losses: Avoids exposure to high-volatility events that can cause significant losses within seconds.
  • Smart Automation: Makes protection decisions based on real-time data, eliminating emotional interference.
  • Focus on Trading: Allows you to concentrate on analysis and strategies while the system manages news risk.

Input Parameters (Easy Setup)

Simplified configuration for automatic capital protection.

InpMagic

Set the Magic Number of the EA you want to protect (0 to protect manual trades).

Block Before/After

Time in minutes to block new trades before and after high-impact news.

Protect Trigger

Minutes before the news to activate break-even and partial close.

Partial Perc

Percentage of the position size to be closed to secure profits.

Auto Currencies

Automatically detects currencies from the current chart to filter only what matters.

Usage Tips

Configure News Flow Pro to maximize your capital protection in different trading scenarios.

For Prop Firms

We recommend blocking trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact news. This ensures compliance with firm rules and protects against drawdown violations during volatile events.

Guardian Mode Setup

Use Guardian Mode with at least 100 points of minimum profit to safely place break-even. Adjust the Partial Perc according to your risk tolerance (recommended between 30% and 70%).

Protect Your Capital Now

Don’t let news volatility destroy months of work. News Flow Pro is the guardian your capital needs to safely navigate high-impact market events.

News Flow Pro

The automatic risk management system for institutional and retail traders

© 2023 News Flow Pro Traders Automatizados. All rights reserved.

