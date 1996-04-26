MT4 arrow indicator
- 지표
- Yan Zhen Du
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 8
MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on market momentum.
The indicator generates non-repainting signals and includes a built-in alert system to notify traders when new signals appear.
Key Features
Non-Repainting Arrow Signals
-
Signals are confirmed after candle close
-
Historical arrows do not change
-
Suitable for backtesting and live trading
Buy & Sell Logic
-
Buy Arrow appears when momentum exits oversold area
-
Sell Arrow appears when momentum exits overbought area
-
Default levels are adjustable
🔔 Alerts Included
-
MT4 popup alerts
-
Mobile push notifications
-
Optional email alerts
-
Alert once per bar option
🎨 Display Options
-
Indicator window or main chart
-
Custom arrow and line colors
-
Clear overbought / oversold levels
|Parameter
|Description
|Intermediate Length
|Calculation period
|Buy Level
|Oversold threshold
|Sell Level
|Overbought threshold
|Plot on Main Chart
|Show arrows on price chart
|Enable Alerts
|Popup alerts
|Enable Push
|Mobile notification
|Enable Email
|Email notification
|Alert Only Once
|One alert per candle
Markets & Timeframes
-
Forex
-
Commodities
-
Indices
-
Stocks
-
Cryptocurrencies
Timeframes: M1 – MN1