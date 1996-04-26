MT4 arrow indicator

MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on market momentum.

The indicator generates non-repainting signals and includes a built-in alert system to notify traders when new signals appear.

Key Features

 Non-Repainting Arrow Signals

  • Signals are confirmed after candle close

  • Historical arrows do not change

  • Suitable for backtesting and live trading

 Buy & Sell Logic

  • Buy Arrow appears when momentum exits oversold area

  • Sell Arrow appears when momentum exits overbought area

  • Default levels are adjustable

🔔 Alerts Included

  • MT4 popup alerts

  • Mobile push notifications

  • Optional email alerts

  • Alert once per bar option

🎨 Display Options

  • Indicator window or main chart

  • Custom arrow and line colors

  • Clear overbought / oversold levels

Parameter Description
Intermediate Length         Calculation period
Buy Level Oversold threshold
Sell Level Overbought threshold
Plot on Main Chart Show arrows on price chart
Enable Alerts Popup alerts
Enable Push Mobile notification
Enable Email Email notification
Alert Only Once One alert per candle


Markets & Timeframes

  • Forex

  • Commodities

  • Indices

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrencies

Timeframes: M1 – MN1

