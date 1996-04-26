MT4 arrow indicator

MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on market momentum.

The indicator generates non-repainting signals and includes a built-in alert system to notify traders when new signals appear.

Key Features

 Non-Repainting Arrow Signals

  • Signals are confirmed after candle close

  • Historical arrows do not change

  • Suitable for backtesting and live trading

 Buy & Sell Logic

  • Buy Arrow appears when momentum exits oversold area

  • Sell Arrow appears when momentum exits overbought area

  • Default levels are adjustable

🔔 Alerts Included

  • MT4 popup alerts

  • Mobile push notifications

  • Optional email alerts

  • Alert once per bar option

🎨 Display Options

  • Indicator window or main chart

  • Custom arrow and line colors

  • Clear overbought / oversold levels

Parameter Description
Intermediate Length         Calculation period
Buy Level Oversold threshold
Sell Level Overbought threshold
Plot on Main Chart Show arrows on price chart
Enable Alerts Popup alerts
Enable Push Mobile notification
Enable Email Email notification
Alert Only Once One alert per candle


Markets & Timeframes

  • Forex

  • Commodities

  • Indices

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrencies

Timeframes: M1 – MN1

おすすめのプロダクト
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - オシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：グリーンラインより下、買われ過ぎ値：オレンジラインより上。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンと組み合わせるのに最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間枠：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Binary Guru
Sahil Shokeen
1 (2)
インディケータ
バイナリーGURUは、18：02 PM（+3 GMT）のバイナリーオプション取引と日中取引の精度が75％以上のインジケーターです。インジケーターは再描画されず、読み取り値は変更されません。 Binary GURUは、価格が逆転する場所を決定するように設計されています。このインジケーターは、トレンドの逆転とロールバックの両方をキャプチャします。これにより、その使用効率を高めることができます。インディケータを使用すると、分析の可能性が大幅に広がり、修正と反転の場所がチャートにはっきりと表示されるだけでなく、トレンドの一般的なダイナミクスも監視されます。 矢印は再描画されず、新しいキャンドルが表示されたときにのみ表示されます。 トレードセッション：17：55-18：15（+3 GMT-MT4 / MT5デフォルトタイムゾーン）; 通貨ペア：任意。 作業時間枠：M1 / M5; 有効期限：1分。 パラメーター バッファ=0-購入//1-販売 有効期限=1分 取引サイズ=アカウントの5％;
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
バイナリオプション取引の世界では、正確な市場分析と戦略的な意思決定が重要です。利益を生むチャンスを開拓するための優れた取引インジケーターを求める旅は終わりません。秘密のインジケーターが登場します。これはMT4バイナリオプション取引ツールで、そのクラスで最も優れた、最も強力な評判を築いています。 秘密のインジケーターは、熟練したトレーダーとエキスパートプログラマーのチームによる、年単位の入念な研究、開発、テストの結果です。独自のアルゴリズムと高度な数学モデルは、バイナリオプションの高速な世界でトレーダーに無類の優位性を提供するように微調整されています。 秘密のインジケーターを他の取引インジケーターとは異なるものにするのは、驚くべき正確さで利益を生む取引のチャンスを見つける能力です。そのシグナルは、強力なテクニカルインジケーター、価格行動分析、市場センチメント評価の組み合わせから派生しています。この多面的なアプローチにより、秘密のインジケーターは短期の変動と長期のトレンドの両方を捉え、トレーダーに市場の包括的な視点を提供します。 秘密のインジケーターの中でも際立った特徴の1つは、そ
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
インディケータ
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
Candle Binary Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Candle Binary Scalper - is a technical analysis product for forex and binary options. Includes several technical indicators combined into a trading system. Suitable for manual trading within a trend, for scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended Timeframes for trading M15, M30, H1 and H4, M5 and M1 should be used in case of high volatility. There are several types of alerts. How to use the product The optimal settings have already been selected
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
インディケータ
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary Scalper 6 – MT4用の強力なバイナリーオプション指標 Binary Scalper 6 は、 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 向けに設計された、先進的なトレンド分析とバイナリーオプショントレーディングツールです。すべてのレベルのトレーダーに適しており、明確なシグナルと統計を提供します。 主な特徴： トレンド検出 ：トレンド市場を正確に特定し、明確な方向性を提示。 すべての通貨ペアに対応 ：お好みの市場で取引可能。 あらゆるタイムフレームに対応 ：1分足から月足まで。 1キャンドルの満期シグナル ：迅速かつ簡潔なトレーディング機会。 統計情報を表示 ：市場のパフォーマンスに関する貴重なデータを提供。 バッファ矢印 ：取引エントリーを視覚的にサポート。 使用方法: MQL5 フォルダをダウンロードし、MetaTrader 4 ディレクトリに移動します。 こちら からダウンロードできます。
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
インディケータ
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Major Trend Histogram mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「 Major_Trend_Histogram 」、リペイント機能なし。 - Major_Trend_Histogramインジケーターは、非常に大きなトレンドを捉えるために設計されています。 - インジケーターは2色で表示可能：ピンクは弱気トレンド、緑は強気トレンド（色は変更可能）。 - トレンドの初期段階を検知します。標準的なMAよりもはるかに効率的です。 - Major_Trend_Histogramは、プライスアクション、VSA、その他のインジケーターなど、他の取引手法と組み合わせることができます。 - インジケーターにはモバイルとPCの両方でアラートが利用できます。 // 優れたトレードロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Two Candles to Glory
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
インディケータ
This is a Binary Options signal indicator. Extremely powerful for the 1 min chart. The signals are based on my personal tweak (based on real trial and error & backtested) of the RSI, ADX and Ichimoku and my observation on how price moves. It turns out, 2 candles expiry is the most consistent with this set up. How to use: 1. Wait for arrow signal to show. 2. Place a 2 candle expiry right after the close of the signal candle. So if you are trading a 1 min chart, place an expiry for 2 mins... if yo
Professional Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
indicator for trading binary options and forex trading. The indicator does not redraw the readings. when trading binary options, testing was performed. This indicator showed the good results correct predictions. Under these conditions, the eur / usd m1 chart, when a signal appears, the transaction opens in the direction indicated by the indicator for 5 candles, then the truth is (5 minutes since in us the 1-minute chart of a candlestick is 1 minute) the result was. When trading in the forex m
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Prosperium Indicator Binary Forex UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
インディケータ
PROSPERIUM（プロスペリウム） は、分析と取引実行における最高の信頼性を求めるトレーダーのために開発された、包括的なテクニカル指標です。MetaTrader 4および5向けに作成されており、複数の有名な指標（RSI, OBV, MACD, ボリンジャーバンド, ADX, 一目均衡表, 重力移動平均)を統合し、買い（CALL）と売り（PUT）のシグナルを生成するシステムを備えています。高度な統計パネルと自動勝率計算機能により、PROSPERIUMはリアルタイムのパフォーマンスを明確に表示します。 主な特徴 複合指標分析:   RSI, OBV, MACD, ボリンジャーバンド, ADX, 一目均衡表、重力移動平均を組み合わせ、市場の重要なポイントを特定します。 統合シグナルシステム:   複数の技術的条件が揃った時に、買い（CALL）と売り（PUT）の視覚的及び音声アラートを生成します。 高度な統計パネル:   総取引数、勝ち数、負け数、勝率、連勝/連敗数、ならびにCALLとPUTのパフォーマンス比較を表示します。 統合バックテスト機能:   設定を検証するための過去のバー数を
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
インディケータ
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
インディケータ
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Binary DUNKS
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
MT4用Binary DUNKS Binary DUNKSは、バイナリーオプション取引のための高い勝率を誇るインジケーターで、M5以上のタイムフレームとあらゆる通貨ペアで効果的に機能します。 満期: デフォルトでは1本のローソク足に設定されていますが、設定で変更可能です。 シグナル: 矢印で表示されます： 赤い矢印 — 売りシグナル。 青い矢印 — 買いシグナル。 取引は、ローソク足の上または下に2つの矢印（確認）がある場合のみ推奨されます。 統計: グラフにはシグナルの成功率に関する統計が表示され、リアルタイムでインジケーターの有効性を分析できます。 インストール方法: インジケーターを正しく動作させるには、「MQL5」フォルダをターミナルのディレクトリにコピーしてください。 ここ からダウンロード 。 インストール手順： 動画 を見る 。 追加情報: シグナルが表示された際にポップアップ通知を受け取るには、 追加 のインジケーター をご利用ください。
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Super Trend Double Pro
Pierce Vallieres
インディケータ
Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
インディケータ
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
インディケータ
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Limitless MT4は、すべての初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーに適したユニバーサルインジケーターです。 すべての通貨ペア、暗号通貨、生の株式で動作します 無制限のMT4-構成済みで、追加の構成は不要 そして今、主なもの なぜ無制限のMT4なのか？ 1再描画の完全な欠如 2トレーディングの最高のスペシャリストによる2年間のテスト 3正しい信号の精度が80％を超える 4ニュースリリース中の取引で好調 取引ルール 1買いシグナル-青い上向き矢印の出現 下向きの赤い矢印の外観を販売するシグナル シグナル後の次のローソク足で取引を開始するには2 3テイクプロフィット チャート上 М1-40ピップ М5-50ピップ М15-55-60ピップ 4ストップロスは利益をとる 5誤った信号をフィルタリングするために、 パラボリックSAR-トレンドとのトレードへの参入を除外する移動平均または同様のトレンドインジケーター。 
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
ナイト ゴースト - バイナリ オプションの矢印インジケーター。 これからのあなたの頼もしいアシスタントです！ 11 - チャートの再描画なし - すべての通貨ペアで大活躍！ -インジケータの精度は最大 90% (特に夜間) ・長時間の設定不要（バイナリーオプションに最適な設定） - 信号が遅れない - 現在のローソク足でのシグナルの出現 ・M1期にピッタリ(No More!) ・目に優しいキャンドルカラー（赤・青） -インストールされたアラート それを扱う： - 青い矢印は信号アップを示します -赤い下向き矢印 M1 以上のインジケーターをチャートに配置しないでください. シグナルの精度が低下します! インジケーターのスクリーンショットとビデオを見る
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Trend PRO Expert Advisor
Nguyen Tran Ha
1 (2)
エキスパート
Trend PRO Expert Advisor  is developed base on the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite Trend PRO indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte
Prop Trading Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
インディケータ
The Prop Trading Scalper indicator is a tool used for manual traders to assist in passing prop trading challenges, which are evaluations set by proprietary trading firms to determine a trader's skill and discipline. This indicator is particularly designed for scalping, a strategy that involves making numerous small trades to capitalize on minor price movements.
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
インディケータ
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade  【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレンド」なのか「静観すべき調整」
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
インディケータ
タイトル： BBMA 構造ガイド - BBMA 構造ガイド 説明： BBMA 構造ガイドは、BBMA 構造の進化をより簡単かつ効率的に理解するのに役立つ特別な MQL4 インジケーターです。BBMA、または「Bollinger Bands Moving Average」は、「一歩先を行く」というモットーで知られており、市場構造を深く理解することの重要性を強調しています。 BBMA 構造ガイドを使用すると、価格変動の基本的な市場構造パターンを迅速に識別できます。これにより、より正確かつ効果的な取引の決定が可能になります。このインジケーターは情報を明確で直感的に表示し、次の取引ステップをより自信を持って進むことができます。 主な特徴： - **深い理解：** BBMA 構造ガイドは、市場構造を明確に示し、市場のダイナミクスをより良く理解できます。 - **使いやすさ：** 直感的なインターフェイスで設計されており、すべての経験レベルのトレーダーが簡単に使用できます。 - **強力なシグナル：** このインジケーターは、**CSAK**（キャンドルスティックの強力な方向）や **MH
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
MT4マルチタイムフレームオーダーブロック検出インジケーター。 特徴 -チャートコントロールパネルで完全にカスタマイズ可能で、完全な相互作用を提供します。 -必要な場所でコントロールパネルを表示および非表示にします。 -複数の時間枠でOBを検出します。 -表示するOBの数量を選択します。 -さまざまなOBユーザーインターフェイス。 -OBのさまざまなフィルター。 -OB近接アラート。 -ADRの高線と低線。 -通知サービス（画面アラート|プッシュ通知）。 概要 注文ブロックは、金融機関や銀行からの注文収集を示す市場行動です。著名な金融機関と中央銀行が外国為替市場を牽引しています。したがって、トレーダーは市場で何をしているのかを知る必要があります。市場が注文ブロックを構築するとき、それは投資決定のほとんどが行われる範囲のように動きます。 注文の構築が完了すると、市場は上向きと下向きの両方に向かって急激に動きます。注文ブロック取引戦略の重要な用語は、機関投資家が行っていることを含むことです。それらは主要な価格ドライバーであるため、機関投資家の取引を含むあらゆる戦
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
インディケータ
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターは、特定の方向に勢いが定まりつつある状況を常にスキャンし、大きな値動きの直前に正確なシグナルを表示します。  複数通貨ペア・複数時間軸スキャナーはこちら - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 用スキャナー 主な特徴 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準を自動で表示します。 すべての時間足に対応したMTFスキャナーダッシュボード付き。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに適しています。 シグナルの精度を高めるために最適化されたアルゴリズムを採用。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングの目標として利用できる特別な「クイックプロフィットライン」を搭載。 勝敗、成功率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析機能を搭載。 リペイントなし（シグナルは表示後に変更されません）。 トレードの確認 -  ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を併用し、低確率の取引を除外しましょう。 強い買い： 上向き矢印
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、売買圧力についてすべてのバーをスクリーニングし、最大量の 4 種類のローソク足パターンを特定します。次に、これらのローソク足はいくつかの線形フィルターを使用してフィルター処理され、買いまたは売りのシグナルが表示されます。シグナルは、より高い時間枠の方向と組み合わせて、取引量が多い時間帯に取引される場合に最も効果的に機能します。すべてのフィルターはカスタマイズ可能で、独立して動作します。ボタンをクリックするだけで単一方向の信号を表示できます。 このインジケーターには、意思決定プロセスに役立つ最も重要な価格アクションとスマート マネーの概念も組み込まれています。 シグナルとトレードに関する教育をすべて 1 つのツールにまとめました。 特徴： 信号は再描画されません。 飲み込むキャンドル、拒否キャンドル、拡張範囲キャンドル、ピンバーを識別します。 有効なシグナルごとに複数のエントリー、ストップロス、複数のテイクプロフィットレベルを表示します。 大容量セッションでフィルタリングします。 サポート/レジスタンスレベルとローソク足の構造でフィルターします。 MACD ヒス
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
インディケータ
TPSproトレンドプロ     - これは市場を自動的に分析し、トレンドとその変化に関する情報を提供し、取引のエントリーポイントを表示するトレンドインジケーターです。     描き直しなしで！ ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   説明書 英語 -   バージョン MT5 主な機能: 正確なエントリーシグナル   塗り直し不要！ 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、シグナルを発した後にそれを変更し、潜在的に預金の損失につながる可能性のあるリペイントインジケーターとは大きく異なります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できるようになります。また、矢印が現れた後、目標（利益確定）に達するか反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります 。 ストップロス/テイクプロフィットゾーンの表示 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を高めるため、市場における最適なエントリーポイントを探すためのBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュールを作成しました。また、ストップロスレベルを時間経過とともに管理するインテリジェントなロジックを追加することで、ス
作者のその他のプロダクト
Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology . Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles. Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage. Recommendations Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments Multi-Curre
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
エキスパート
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
1 (1)
エキスパート
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Gold Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
エキスパート
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. The Gold Scalping Robot takes a different approach.   It was designed with live trading conditions in mind, focusing on stability, disciplined execution, and risk control. No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient. Simply modify the stop-loss amount. Key Features GlobalLossStopEna
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
ユーティリティ
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
Super Trend Indicator MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
MT4 Super Trend Indicator is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify market direction , trend reversals , and high-probability buy & sell opportunities with clear visual signals and alerts. The indicator is based on an adaptive SuperTrend algorithm , enhanced with volatility analysis and multi-timeframe confirmation , helping traders stay on the right side of the market with confidence. Key Features Accurate SuperTrend Logic Automatically detects bullis
Auto Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
What This Indicator Does : This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on Z igZag pattern detection. It identifies significant   price swings and applies Fibonacci retracement levels without   manual drawing. Key Features :   Automatic ZigZag Detection   - Uses customizable depth, deviation, and backstep parameters to   identify price swings     Dynamic Fibonacci   Levels   - Real-time Fibonacci retracement base d on the most recent ZigZag swing   (updates as price move
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信