Sprint Gold MT4

EA is used for full automate trade.

Entry Logic:
  • The EA capture momentum with sophisticated filtering logic applied. Tick and second-level data are analysed for trade trigger. 

Risk Management:
  • No grid, no martingale.
  • One trade at a time.
  • Each trade is opened with SL and TP.


Account Setup Recommendation:
  • Minimal account size: 100USD. EA will put 0.01 lot per 100USD.
  • Spread: below 2 pips (1 decimal as 1 pip).


Real Account Monitoring:

Note: tick and second-level is analysed for trade trigger. Back-testing result is for reference only as the data is not accurate in back-testing for tick and second-level data. Refer to real account performance for better reference.
  • To be uploaded.



Please contact me on MQL5 private message for prompt support.

