Guppy Gold Pro EA

Guppy Gold Pro EA - Trend Following Intelligence

Guppy Gold Pro EA is a professional automated trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. Built upon the proven Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) theory, this EA captures explosive trend movements while maintaining strict risk controls.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Trend Detection: Uses a 3-layer EMA system (Short, Medium, and Long-term) to confirm high-probability trend directions.

  • Dual Trailing Mode: Choose between a smooth EMA Trailing (for long trends) or a precise Standard Trailing with Step (for volatile markets).

  • Built-in Risk Protection: Includes a hard Max Spread filter and a Global Equity Drawdown protection to safeguard your capital.

  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of Account Balance, Spread, and current Drawdown directly on your chart.

Trading Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5, M15 (Recommended).

  • Minimum Balance: $100 for every 0.01 lot.

  • Account Type: Any.

Critical Operational Notes:

  • News Management: It is highly recommended to Turn Off the EA during high-impact news events, especially Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), to avoid slippage and extreme volatility.

  • Safety First: Always test on a Demo account before moving to Live trading to find the settings that best fit your broker's spread.

Disclaimer:

Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Gold on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in this EA, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk a ppetite. You use this software at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this Expert Advisor.


