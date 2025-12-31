Trading Tool MT5 Scalping Intraday Trading

Trading Tool MT5 – Risk Management Utility for Scalping & Intraday Trading

🔹 Description

Trading Tool is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), minimalist and easy to use, designed to simplify manual trading through a compact visual trading panel, with the minimum number of controls required for fast and precise trade execution.

This MT5 trading tool is ideal for traders focused on scalping and intraday trading, combining instant and pending orders, risk management, lot size calculation, compound interest calculation, and visual support for Deep Discount Zones.

Trading Tool is a manual trading assistant utility.
It does not trade automatically and does not generate signals.
All trades are executed manually by the trader with the support of the panel.

🔹 Main Features

  • Clean, lightweight, and non-intrusive visual trading panel
  • Automatic risk calculation for MT5:
    • Risk in USD
    • Risk percentage
    • Recommended lot size (Lot Size Calculator)
  • Scalping Mode for fast execution
  • Intraday Trading Mode (Daily)
  • Instant orders: Buy / Sell
  • Pending orders: Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Break Even function
  • Tool to draw Deep Discount Zones
  • Capital management system with compound interest
  • Real-time risk visualization

🔹 Platform Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Product type: Utility
  • Account type: Any
  • Symbols: Any
  • Timeframes: Any
  • AutoTrading enabled

🔹 Installation

  1. Download the product from the MQL5 Market
  2. Open MetaTrader 5 and copy it to the MQL5 / Experts folder
  3. Attach the utility to any chart
  4. Enable AutoTrading
  5. The Trading Tool panel will appear on the chart

📌 This MT5 utility must be attached to only one chart.

🔹 Trading Panel Description

The Trading Tool for MT5 interface is organized into different menus to keep trading simple, fast, and intuitive, optimized for manual traders.

🔸 Risk Menu (Main Panel)

This menu is used for risk management in MT5 and Compound Interest Application in trading.

Displays in real time:

  • Current risk in USD
  • Risk percentage
  • Recommended lot size

Compound Interest Module

  • Initial Amount (USD)
  • Initial Risk
  • Recommended Risk based on configured growth

This panel allows the trader to objectively and safely define how much capital to allocate per trade.

🔸 Scalping Menu

Designed for fast manual execution in MT5, ideal for scalping strategies.

Functions:

  • Instant Buy / Sell orders
  • Measured Buy / Measured Sell
  • Break Even
  • Stop Loss definition in points
  • Option to include spread in calculations

🔸 Zone Menu – Deep Discount Zones

Allows traders to draw and manage Deep Discount Zones directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Functions:

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Break Even
  • Pending order management
  • Show / hide chart lines
  • Draw and delete zones
  • Real-time risk visualization

🔸 Daily Menu – Intraday Trading

Focused on intraday trading in MT5 with simplified controls:

  • Buy Limit / Sell Limit
  • Break Even
  • Pending orders
  • Hide lines
  • Current risk visualization

🔹 Recommended Trading Workflow

  1. Select the appropriate menu (Risk, Scalping, Zone, or Daily)
  2. Define the Stop Loss or trading zone
  3. Check the calculated risk and recommended lot size
  4. Adjust risk if necessary
  5. Execute the trade using the panel buttons
  6. Manage the position using Break Even if applicable

🔹 Usage Recommendations

  • Test the utility first on a demo account
  • Do not exceed 1%–2% risk per trade
  • Avoid changing parameters during active trades
  • Use low-spread instruments for scalping
  • Maintain disciplined capital management

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
This MT5 utility is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee profits.
The user is solely responsible for their trading decisions.

🔹 Additional Information

  • Product type: Utility
  • Trading style: Manual trading assistant
  • Focused on scalping and intraday trading
  • Compatible with any trading strategy

