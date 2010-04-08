Ema Rsi Trend EA

Ema Rsi Trend EA (ERT-3489) is a professional automated trading system based on the legendary strategy, enhanced with advanced momentum filtering and dynamic trade management. This EA is designed for traders who seek a disciplined trend-following approach with a high risk-to-reward ratio.

How It Works

The EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 34, 89, and 200) to identify the "Dragon" and the long-term trend. To ensure high-quality entries, it integrates an  RSI Momentum Filter, which prevents the bot from entering trades during market exhaustion or sideways conditions.

Key Features

  • Precision Entries: Only trades when price action, trend direction, and momentum are perfectly aligned.

  • High Reward Potential: Built with a default  1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio, allowing for profitable growth even with a moderate win rate.

  • Advanced Protection: Features an automatic  BreakEven function to lock in profits early and a  Dynamic Trailing Stop based on the EMA 89 to ride long trends.

  • Sideways Filter: Includes a built-in safety distance check between EMAs to avoid "choppy" markets and false breakouts.

Optimized for Small Accounts

Sonic Trend Rider is exceptionally capital-efficient. Thanks to its conservative entry logic and tight risk management, it operates perfectly with a  minimum balance of only $500 USD. This makes it an ideal choice for both beginners looking to grow a small account and experienced traders seeking a stable trend-follower.

Recommendations

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 USD.

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (Optimized for M15).

  • Currency Pairs: Major pairs like Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Parameters: Turn off Auto Lot to customize your lot size. 

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts for best performance.


