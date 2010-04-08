RangeBreakPendingOrder
- Experts
- Olalekan Damilola Aturaka
- 버전: 1.3
- 활성화: 5
Range Break Pending Orders EA – Smart Automated Breakout Trading for MT5
Range Break Pending Orders EA is a powerful breakout trading system designed to catch explosive price movements the moment price breaks out of a time-defined range.
Whether you trade morning ranges, London Breakout, Asian Session Breakout, or volatility compression setups, this EA handles everything automatically:
- Identifies price range using start and end time.
- Places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders.
- Manages risk intelligently.
- Cancels opposite orders instantly.
- Adapts offsets to ATR.
- Sends alerts when market bias changes
This EA brings consistency, discipline, and automation to your breakout strategy, eliminating missed trades and emotional decisions.
Why Choose This EA
1. Fully Automated Breakout Entries
Once the range time is set, the EA will automatically calculate the high/low levels and place breakout pending orders with perfect precision.2. Smart Risk Management
Choose between:
- Fixed Lot Size, or
- Adaptive Auto-Lot based on Risk % and ATR volatility: The EA protects your account from oversized positions and unexpected market spikes.
The EA adjusts SL and TP using ATR, ensuring your trades adapt to changing market conditions.
4. Automatic Order Cleanup
When one pending order triggers, the opposite one is instantly removed, reducing risk and avoiding double exposure.5. Direction Bias Alerts
Receive notifications when trend bias flips from bullish to bearish or bearish to bullish.
Key Features
-
Automatic detection of your defined range
-
Buy Stop / Sell Stop breakout entries
-
ATR-based SL/TP for dynamic volatility adaptation
-
Spread protection and slippage filtering
-
Auto-cancel opposite pending order
-
Bias-change notifications
-
Tested with XAUUSD, supports all symbols and all timeframes
-
Risk-based position sizing or fixed lots
A simple but powerful EA with smart logic, whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA gives you precision, automation, and consistency.
Input Parameters
Range Settings
- StartHour, StartMinute
- EndHour, EndMinute
- BufferPoints
Risk / Money
- UseAutoLot
- RiskPercent
- FixedLotSize
- ATR_Period
- ATR_Multiplier_SL
- ATR_Multiplier_TP
- Use_ATR_SLTP
- SL_Points
- TP_Points
-
DeleteOppositeOnTrigger
The Range Break Pending Orders EA delivers consistent, disciplined, and professional-grade execution.
No more hesitating! No more missed breakouts! No more over-risked positions! Let the EA do the work, while you focus on strategy and results.
Trade Responsibly!!!