FootprintOrderflow

5

FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data，It also supports various foreign exchange transactions)

1. Overview

FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle.

It helps you answer:

  • Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. Sellers)

  • Where is the volume? (Institutional accumulation/distribution zones)

  • Is the price accepted? (Based on Duration and Value Areas)

  • Is the trend exhausted? (Identified via Divergence signals)

  • Should critical deviations be reminded? (Send MT5 pop-up warnings via deviation signals and push notifications to mobile devices)

2. Interface & Core Features

2.1 Standard Footprint View

In standard mode, the candle is split into price levels (Bins):

  • Left Number (Bid/Sell): Represents Aggressive Selling volume (Market Sells hitting the Bid).

  • Right Number (Ask/Buy): Represents Aggressive Buying volume (Market Buys lifting the Ask).

  • Heatmap Background: Darker/Brighter colors indicate higher total volume at that specific price, visualizing liquidity clusters.

  • Imbalance Highlights:

    • Definition: When the volume difference between diagonal bids and offers exceeds a set threshold (default 3:1).

    • Visual: The background turns Cyan (Buy Imbalance) or Yellow (Sell Imbalance).

    • Meaning: Indicates overwhelming aggressive pressure from one side.

2.2 Microscope Mode - The Core Feature

When enabled, the candle width expands (default 4.5x) to reveal granular data:

  1. Left Sidebar: Displays Total Volume or Total Delta (Configurable). Useful for spotting P-shape or b-shape profiles.

  2. Right Sidebar: Displays Duration (Time) spent at that price.

    • Time = Acceptance. The longer price stays at a level, the higher the market acceptance.

  3. Core Delta Bars:

    • Located between the buy/sell numbers.

    • Green bar to the right: Positive Delta (Net Buying).

    • Red bar to the left: Negative Delta (Net Selling).

  4. DM Label: Marks the price level with the Maximum Absolute Delta inside the candle (the "battleground").

3. Intelligent Summary Box

In Microscope Mode, a semi-transparent data panel floats below each candle. This is your primary decision-making tool.

Data Item Description Trading Significance
Time Range Start & End time of the candle (Local PC Time). Easy historical backtesting.
OHLC Open, High, Low, Close prices. Standard reference.
Vol / Delta Total Volume & Net Delta (with %). Positive Delta = Buyers dominant; Negative = Sellers dominant.
Max/Min Delta The highest and lowest cumulative Delta reached during the candle formation. Crucial: If a candle closes with Positive Delta, but had a massive Min Delta, it shows buyers absorbed strong selling pressure.
VPOC Volume Point of Control. The price with the most volume. The "center of gravity" for the candle.
TPOC Time Point of Control. The price where the market spent the most time (Fair Value).
DM Delta Max Price. Where the aggressors committed the most capital.
VAH / VAL Value Area High/Low (70% Volume). Support/Resistance: Re-tests of VAL that hold are bullish; breakdowns are bearish.
Imbalance Total count of Buy vs. Sell Imbalances. High imbalance counts suggest strong trend momentum.
Alerts Status of Delta, VPOC, and TPOC. Yellow Highlighted Text indicates anomalies or divergence (Reversal Signals).

4. Deep Dive: Divergence & Market Sentiment

Divergence is one of the most reliable reversal signals in Order Flow trading. The indicator automatically detects:

4.1 Delta Divergence

  • Scenario:

    • Bullish Divergence: Candle closes DOWN (Bearish), but Delta is POSITIVE (Net Buying).

    • Bearish Divergence: Candle closes UP (Bullish), but Delta is NEGATIVE (Net Selling).

  • Sentiment:

    • Absorption: Bearish divergence implies that despite aggressive buying (Positive Delta), price couldn't rise. This means Limit Sell Orders (Icebergs) absorbed all the buying. This is a strong reversal signal.

4.2 Structural Divergence (VPOC/TPOC Location)

The indicator analyzes where the POC formed relative to the candle body (Top vs. Bottom).

  • Bullish Top Divergence (Warning):

    • Scenario: Big Green Candle, but VPOC/TPOC remains at the Bottom.

    • Sentiment: Price rallied on low volume at the highs. This is often "Short Covering" or "Retail Chasing." Lacking institutional support at the high, it is a Weak Rally prone to retracement.

  • Bullish Bottom Divergence (Healthy):

    • Scenario: Green Candle, VPOC at the Bottom (near Open).

    • Sentiment: Strong base building. Buyers absorbed sellers at the low and pushed price up. This is a Healthy structure.

  • Bearish Top Divergence (Healthy):

    • Scenario: Red Candle, VPOC at the Top.

    • Sentiment: Sellers defended the high and pushed price down. Healthy structure.

Summary Box Example:

VPOC Status: Bull Top Div (Highlighted Yellow) -> Caution: Longs may be trapped; high prices rejected.

4.3 Volume Burst

  • Scenario: Current candle volume is > 2x the average of the previous two candles.

  • Sentiment:

    • At Breakout: Validates the move.

    • After long trend: Suggests Climax/Exhaustion.

5. Parameter Configuration Guide

Adjust these settings based on your asset class:

🔧 Core Settings

  • InpPriceStep: Most Critical Parameter.

    • Defines the size of each "bin" (price aggregation).

    • Forex (EURUSD): Try 0.00005 (5 points) or 0.00010 (10 points). Too small = too much noise; too big = loss of detail.

    • Gold (XAUUSD): Try 0.1 (10 cents) or 0.5 .

    • Indices (US30): Try 1.0 or 5.0 .

  • InpMaxBarsToDraw: Number of candles to render. Keep between 200-500 to maintain performance.

Microscope Mode

  • InpMicroscopeMode: Set to true to enable the zoom and summary box.

  • InpMicroZoomScale: Zoom factor. Default is 4.5 (450% width).

    • If text overlaps, increase to 5.0 or 6.0 .

    • If chart is too wide, decrease to 3.0 .

  • InpMicroscopeTextMode:

    • Percentage : Shows % of total volume. Good for distribution analysis.

    • Value Coefficient : Shows (Current Vol / Average Vol). Value > 1.0 means high activity.

Colors & Alerts

  • InpImbalanceRatio: Threshold for coloring imbalances (Default 3.0 ).

  • InpColorHighlight: Color for warning text in the Summary Box (Default Yellow ).

  • InpAlert...: Enable popup/push notifications for specific divergence types.

6. Installation & Usage

  1. Download the footprintdorderflow.

  2. Drag the indicator onto your chart.

  3. Important: On first load, you will see "Syncing History (Calculating Vol)...". The indicator is downloading high-precision Tick data. Please wait a few seconds to a few minutes depending on your internet and history depth.

  4. Tip: Use Ctrl + Mouse Scroll or drag the price scale to adjust the chart height for the best visual experience.

Disclaimer: Footprint charts reveal past microstructure. While they significantly improve probability, no indicator guarantees future price movement. Use in conjunction with your broader trading strategy.

리뷰 3
labtrade
311
labtrade 2025.12.22 18:06 
 

Great indicator, and very supportive developer who implements updates and improvements quickly. Recommended :-)

Robert Čučun
23
Robert Čučun 2025.12.21 19:14 
 

Great work!!!! I recommend thank you for your support

floriano12
36
floriano12 2025.12.14 11:58 
 

I recommend this indicator for its functionality and reliability. The user support is excellent, and thank you very much.

추천 제품
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
지표
표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
지표
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
기술 설명 – MetaTrader 5용 Delta Profile Delta Profile 은 MetaTrader 5에서 정의된 캔들 범위 내의 거래량 흐름을 세부적으로 분석하기 위해 설계된 지표입니다. 이 도구는 각 가격 수준에서 양의 거래량(상승과 관련) 과 음의 거래량(하락과 관련) 간의 불균형을 구조화하고 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 실제로 거래가 집중되는 가격 영역과 시장 불균형이 형성되는 구간을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. 핵심 개념 지표는 가격 레벨 을 인식하고 이를 양의 거래량, 음의 거래량 및 순 델타(양-음 차이)로 분류합니다. 각 가격 레벨은 수평 막대 로 차트에 표시되며, 거래가 집중되는 구간을 직관적으로 보여줍니다. 사용자는 분석할 캔들의 개수 , 가격 반올림 정밀도 , 최대 표시 레벨 수 , 표시 옵션 등을 직접 설정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 가격 레벨 매핑 : 사용자가 지정한 자릿수에 맞게 가격을 반올림하여 거래량을 집계합니다. 순 델타 계산 : 양
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
지표
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
지표
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
지표
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
지표
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
지표
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
지표
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
지표
우리의   Basic Support and Resistance   표시기는 기술 분석을 향상시키는 데 필요한 솔루션입니다.이 표시기는 차트/ MT4 버전 특징 피보나치 수준의 통합 : 지원 및 저항 수준과 함께 피보나치 수준을 표시하는 옵션과 함께, 우리의 지표는 시장 행동과 가능한 역전 영역에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 제공합니다. 성능 최적화 : 각 막대의 개구부에서만 확장 라인을 업데이트하는 옵션을 사용하여, 우리의 지표는 지원 및 저항 수준의 정확도를 희생하지 않고 최적의 성능을 보장합니다. 입력 주요 설정 Timeframe:  이 입력을 통해 차트에 더 높은 기간의 지지선과 저항선을 표시하도록 선택할 수 있습니다. Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   이 입력을 사용하면 지지대와 저항의 강도를 결정할 수 있습니다.숫자가 높을수록지지/저항이 더 강해집니다. Price mode:  이 매개 변수를 사용하면 지원 및 저항 수준을
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
지표
FVG Smart Zones – 무료 버전 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)용 공정 가치 갭(FVG) 탐지 지표 단순한 지표가 아닌 실제 트레이딩 도구 를 찾고 계신가요? FVG Smart Zones – 무료 버전 은 **공정 가치 갭(FVG)**을 자동으로 감지하고 차트에 고확률 거래 구역 을 표시하여 전문적인 시장 통찰력을 제공합니다. 다음을 따르는 트레이더를 위해 설계됨: 스마트 머니 컨셉(SMC) ICT 트레이딩 컨셉 가격 행동(Price Action) 수요와 공급 분석 기관 트레이딩 전략 이 지표는 가격이 반응할 가능성이 높은 구역 에 집중할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 주요 기능: 스마트 존 감지 상승 및 하락 FVG 자동 감지 깔끔하고 전문적인 시각적 구역 약하거나 관련 없는 갭 제거를 위한 지능형 필터링 고급 확인 기능 상위 시간대(HTF) 컨플루언스 확인 가격이 채워지면 유효하지 않은 구역 자동 제거 활성 구역과 채워
FREE
Supernova Momentums
Yvan Musatov
지표
The Supernova Momentums indicator simplifies the visual perception of the price chart and reduces the time for analysis: if there is no signal, the deal is not opened, and if an opposite signal appears, it is recommended to close the current position. This arrow indicator is designed to determine the trend. Supernova Momentums implements a trend trading strategy, filters out market noise, and includes all the necessary features in one tool. Its work is based on automatically determining the cu
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
지표
AW 양초 패턴 표시기는 강력한 양초 패턴 스캐너와 결합된 고급 추세 표시기의 조합입니다. 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 30개의 촛대 패턴을 인식하고 강조 표시하는 데 유용한 도구입니다. 또한 색상 막대를 기반으로 하는 현재 추세 분석기입니다.       크기를 조정하고 위치를 지정할 수 있는 플러그인 다중 시간 프레임 추세 패널. 트렌드 필터링에 따라 패턴 표시를 조정하는 고유한 기능. 장점: 캔들 패턴을 쉽게 식별 결과를 다시 그리지 않습니다 내장된 다중 시간 추세 패널 비활성화된 패턴 유형(1, 2, 3 촛불) 패턴 표시 시 트렌드 필터링 조정 MT4 version -> HERE  / Instructions and description  -> HERE 표시된 패턴 목록: 망치 패턴 핀 업 / 핀 다운 약세 하라미 / 강세 하라미 Bearish Harami Cross / Bullish Harami Cross 피벗 포인트 반전 업 / 피벗 포인트 반전 다운 더 높은 종가와 함께 낮은 더블
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
지표
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
지표
스마트 공급 및 수요 사각형 도구 인디케이터는 MT5에서 최고의 동반자로, 주요 공급 및 수요 데이터를 즉시 시각화하여 필요한 곳에서 실시간으로 확인할 수 있습니다. 이 도구는 구역 위에 풍부하고 실행 가능한 데이터를 자동으로 오버레이하여 구역 분류, 핍 거리, 강도, 구역 크기 등을 각 구역 안에 깔끔하게 표시합니다. 더 이상 복잡함이나 추측이 필요 없습니다—명확하고 역동적인 인사이트로 여러분의 결정을 지원합니다. 트레이더를 위해 제작. 정밀함으로 구동. 인트라데이 스캘핑을 하든 일일 차트에서 주요 구역을 분석하든, 이 인디케이터는 수동으로 그린 구역을 즉시 스마트 구역으로 전환하여 작업 흐름을 방해하지 않으면서 차트의 정보 가치를 높입니다. ### 주요 기능 **자동 레벨 감지** - 차트상의 모든 구역을 즉시 인식 - 공급 또는 수요로 자동 분류—수동 태깅 불필요 **풍부한 실시간 메트릭** - 표시 항목:   - 구역 크기   - 현재 가격과의 실시간 핍 거리   -
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
지표
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (31)
지표
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
지표
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
지표
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
지표
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
지표
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
지표
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
지표
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
지표
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
지표
설명 ICSM(Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper)은 가격 움직임을 분석하고 유효한 충격, 수정 및 SCOB(Single Candle Order Block)을 식별하는 지표입니다. 유연하고 정보가 풍부하며 사용하기 쉽고 가장 유동성이 높은 관심 영역에 대한 트레이더의 인식을 크게 향상시키기 때문에 모든 유형의 기술적 분석과 함께 사용할 수 있는 강력한 도구입니다. 설정 일반 | 시각 색상 테마 - ICSM의 색상 테마를 정의합니다. SCOB | 시각 SCOB 표시 - SCOB를 활성화/비활성화합니다; SCOB 표시 방법 - SCOB 표현을 위한 스타일 옵션 목록을 나타냅니다; SCOB 색상 - SCOB의 색상을 정의합니다; ICM | 시각 ICM 라인 표시 - ICM(Impulse-Correction Mapper) 라인을 활성화/비활성화합니다; IC 트렌드 표시 - 차트 하단의 색상 구분선을 통해 충격-수정 트렌드 시각화를 활성화/비활성화합니다;
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
지표
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
지표
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
지표
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
BinanceData
Jingfeng Luo
라이브러리
After downloading this service program, it will be used as a service support program for Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel. Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159414?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aDom+BookHeatMAP+Lightning+Trading+Panel Please first drag and drop the downloaded file to the corresponding service folder (` MQL5 \ Services `) in the MT5 data directory, and confirm that the file has been successfully pla
FREE
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
5 (1)
Experts
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network cond
ProQuant Probability Map
Jingfeng Luo
지표
ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass. The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart. Version 7 introduc
Dom HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
유틸리티
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network co
Trade Risk Manager Pro
Jingfeng Luo
유틸리티
Trade  Risk  Manager Pro (Trade Control Assistant Pro) - User Manual 1. Product Overview & Key Features Trade Risk Manager Pro is an institutional-grade risk management panel developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Its core philosophy is to decouple "Trade Execution" from "Risk Control." By enforcing hard constraints , it helps traders overcome psychological weaknesses (such as holding losing trades, over-leveraging, or revenge trading) while providing a modern, seamless user experience.
필터:
labtrade
311
labtrade 2025.12.22 18:06 
 

Great indicator, and very supportive developer who implements updates and improvements quickly. Recommended :-)

Jingfeng Luo
578
개발자의 답변 Jingfeng Luo 2025.12.23 12:44
thank you ,hope you enjoy it ,if you have any ideas about this indicator ,just text me bro .
Robert Čučun
23
Robert Čučun 2025.12.21 19:14 
 

Great work!!!! I recommend thank you for your support

Jingfeng Luo
578
개발자의 답변 Jingfeng Luo 2025.12.22 00:59
thank you ,hope you enjoy it ,if you have any ideas about this indicator ,just text me bro .
floriano12
36
floriano12 2025.12.14 11:58 
 

I recommend this indicator for its functionality and reliability. The user support is excellent, and thank you very much.

Jingfeng Luo
578
개발자의 답변 Jingfeng Luo 2025.12.14 12:00
thank you ,hope you enjoy it ,if you have any ideas about this indicator ,just text me bro .
리뷰 답변