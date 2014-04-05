Gold Storm Signals
- 지표
- Niccyril Chirindo
- 버전: 1.0
Gold Storm Signals - Professional XAU/USD Trading Indicator
Gold Storm Signals is a premium multi-confirmation indicator for Gold (XAU/USD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Get precise buy/sell signals with automatic stop loss and take profit levels displayed directly on your chart.
KEY FEATURES:
- Clear Buy & Sell Signal Arrows
- Automatic ATR-Based Stop Loss Calculation
- Dual TP Levels (TP1 & TP2)
- Complete Alert System (Push, Email, Sound)
- Works on All Timeframes (M1 to D1)
- No Repainting - Reliable Signals
- Easy Setup - Attach and Trade
WHAT YOU SEE ON CHART:
Yellow arrows = BUY signals at entry price
Magenta arrows = SELL signals at entry price
Red dots = SLlevels
Green dots = TP 1 (conservative target)
Blue dots = TP 2 (extended target)
COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM:
Unlike basic indicators showing only entry points, Gold Storm Signals provides EVERYTHING you need:
- Precise entry levels at candle high/low
- ATR-based stop loss for optimal risk management
- Two TP targets
- All levels calculated automatically
POWERFUL ALERT SYSTEM:
Alerts available via:
- Mobile push notifications
- Email alerts
- Sound alerts
- Pop-up messages
CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS:
- ATR Period (default: 14)
- Stop Loss ATR Multiplier (default: 1.5)
- Enable/Disable each alert type
WHY CHOOSE GOLD STORM SIGNALS?
- Multi-confirmation system filters false signals
- No manual calculation - SL/TP shown as dots
- Adapts to market volatility automatically
- Professional risk management included
- Simple to use for all skill levels
- Complete trade setup at a glance
PERFECT FOR:
- Gold scalpers and day traders
- Swing traders needing clear setups
- Traders wanting automated levels
- Anyone trading XAU/USD on MT5
COMPATIBLE WITH:
- Desktop MT5
IMPORTANT:
- MT5 only
- Optimized for XAU/USD
- Works on all timeframes
- No EA required - manual trading
START TRADING PROFESSIONALLY:
Attach Gold Storm Signals to your Gold chart and follow the arrows. Set stops at red dots, take profits at green or blue dots. It's that simple!
SUPPORT: Full documentation included. Contact us anytime via MQL5 messaging.
Transform your Gold trading with Gold Storm Signals - Where precision meets profitability!