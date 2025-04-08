Neura Vault Pro

NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System

Overview

NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features.

Trading Logic

Core Strategy: RSI Reversal

The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones:

BUY Signal:

  • RSI value drops below the defined lower level (default: 40)
  • Indicates the market is oversold with upward reversal potential

SELL Signal:

  • RSI value rises above the defined upper level (default: 60)
  • Indicates the market is overbought with downward reversal potential

Example Trading Scenario

EURUSD M15 - BUY Scenario 1. Market Conditions: - Price: 1.0850 - RSI(14): 35 (Oversold zone) - MACD: Positive crossover - Trend: Bullish bias 2. EA Decision: ✅ RSI < 40 (Buy signal) ✅ MACD filter confirmed ✅ Maximum position limit not reached 3. Trade Execution: - Position: BUY 0.01 lot - Entry: 1.0850 - Stop Loss: 1.0820 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Take Profit: 1.0895 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Risk: $10 (adjustable) 4. Position Management: - Trailing Stop active (ATR multiplier: 1.0) - SL automatically rises as price moves into profit - Position closes at TP or TSL 5. Second Position (Lot Multiplication): - If signal continues and max position limit not reached - New position: 0.01 × 2.0 = 0.02 lot opened - Position grows when trend is strong

Advanced Features

1️⃣ Multi-Filter System (Optional)

RSI Filter: (Mandatory)

  • Detects overbought/oversold zones
  • Min/Max RSI tracking for dynamic levels
  • Adjustable period and levels

Moving Average Filter:

  • Fast MA (10) and Slow MA (20) crossovers
  • Trend direction confirmation
  • EMA/SMA option

MACD Filter:

  • MACD line and Signal line crossovers
  • Momentum confirmation
  • Adjustable periods (12/26/9)

ADX Filter:

  • Trend strength measurement
  • Prevents trading in weak trends
  • Threshold setting (default: 25)

ATR Filter:

  • Volatility control
  • Prevents trading in low volatility
  • Pip-based minimum ATR value

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter:

  • Trend confirmation from higher timeframe
  • Support from H1, H4, D1 timeframes
  • Adjustable MA period (50)

2️⃣ Progressive Lot Multiplication System

Position 1: 0.01 lot (initial) Position 2: 0.01 × 1.5 = 0.015 lot Position 3: 0.015 × 1.5 = 0.0225 lot

How It Works:

  • Lot size increases with each new position by a multiplier
  • Controlled by Lot Increase Multiplier (default: 2.0)
  • Limited by Max Trade Lot (default: 1.0)
  • Position count controlled by Max Open Positions (default: 3)

Advantages:

  • Increases profit potential in strong trends
  • Stays under risk management control
  • Separate SL/TP for each position

Important: This is an aggressive risk management strategy. Use Multiplier 1.0 for conservative trading.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Calculation:

Stop Loss = Entry ± (ATR × SL_Multiplier) Take Profit = Entry ± (ATR × TP_Multiplier) Default: SL_Multiplier = 1.5 TP_Multiplier = 3.0 Risk/Reward Ratio = 1:2

Fixed SL/TP Option:

  • Set Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false for fixed pip values
  • FixedStopLossPips = 30 pips
  • FixedTakeProfitPips = 50 pips

4️⃣ Trailing Stop (Profit Lock)

ATR-Based Trailing Stop:

Trailing Distance = ATR × ATR_TS_Multiplier Example: ATR = 0.0020 (20 pips) Multiplier = 1.0 Trailing Distance = 20 pips When BUY position is +20 pips in profit: → SL automatically moves to Entry price → SL rises as price rises → Profit is protected

Security Controls:

  • Complies with broker's minimum stop level
  • Freeze level control
  • Prevents invalid stops errors

5️⃣ Risk Management

Risk Per Position:

  • MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = $20 (default)
  • Automatic lot calculation based on Stop Loss distance
  • Prevents excessive account balance risk

Maximum Position Control:

  • Max_Open_Positions = 3
  • Open position limit per symbol
  • Prevents excessive lot loading

Margin Control:

  • Margin calculation before each trade
  • Does not open trade if insufficient margin
  • Minimizes margin call risk

Visual HUD Panel

Real-Time Information:

┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ NeuraVault Pro V1.0 │ │ EURUSD / M15 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┤ │ PRICE: BID 1.08500 / ASK 1.08520│ │ │ │ AUTO TRADING: │ │ Mode: ON | Pos: 2/3 | Lot: 0.01│ │ TS: ON | ATR Mult: 1.0 │ │ │ │ FILTERS: │ │ RSI(14): ON | 35.2 | BUY Zone │ │ Min RSI (1h): 32.1 | Max: 68.5 │ │ MA Cross: ON | BULLISH │ │ MACD: ON | 0.0015 | BULLISH │ │ ADX(14): ON | 28.5 | TRENDING │ │ ATR(14): ON | 18.5 pips │ │ MTF(H1): ON | UPTREND │ └─────────────────────────────────┘

Color Status Indicators:

  • Green: Bullish/Active/Trending
  • Red: Bearish/Off/Ranging
  • Yellow: Neutral/Warning
  • Gray: Disabled

Chart Signals:

  • Green Arrow (↑): BUY signal
  • Red Arrow (↓): SELL signal
  • Historical signals also displayed on chart

Installation and Usage

Step 1: Installation

  1. Load the EA into MetaTrader 5
  2. Drag it onto your desired symbol's chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading (green "AutoTrading" button)

Step 2: Basic Settings

=== MANDATORY SETTINGS === ✓ TradeLotSize = 0.01 (initial lot) ✓ MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = 20 (risk per trade) ✓ Max_Open_Positions = 3 (maximum positions) ✓ RSI_Period = 14 ✓ RSI_BuyLevel = 40 ✓ RSI_SellLevel = 60 === OPTIONAL FILTERS === □ Use_MA_Filter = false (initially off) □ Use_MACD_Filter = true (recommended) □ Use_ADX_Filter = false □ Use_ATR_Filter = false □ Use_MTF_Filter = false

Step 3: Optimization (VERY IMPORTANT!)

⚠️ WARNING: You MUST optimize for each symbol and timeframe!

Why Optimization is Required:

  • EURUSD volatility differs from GOLD volatility
  • RSI levels on M5 behave differently than on H1
  • Each market has its own unique dynamics
  • Non-optimized settings can lead to losses

Optimization Parameters:

1. Core Parameters (Mandatory):

RSI_Period: 10-20 (step: 2) RSI_BuyLevel: 30-45 (step: 5) RSI_SellLevel: 55-70 (step: 5)

2. Risk Management:

TradeLotSize: 0.01-0.10 (step: 0.01) LotIncreaseMultiplier: 1.0-2.5 (step: 0.5) Max_Open_Positions: 1-5 (step: 1) SL_ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-3.0 (step: 0.5) TP_ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-5.0 (step: 0.5)

3. Filters (Optional):

FastMA_Period: 5-20 (step: 5) SlowMA_Period: 15-50 (step: 5) ADX_Threshold: 20-30 (step: 5) Min_ATR_Value_Pips: 10-30 (step: 5)

Optimization Steps:

  1. Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
  2. Select the EA
  3. Choose symbol and timeframe (e.g., EURUSD, M15)
  4. Period: Use minimum 6 months of data
  5. Go to Optimization tab
  6. Add the parameters above
  7. Press Start button
  8. Select best results (Profit Factor, Drawdown, Winrate)
  9. Verify these settings with forward testing

Optimization Criteria:

✓ Profit Factor > 1.5 ✓ Win Rate > 50% ✓ Max Drawdown < 20% ✓ Total Trades > 50 (for statistical significance) ✓ Recovery Factor > 3.0

Step 4: Demo Account Testing

⚠️ DEMO FIRST, THEN REAL!

Demo Testing Process (Minimum 1 Month):

  1. Open a demo account
  2. Apply optimized settings
  3. Run for minimum 1 month
  4. Monitor daily performance
  5. Review trade logs
  6. Check drawdown levels
  7. Move to Real account if results are satisfactory

Metrics to Monitor in Demo:

  • Daily/Weekly profit/loss
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Win rate
  • Average trade duration
  • Lot multiplication performance
  • Trailing stop effectiveness

Recommended Symbols and Timeframes

Best Performance:

✓ EURUSD - M15, M30 ✓ GBPUSD - M15, M30 ✓ XAUUSD (GOLD) - M15, M30, H1 ✓ USDJPY - M15, M30

Medium Performance:

○ AUDUSD - M15 ○ USDCAD - M15 ○ NZDUSD - M15

Recommendation: Optimize separately for each symbol and use different magic numbers.

⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  1. Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. You can lose all your capital.

  2. This EA is not a profit guarantee. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  3. Optimization is mandatory. Do not use without optimization. Each symbol and timeframe requires different settings.

  4. Test on demo account. Do not use on real account without minimum 1 month demo testing.

  5. Lot multiplication risk: LotIncreaseMultiplier > 1.0 values represent aggressive strategy. Use 1.0 for conservative trading.

  6. Risk management is your responsibility:

    • Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose
    • Keep maximum position count low (1-3)
    • Never disable stop losses
    • Do not risk more than 1-2% of your account balance

  7. Market conditions change: Performance may vary in trending vs ranging markets.

  8. Broker selection matters: Use a broker with low spreads and good execution.

  9. VPS recommended: VPS usage recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

  10. All risks are yours. You are solely responsible for profits/losses from trades made using this EA.

Support and Contact

Have Questions?

  • Send a message from our MQL5 profile page: www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller
  • Contact us for EA issues, optimization suggestions, or feature requests
  • You can share backtest results and ask about your experiences

Topics We Support: ✓ Installation and setup support ✓ Optimization guidance ✓ Bug reports ✓ Broker compatibility issues ✓ Strategic suggestions

Topics We Don't Support: ✗ Personal trading advisory ✗ Profit guarantee requests ✗ Loss compensation ✗ Account management

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Language: MQL5 Version: 1.0 Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit: $500+ CPU Usage: Low Memory Usage: Medium Tick Speed: Every tick Backtest Supported: Yes (every tick model) Multi-Currency: Yes Hedge Supported: No (for netting accounts)

Demo Version

14-Day Free Trial

You can test the EA risk-free by downloading the demo version:

Demo Version Features: ✓ 14 days full-featured usage ✓ All filters adjustable ✓ Can perform real trading ✗ Trading parameters locked (lot, position count, etc.)

Full Version Features: ✓ Unlimited usage ✓ All parameters adjustable ✓ Lifetime updates ✓ Priority support

Tips for Success

1. Be Patient

  • Give the EA time to work
  • Don't focus on daily results, look at monthly performance

2. Risk Management

  • Never risk more than 10% of your account balance
  • Take maximum 1-2% risk per trade

3. Diversify

  • Run on multiple symbols
  • Test on different timeframes

4. Monitor

  • Check daily trade logs
  • Analyze losing trades
  • Note successful settings

5. Learn

  • Understand the EA's logic
  • Learn RSI strategy
  • Follow market dynamics

Conclusion

NeuraVault Pro is a professional RSI reversal trading system. With proper optimization, risk management, and patient usage, it can provide consistent performance in forex markets.

Remember:

  • Optimization is mandatory
  • Demo testing is essential
  • Risk management is vital
  • All risks are yours

Wishing you successful trading!

By purchasing this EA, you declare that you have read and accept all the above risk warnings.


IOS App Onlive Now;


https://apps.apple.com/us/app/neuravault/id6757747825


© 2025 NeuraVault Pro | Professional Trading Solutions


추천 제품
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Optimized EA
Kenan Gokbak
Experts
Introducing the Advanced WPR-Based Expert Advisor for MQL5 Platform Take your trading to the next level with this Expert Advisor (EA), uniquely crafted to leverage the Williams Percent Range (WPR) indicator. Tailored for users looking for a robust, signal-driven trading system, this EA provides accurate buy and sell signals based on multi-timeframe WPR analysis. Designed specifically for EURUSD, this EA is compatible with all timeframes, making it adaptable for diverse trading strategies. High-P
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (트렌드 스캘핑 전문가 어드바이저) ChronoATR Guardian은 ATR(Average True Range)과 트렌드를 기반으로 한 임펄스 거래를 위해 설계된 금융 시장 자동화 거래 도구입니다. 이 어드바이저는 다양한 통화 쌍에 대한 사전 설정을 제공하여 초보자도 쉽게 사용할 수 있습니다. ️ 주요 파라미터 파라미터 설명 cSeconds 시장 조건을 분석하기 위한 시간 간격(초 단위). PriceShotPercentATR 주문을 열기 위해 가격이 한 방향으로 이동해야 하는 ATR의 비율. RiskPercent 자동 로트 계산을 위한 리스크 퍼센트. FixedLotSize 고정 로트 크기(자동 로트가 비활성화된 경우). UseAutoLot 자동 로트 계산 활성화/비활성화. ATRPeriod ATR 지표 기간. ATRMultiplierSL 손절매(SL)을 위한 ATR 배수. ATRMultiplierTP 익절(TP)을 위한 ATR 배수. A
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
RMH Breakout Strategy
Kutay Duranoglu
Experts
RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities. https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout Key Features: Strategy Type: Trend-following strategy Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values. Filters: EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA. Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the dai
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   자동으로 각 통화 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 자동으로 선택하는 고속 틱 스캘퍼. 거래 매개 변수를 자동으로 계산하는 고문을 꿈꾸십니까? 자동으로 최적화되고 조정됩니까? MetaTrader 4용 시스템 정식 버전:       MetaTrader 4용   TickSniper   스캘퍼 TickSniper - 전체 설명       + 데모 + PDF EA는 10년 가까운 EA 프로그래밍 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. EA 전략은 모든 기호와 함께 작동합니다. 기간은 중요하지 않습니다. 로봇은 현재 시세, 틱 도달 속도, 스프레드 크기 및 기타 계약 사양 매개변수를 기반으로 합니다. 시스템은 유리한 정지 손실 및 이익 실현 수준을 자동으로 정의할 뿐만 아니라 평균 위치의 거리, 후행 정지 거리 등을 정의합니다. EA는 추세에 대해 추가 개방 시스템을 적용합니다("평균"). 설정은 실제 계정에서 테스트할 수 있도록 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Orivex
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Experts
ORIVEX – GOLD M1 Scalper EA Smart Gold Scalping – Precision Trading from 6 AM to 11 AM GMT! ORIVEX is a cutting-edge, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M1 timeframe . It capitalizes on price action and reversal patterns to enter trades with high accuracy during the most volatile market hours. Optimized Trading Hours: Operates only from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM GMT to take advantage of peak liquidity. Advanced Scalping Strategy: Uses s
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Boom and Crash Exp
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH Exp is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Step set 0.01 Recommended TimeFrame (5m) Recommended Setup Balance :  $50 - $5000  Base Lot   ;0.20 T0 1 MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF
GoldM5PropfirmKiller
Killian Nibel
Experts
LAUNCH OFFER: $99   (Limited copies before price increase to $199)   CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE PERFORMANCE ◼ THE PROP FIRM CHALLENGE SOLUTION Most traders don't fail because of their strategy—they fail because of   risk management . They over-trade during bad market conditions and bleed capital. Gold M5 PropFirm Killer   is not just an EA. It is an engineered volatility filter designed with one goal:   Capital Preservation.   It prioritizes survivability to pass strict evaluations (FTMO, FundedNe
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Gold Miner Pro Robot
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
1 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Maximize Your Trading Potential Gold Miner Pro is an automated trading tool designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It applies a precise scalping strategy powered by mathematical models and statistical analysis to detect favorable market setups. Specializing in gold trading, Gold Miner Pro works for you 24/7, minimizing risk and maximizing trading performance. Let Gold Miner Pro be your trusted companion in your gold investment journey! RECOMMENDATIONS - Account Type: Use a Cent Acc
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses time
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Super RAMMR
Piotr Karp
Experts
Super RAMMR EA v2.1 – Advanced Multi-Regime Trading Robot Super RAMMR EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple market conditions. Using a combination of trend-following and mean-reversion strategies, it dynamically adjusts its trading behavior based on market volatility and price action. Key Features: Multi-Regime Trading: Detects high and low volatility regimes using ATR percentile and moving averages. Trend & Mean-Reversion Modes: Operates in trend-follow
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge Mt5
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optiona
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Experts
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box는 경험 많은 트레이더 겸 프로그래머가 개발한 현대적인 자동 매매 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 검증된 추세 추종 전략을 기반으로 한 강력한 거래 도구입니다. 이 로봇은 오랜 기간에 걸친 개발과 개선 과정을 거쳤으며, 꾸준히 업데이트되고 변화하는 시장 환경에 적응해 왔습니다. 실제 거래 계좌에서 여러 해 동안 운용되면서 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두에게 신뢰할 수 있는 조력자로 입증되었습니다. 세트 파일, 제품의 데모 버전, 지침 및 보너스를 사용할 수 있습니다. [블로그] 버전: [MetaTrader 4] 주요 전략 로봇은 여러 가지 거래 모드를 구현합니다: 매수와 매도 포지션을 번갈아 여는 방식 (Buy and Sell alternately). 동시에 매수와 매도 거래를 수행 (Buy and Sell at the same time). 무작위 방향 선택 (Randomly Buy or Sell, “오рел или решка” 전략과 유사). 매수 전용 (Buy on
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (104)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (17)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.67 (12)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (7)
Experts
보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. $555 가격은 1월 19일 월요일까지 유효합니다. 이후 가격은 $675로 인상됩니다. (최종 가격 $1999) Vo
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 199  USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.05 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속도와 신호 품질 간의 최적 균형) 레버리지 : 최소 1
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.8 (25)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
소품 준비 완료! 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과     |    공개 커뮤니티 출시 가격: 249달러, 다음 가격: 349달러 (재고 6개 남음) 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다. 이 전략은 2006년부
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Signal Hunter Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
시그널 헌터: 전문 시그널 포착기 & 자동 매매 전문가 Signal Hunter(시그널 헌터)는 외환(Forex) 시장에서 효과적인 시그널 탐지와 자동 매매를 위해 설계된 강력한 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)입니다. AI 기술을 기반으로 한 이 도구는 RSI 기반 시그널과 여러 가지 필터(MA, MACD, ADX, ATR, MTF)를 결합하여 시장 상황에 맞는 신뢰할 수 있는 매매 기회를 제공합니다. 수동 매매를 위한 시그널 포착이든, 완전 자동 매매 실행이든, Signal Hunter는 모든 수준의 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Lite 버전은 무료 체험을 제공하며, Pro 버전은 모든 기능을 갖추고 무제한 유연성을 제공합니다. Signal Hunter의 작동 방식 Signal Hunter의 핵심 논리는 과매수/과매도 시장 상황을 식별하는 것입니다. 주요 시그널 소스는 RSI(상대강도지수)이며, 사용자가 정의한 조회 기간(예: 지난 1시간) 내에서 RSI의 최소 또는 최대값 돌파를 감지
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
다이내믹 RSI 가디언 – 정밀 거래와 완전한 리스크 관리 다이내믹 RSI 가디언은 일관된 성과, 엄격한 리스크 관리, 유연성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다. 고급 핍 기반 계산과 RSI 기반의 지능형 필터를 바탕으로, 모든 거래가 엄격한 규칙을 준수하여 리스크를 최소화하고 기회를 극대화합니다. 주요 기능 : 스마트 진입 시스템 • RSI 기반 다중 필터 확인 • 높은 확률의 신호를 탐지하고 차트에 화살표로 시각화 완전한 리스크 관리 • 리스크 퍼센트 기반의 동적 로트 크기 계산 • 최대 포지션 수 및 거래 확인 (과도한 거래 방지) • 유효하지 않은 스탑로스 레벨 보호 고급 종료 전략 • ATR 또는 고정 핍 기반의 트레일링 스탑 • 조정 가능한 스탑로스 및 테이크프로핏 (핍 기반) • 브로커 제한에 맞춘 자동 스탑로스 수정 시각적 HUD 대시보드 • 실시간 상태 (매수, 매도, 차단) • 시장 상황 표시 • 신호 추적 및 구분선 백
FREE
Neura Vault Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - プロフェッショナルRSI反転トレーディングシステム 概要 NeuraVault Proは、RSI(相対力指数)の反転に基づいたプロフェッショナル自動売買システムです。買われ過ぎや売られ過ぎのゾーンでの反転機会を捉えるよう設計されており、高度なフィルターと包括的なリスク管理機能を備えています。 トレーディングロジック コア戦略: RSI反転 EAは、市場が買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎのゾーンに達したときに反転機会を捉えます: 買いシグナル: RSI値が定義された下限レベル(デフォルト: 40)を下回る 市場が売られ過ぎで上昇反転の可能性を示す 売りシグナル: RSI値が定義された上限レベル(デフォルト: 60)を上回る 市場が買われ過ぎで下降反転の可能性を示す トレーディングシナリオの例 EURUSD M15 - 買いシナリオ 市場状況: 価格: 1.0850 RSI(14): 35 (売られ過ぎゾーン) MACD: ポジティブクロス トレンド: 強気バイアス EAの判断: RSI < 40 (買いシグナル) MACDフィルター確認
FREE
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Basic
Befe Ltd
1.5 (2)
Experts
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro   is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for   multi-symbol automation   and   dynamic risk control . Attach it to   any chart , and it automatically scans   every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with   ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected   risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator
FREE
Neura Vault Pro Indicator
Befe Ltd
지표
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System Overview NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features. Trading Logic Core Strategy: RSI Reversal The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones: BUY Signal: RSI value drops
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian
Befe Ltd
Experts
다이내믹 RSI 가디언 – 정밀 거래와 완전한 리스크 관리 다이내믹 RSI 가디언은 일관된 성과, 엄격한 리스크 관리, 유연성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다. 고급 핍 기반 계산과 RSI 기반의 지능형 필터를 바탕으로, 모든 거래가 엄격한 규칙을 준수하여 리스크를 최소화하고 기회를 극대화합니다.   주요 기능 : 스마트 진입 시스템 • RSI 기반 다중 필터 확인 • 높은 확률의 신호를 탐지하고 차트에 화살표로 시각화 완전한 리스크 관리 • 리스크 퍼센트 기반의 동적 로트 크기 계산 • 최대 포지션 수 및 거래 확인 (과도한 거래 방지) • 유효하지 않은 스탑로스 레벨 보호 고급 종료 전략 • ATR 또는 고정 핍 기반의 트레일링 스탑 • 조정 가능한 스탑로스 및 테이크프로핏 (핍 기반) • 브로커 제한에 맞춘 자동 스탑로스 수정 시각적 HUD 대시보드 • 실시간 상태 (매수, 매도, 차단) • 시장 상황 표시 • 신호 추적 및 구분선
Signal Hunter Advanced
Befe Ltd
Experts
시그널 헌터: 전문 시그널 포착기 & 자동 매매 전문가 Signal Hunter(시그널 헌터)는 외환(Forex) 시장에서 효과적인 시그널 탐지와 자동 매매를 위해 설계된 강력한 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)입니다. AI 기술을 기반으로 한 이 도구는 RSI 기반 시그널과 여러 가지 필터(MA, MACD, ADX, ATR, MTF)를 결합하여 시장 상황에 맞는 신뢰할 수 있는 매매 기회를 제공합니다. 수동 매매를 위한 시그널 포착이든, 완전 자동 매매 실행이든, Signal Hunter는 모든 수준의 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Lite 버전은 무료 체험을 제공하며, Pro 버전은 모든 기능을 갖추고 무제한 유연성을 제공합니다. Signal Hunter의 작동 방식 Signal Hunter의 핵심 논리는 과매수/과매도 시장 상황을 식별하는 것입니다. 주요 시그널 소스는 RSI(상대강도지수)이며, 사용자가 정의한 조회 기간(예: 지난 1시간) 내에서 RSI의 최소 또는 최대값 돌파를 감지
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Engine
Befe Ltd
Experts
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for multi-symbol automation and dynamic risk control . Attach it to any chart , and it automatically scans every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator-based bot. It’s
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변