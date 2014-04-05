Neura Vault Pro Indicator

NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System

Overview

NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features.

Trading Logic

Core Strategy: RSI Reversal

The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones:

BUY Signal:

  • RSI value drops below the defined lower level (default: 40)
  • Indicates the market is oversold with upward reversal potential

SELL Signal:

  • RSI value rises above the defined upper level (default: 60)
  • Indicates the market is overbought with downward reversal potential

Example Trading Scenario

EURUSD M15 - BUY Scenario 1. Market Conditions: - Price: 1.0850 - RSI(14): 35 (Oversold zone) - MACD: Positive crossover - Trend: Bullish bias 2. EA Decision: ✅ RSI < 40 (Buy signal) ✅ MACD filter confirmed ✅ Maximum position limit not reached 3. Trade Execution: - Position: BUY 0.01 lot - Entry: 1.0850 - Stop Loss: 1.0820 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Take Profit: 1.0895 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Risk: $10 (adjustable) 4. Position Management: - Trailing Stop active (ATR multiplier: 1.0) - SL automatically rises as price moves into profit - Position closes at TP or TSL 5. Second Position (Lot Multiplication): - If signal continues and max position limit not reached - New position: 0.01 × 2.0 = 0.02 lot opened - Position grows when trend is strong

Advanced Features

1️⃣ Multi-Filter System (Optional)

RSI Filter: (Mandatory)

  • Detects overbought/oversold zones
  • Min/Max RSI tracking for dynamic levels
  • Adjustable period and levels

Moving Average Filter:

  • Fast MA (10) and Slow MA (20) crossovers
  • Trend direction confirmation
  • EMA/SMA option

MACD Filter:

  • MACD line and Signal line crossovers
  • Momentum confirmation
  • Adjustable periods (12/26/9)

ADX Filter:

  • Trend strength measurement
  • Prevents trading in weak trends
  • Threshold setting (default: 25)

ATR Filter:

  • Volatility control
  • Prevents trading in low volatility
  • Pip-based minimum ATR value

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter:

  • Trend confirmation from higher timeframe
  • Support from H1, H4, D1 timeframes
  • Adjustable MA period (50)

2️⃣ Progressive Lot Multiplication System

Position 1: 0.01 lot (initial) Position 2: 0.01 × 1.5 = 0.015 lot Position 3: 0.015 × 1.5 = 0.0225 lot

How It Works:

  • Lot size increases with each new position by a multiplier
  • Controlled by Lot Increase Multiplier (default: 2.0)
  • Limited by Max Trade Lot (default: 1.0)
  • Position count controlled by Max Open Positions (default: 3)

Advantages:

  • Increases profit potential in strong trends
  • Stays under risk management control
  • Separate SL/TP for each position

Important: This is an aggressive risk management strategy. Use Multiplier 1.0 for conservative trading.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Calculation:

Stop Loss = Entry ± (ATR × SL_Multiplier) Take Profit = Entry ± (ATR × TP_Multiplier) Default: SL_Multiplier = 1.5 TP_Multiplier = 3.0 Risk/Reward Ratio = 1:2

Fixed SL/TP Option:

  • Set Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false for fixed pip values
  • FixedStopLossPips = 30 pips
  • FixedTakeProfitPips = 50 pips

4️⃣ Trailing Stop (Profit Lock)

ATR-Based Trailing Stop:

Trailing Distance = ATR × ATR_TS_Multiplier Example: ATR = 0.0020 (20 pips) Multiplier = 1.0 Trailing Distance = 20 pips When BUY position is +20 pips in profit: → SL automatically moves to Entry price → SL rises as price rises → Profit is protected

Security Controls:

  • Complies with broker's minimum stop level
  • Freeze level control
  • Prevents invalid stops errors

5️⃣ Risk Management

Risk Per Position:

  • MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = $20 (default)
  • Automatic lot calculation based on Stop Loss distance
  • Prevents excessive account balance risk

Maximum Position Control:

  • Max_Open_Positions = 3
  • Open position limit per symbol
  • Prevents excessive lot loading

Margin Control:

  • Margin calculation before each trade
  • Does not open trade if insufficient margin
  • Minimizes margin call risk

Visual HUD Panel

Real-Time Information:

┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ NeuraVault Pro V1.0 │ │ EURUSD / M15 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┤ │ PRICE: BID 1.08500 / ASK 1.08520│ │ │ │ AUTO TRADING: │ │ Mode: ON | Pos: 2/3 | Lot: 0.01│ │ TS: ON | ATR Mult: 1.0 │ │ │ │ FILTERS: │ │ RSI(14): ON | 35.2 | BUY Zone │ │ Min RSI (1h): 32.1 | Max: 68.5 │ │ MA Cross: ON | BULLISH │ │ MACD: ON | 0.0015 | BULLISH │ │ ADX(14): ON | 28.5 | TRENDING │ │ ATR(14): ON | 18.5 pips │ │ MTF(H1): ON | UPTREND │ └─────────────────────────────────┘

Color Status Indicators:

  • Green: Bullish/Active/Trending
  • Red: Bearish/Off/Ranging
  • Yellow: Neutral/Warning
  • Gray: Disabled

Chart Signals:

  • Green Arrow (↑): BUY signal
  • Red Arrow (↓): SELL signal
  • Historical signals also displayed on chart

Installation and Usage

Step 1: Installation

  1. Load the EA into MetaTrader 5
  2. Drag it onto your desired symbol's chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading (green "AutoTrading" button)

Step 2: Basic Settings

=== MANDATORY SETTINGS === ✓ TradeLotSize = 0.01 (initial lot) ✓ MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = 20 (risk per trade) ✓ Max_Open_Positions = 3 (maximum positions) ✓ RSI_Period = 14 ✓ RSI_BuyLevel = 40 ✓ RSI_SellLevel = 60 === OPTIONAL FILTERS === □ Use_MA_Filter = false (initially off) □ Use_MACD_Filter = true (recommended) □ Use_ADX_Filter = false □ Use_ATR_Filter = false □ Use_MTF_Filter = false

Step 3: Optimization (VERY IMPORTANT!)

⚠️ WARNING: You MUST optimize for each symbol and timeframe!

Why Optimization is Required:

  • EURUSD volatility differs from GOLD volatility
  • RSI levels on M5 behave differently than on H1
  • Each market has its own unique dynamics
  • Non-optimized settings can lead to losses

Optimization Parameters:

1. Core Parameters (Mandatory):

RSI_Period: 10-20 (step: 2) RSI_BuyLevel: 30-45 (step: 5) RSI_SellLevel: 55-70 (step: 5)

2. Risk Management:

TradeLotSize: 0.01-0.10 (step: 0.01) LotIncreaseMultiplier: 1.0-2.5 (step: 0.5) Max_Open_Positions: 1-5 (step: 1) SL_ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-3.0 (step: 0.5) TP_ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-5.0 (step: 0.5)

3. Filters (Optional):

FastMA_Period: 5-20 (step: 5) SlowMA_Period: 15-50 (step: 5) ADX_Threshold: 20-30 (step: 5) Min_ATR_Value_Pips: 10-30 (step: 5)

Optimization Steps:

  1. Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
  2. Select the EA
  3. Choose symbol and timeframe (e.g., EURUSD, M15)
  4. Period: Use minimum 6 months of data
  5. Go to Optimization tab
  6. Add the parameters above
  7. Press Start button
  8. Select best results (Profit Factor, Drawdown, Winrate)
  9. Verify these settings with forward testing

Optimization Criteria:

✓ Profit Factor > 1.5 ✓ Win Rate > 50% ✓ Max Drawdown < 20% ✓ Total Trades > 50 (for statistical significance) ✓ Recovery Factor > 3.0

Step 4: Demo Account Testing

⚠️ DEMO FIRST, THEN REAL!

Demo Testing Process (Minimum 1 Month):

  1. Open a demo account
  2. Apply optimized settings
  3. Run for minimum 1 month
  4. Monitor daily performance
  5. Review trade logs
  6. Check drawdown levels
  7. Move to Real account if results are satisfactory

Metrics to Monitor in Demo:

  • Daily/Weekly profit/loss
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Win rate
  • Average trade duration
  • Lot multiplication performance
  • Trailing stop effectiveness

Recommended Symbols and Timeframes

Best Performance:

✓ EURUSD - M15, M30 ✓ GBPUSD - M15, M30 ✓ XAUUSD (GOLD) - M15, M30, H1 ✓ USDJPY - M15, M30

Medium Performance:

○ AUDUSD - M15 ○ USDCAD - M15 ○ NZDUSD - M15

Recommendation: Optimize separately for each symbol and use different magic numbers.

⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  1. Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. You can lose all your capital.

  2. This EA is not a profit guarantee. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  3. Optimization is mandatory. Do not use without optimization. Each symbol and timeframe requires different settings.

  4. Test on demo account. Do not use on real account without minimum 1 month demo testing.

  5. Lot multiplication risk: LotIncreaseMultiplier > 1.0 values represent aggressive strategy. Use 1.0 for conservative trading.

  6. Risk management is your responsibility:

    • Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose
    • Keep maximum position count low (1-3)
    • Never disable stop losses
    • Do not risk more than 1-2% of your account balance

  7. Market conditions change: Performance may vary in trending vs ranging markets.

  8. Broker selection matters: Use a broker with low spreads and good execution.

  9. VPS recommended: VPS usage recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

  10. All risks are yours. You are solely responsible for profits/losses from trades made using this EA.

Support and Contact

Have Questions?

  • Send a message from our MQL5 profile page: www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller
  • Contact us for EA issues, optimization suggestions, or feature requests
  • You can share backtest results and ask about your experiences

Topics We Support: ✓ Installation and setup support ✓ Optimization guidance ✓ Bug reports ✓ Broker compatibility issues ✓ Strategic suggestions

Topics We Don't Support: ✗ Personal trading advisory ✗ Profit guarantee requests ✗ Loss compensation ✗ Account management

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Language: MQL5 Version: 1.0 Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit: $500+ CPU Usage: Low Memory Usage: Medium Tick Speed: Every tick Backtest Supported: Yes (every tick model) Multi-Currency: Yes Hedge Supported: No (for netting accounts)

Demo Version

14-Day Free Trial

You can test the EA risk-free by downloading the demo version:

Demo Version Features: ✓ 14 days full-featured usage ✓ All filters adjustable ✓ Can perform real trading ✗ Trading parameters locked (lot, position count, etc.)

Full Version Features: ✓ Unlimited usage ✓ All parameters adjustable ✓ Lifetime updates ✓ Priority support

Tips for Success

1. Be Patient

  • Give the EA time to work
  • Don't focus on daily results, look at monthly performance

2. Risk Management

  • Never risk more than 10% of your account balance
  • Take maximum 1-2% risk per trade

3. Diversify

  • Run on multiple symbols
  • Test on different timeframes

4. Monitor

  • Check daily trade logs
  • Analyze losing trades
  • Note successful settings

5. Learn

  • Understand the EA's logic
  • Learn RSI strategy
  • Follow market dynamics

Conclusion

NeuraVault Pro is a professional RSI reversal trading system. With proper optimization, risk management, and patient usage, it can provide consistent performance in forex markets.

Remember:

  • Optimization is mandatory
  • Demo testing is essential
  • Risk management is vital
  • All risks are yours

Wishing you successful trading!

By purchasing this EA, you declare that you have read and accept all the above risk warnings.

© 2025 NeuraVault Pro | Professional Trading Solutions


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Signal Hunter Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
시그널 헌터: 전문 시그널 포착기 & 자동 매매 전문가 Signal Hunter(시그널 헌터)는 외환(Forex) 시장에서 효과적인 시그널 탐지와 자동 매매를 위해 설계된 강력한 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)입니다. AI 기술을 기반으로 한 이 도구는 RSI 기반 시그널과 여러 가지 필터(MA, MACD, ADX, ATR, MTF)를 결합하여 시장 상황에 맞는 신뢰할 수 있는 매매 기회를 제공합니다. 수동 매매를 위한 시그널 포착이든, 완전 자동 매매 실행이든, Signal Hunter는 모든 수준의 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Lite 버전은 무료 체험을 제공하며, Pro 버전은 모든 기능을 갖추고 무제한 유연성을 제공합니다. Signal Hunter의 작동 방식 Signal Hunter의 핵심 논리는 과매수/과매도 시장 상황을 식별하는 것입니다. 주요 시그널 소스는 RSI(상대강도지수)이며, 사용자가 정의한 조회 기간(예: 지난 1시간) 내에서 RSI의 최소 또는 최대값 돌파를 감지
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
다이내믹 RSI 가디언 – 정밀 거래와 완전한 리스크 관리 다이내믹 RSI 가디언은 일관된 성과, 엄격한 리스크 관리, 유연성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다. 고급 핍 기반 계산과 RSI 기반의 지능형 필터를 바탕으로, 모든 거래가 엄격한 규칙을 준수하여 리스크를 최소화하고 기회를 극대화합니다. 주요 기능 : 스마트 진입 시스템 • RSI 기반 다중 필터 확인 • 높은 확률의 신호를 탐지하고 차트에 화살표로 시각화 완전한 리스크 관리 • 리스크 퍼센트 기반의 동적 로트 크기 계산 • 최대 포지션 수 및 거래 확인 (과도한 거래 방지) • 유효하지 않은 스탑로스 레벨 보호 고급 종료 전략 • ATR 또는 고정 핍 기반의 트레일링 스탑 • 조정 가능한 스탑로스 및 테이크프로핏 (핍 기반) • 브로커 제한에 맞춘 자동 스탑로스 수정 시각적 HUD 대시보드 • 실시간 상태 (매수, 매도, 차단) • 시장 상황 표시 • 신호 추적 및 구분선 백
FREE
Neura Vault Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - プロフェッショナルRSI反転トレーディングシステム 概要 NeuraVault Proは、RSI(相対力指数)の反転に基づいたプロフェッショナル自動売買システムです。買われ過ぎや売られ過ぎのゾーンでの反転機会を捉えるよう設計されており、高度なフィルターと包括的なリスク管理機能を備えています。 トレーディングロジック コア戦略: RSI反転 EAは、市場が買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎのゾーンに達したときに反転機会を捉えます: 買いシグナル: RSI値が定義された下限レベル(デフォルト: 40)を下回る 市場が売られ過ぎで上昇反転の可能性を示す 売りシグナル: RSI値が定義された上限レベル(デフォルト: 60)を上回る 市場が買われ過ぎで下降反転の可能性を示す トレーディングシナリオの例 EURUSD M15 - 買いシナリオ 市場状況: 価格: 1.0850 RSI(14): 35 (売られ過ぎゾーン) MACD: ポジティブクロス トレンド: 強気バイアス EAの判断: RSI < 40 (買いシグナル) MACDフィルター確認
FREE
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Basic
Befe Ltd
1.5 (2)
Experts
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro   is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for   multi-symbol automation   and   dynamic risk control . Attach it to   any chart , and it automatically scans   every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with   ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected   risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator
FREE
Dynamic RSI Guardian
Befe Ltd
Experts
다이내믹 RSI 가디언 – 정밀 거래와 완전한 리스크 관리 다이내믹 RSI 가디언은 일관된 성과, 엄격한 리스크 관리, 유연성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다. 고급 핍 기반 계산과 RSI 기반의 지능형 필터를 바탕으로, 모든 거래가 엄격한 규칙을 준수하여 리스크를 최소화하고 기회를 극대화합니다.   주요 기능 : 스마트 진입 시스템 • RSI 기반 다중 필터 확인 • 높은 확률의 신호를 탐지하고 차트에 화살표로 시각화 완전한 리스크 관리 • 리스크 퍼센트 기반의 동적 로트 크기 계산 • 최대 포지션 수 및 거래 확인 (과도한 거래 방지) • 유효하지 않은 스탑로스 레벨 보호 고급 종료 전략 • ATR 또는 고정 핍 기반의 트레일링 스탑 • 조정 가능한 스탑로스 및 테이크프로핏 (핍 기반) • 브로커 제한에 맞춘 자동 스탑로스 수정 시각적 HUD 대시보드 • 실시간 상태 (매수, 매도, 차단) • 시장 상황 표시 • 신호 추적 및 구분선
Signal Hunter Advanced
Befe Ltd
Experts
시그널 헌터: 전문 시그널 포착기 & 자동 매매 전문가 Signal Hunter(시그널 헌터)는 외환(Forex) 시장에서 효과적인 시그널 탐지와 자동 매매를 위해 설계된 강력한 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)입니다. AI 기술을 기반으로 한 이 도구는 RSI 기반 시그널과 여러 가지 필터(MA, MACD, ADX, ATR, MTF)를 결합하여 시장 상황에 맞는 신뢰할 수 있는 매매 기회를 제공합니다. 수동 매매를 위한 시그널 포착이든, 완전 자동 매매 실행이든, Signal Hunter는 모든 수준의 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Lite 버전은 무료 체험을 제공하며, Pro 버전은 모든 기능을 갖추고 무제한 유연성을 제공합니다. Signal Hunter의 작동 방식 Signal Hunter의 핵심 논리는 과매수/과매도 시장 상황을 식별하는 것입니다. 주요 시그널 소스는 RSI(상대강도지수)이며, 사용자가 정의한 조회 기간(예: 지난 1시간) 내에서 RSI의 최소 또는 최대값 돌파를 감지
Neura Vault Pro
Befe Ltd
Experts
NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System Overview NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features. Trading Logic Core Strategy: RSI Reversal The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones: BUY Signal: RSI value drops
RSI AutoTrader Pro Smart Multi Symbol ATR Engine
Befe Ltd
Experts
RSI AutoTrader Pro – Smart Multi-Symbol ATR Engine Introduction RSI AutoTrader Pro is not another simple RSI bot — it’s a complete, intelligent trading system built for multi-symbol automation and dynamic risk control . Attach it to any chart , and it automatically scans every symbol in your Market Watch , identifies RSI signals, manages trades with ATR-based stop levels , and optimizes each position size according to your selected risk percentage . It’s more than an indicator-based bot. It’s
