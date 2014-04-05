Neura Vault Pro Indicator

NeuraVault Pro v1.0 - Professional RSI Reversal Trading System

Overview

NeuraVault Pro is a professional automated trading system based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversals. It is designed to capture reversal opportunities in overbought and oversold zones, equipped with advanced filters and comprehensive risk management features.

Trading Logic

Core Strategy: RSI Reversal

The EA captures reversal opportunities when the market reaches overbought or oversold zones:

BUY Signal:

RSI value drops below the defined lower level ( default: 40 )

) Indicates the market is oversold with upward reversal potential

SELL Signal:

RSI value rises above the defined upper level ( default: 60 )

) Indicates the market is overbought with downward reversal potential

Example Trading Scenario

EURUSD M15 - BUY Scenario 1. Market Conditions: - Price: 1.0850 - RSI(14): 35 (Oversold zone) - MACD: Positive crossover - Trend: Bullish bias 2. EA Decision: ✅ RSI < 40 (Buy signal) ✅ MACD filter confirmed ✅ Maximum position limit not reached 3. Trade Execution: - Position: BUY 0.01 lot - Entry: 1.0850 - Stop Loss: 1.0820 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Take Profit: 1.0895 (ATR-based, dynamic) - Risk: $10 (adjustable) 4. Position Management: - Trailing Stop active (ATR multiplier: 1.0) - SL automatically rises as price moves into profit - Position closes at TP or TSL 5. Second Position (Lot Multiplication): - If signal continues and max position limit not reached - New position: 0.01 × 2.0 = 0.02 lot opened - Position grows when trend is strong

Advanced Features

1️⃣ Multi-Filter System (Optional)

RSI Filter: (Mandatory)

Detects overbought/oversold zones

Min/Max RSI tracking for dynamic levels

Adjustable period and levels

Moving Average Filter:

Fast MA (10) and Slow MA (20) crossovers

Trend direction confirmation

EMA/SMA option

MACD Filter:

MACD line and Signal line crossovers

Momentum confirmation

Adjustable periods (12/26/9)

ADX Filter:

Trend strength measurement

Prevents trading in weak trends

Threshold setting (default: 25)

ATR Filter:

Volatility control

Prevents trading in low volatility

Pip-based minimum ATR value

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter:

Trend confirmation from higher timeframe

Support from H1, H4, D1 timeframes

Adjustable MA period (50)

2️⃣ Progressive Lot Multiplication System

Position 1: 0.01 lot (initial) Position 2: 0.01 × 1.5 = 0.015 lot Position 3: 0.015 × 1.5 = 0.0225 lot

How It Works:

Lot size increases with each new position by a multiplier

Controlled by Lot Increase Multiplier (default: 2.0)

(default: 2.0) Limited by Max Trade Lot (default: 1.0)

(default: 1.0) Position count controlled by Max Open Positions (default: 3)

Advantages:

Increases profit potential in strong trends

Stays under risk management control

Separate SL/TP for each position

Important: This is an aggressive risk management strategy. Use Multiplier 1.0 for conservative trading.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Calculation:

Stop Loss = Entry ± (ATR × SL_Multiplier) Take Profit = Entry ± (ATR × TP_Multiplier) Default: SL_Multiplier = 1.5 TP_Multiplier = 3.0 Risk/Reward Ratio = 1:2

Fixed SL/TP Option:

Set Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false for fixed pip values

FixedStopLossPips = 30 pips

FixedTakeProfitPips = 50 pips

4️⃣ Trailing Stop (Profit Lock)

ATR-Based Trailing Stop:

Trailing Distance = ATR × ATR_TS_Multiplier Example: ATR = 0.0020 (20 pips) Multiplier = 1.0 Trailing Distance = 20 pips When BUY position is +20 pips in profit: → SL automatically moves to Entry price → SL rises as price rises → Profit is protected

Security Controls:

Complies with broker's minimum stop level

Freeze level control

Prevents invalid stops errors

5️⃣ Risk Management

Risk Per Position:

MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = $20 (default)

Automatic lot calculation based on Stop Loss distance

Prevents excessive account balance risk

Maximum Position Control:

Max_Open_Positions = 3

Open position limit per symbol

Prevents excessive lot loading

Margin Control:

Margin calculation before each trade

Does not open trade if insufficient margin

Minimizes margin call risk

Visual HUD Panel

Real-Time Information:

┌─────────────────────────────────┐ │ NeuraVault Pro V1.0 │ │ EURUSD / M15 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┤ │ PRICE: BID 1.08500 / ASK 1.08520│ │ │ │ AUTO TRADING: │ │ Mode: ON | Pos: 2/3 | Lot: 0.01│ │ TS: ON | ATR Mult: 1.0 │ │ │ │ FILTERS: │ │ RSI(14): ON | 35.2 | BUY Zone │ │ Min RSI (1h): 32.1 | Max: 68.5 │ │ MA Cross: ON | BULLISH │ │ MACD: ON | 0.0015 | BULLISH │ │ ADX(14): ON | 28.5 | TRENDING │ │ ATR(14): ON | 18.5 pips │ │ MTF(H1): ON | UPTREND │ └─────────────────────────────────┘

Color Status Indicators:

Green: Bullish/Active/Trending

Red: Bearish/Off/Ranging

Yellow: Neutral/Warning

Gray: Disabled

Chart Signals:

Green Arrow (↑): BUY signal

Red Arrow (↓): SELL signal

Historical signals also displayed on chart

Installation and Usage

Step 1: Installation

Load the EA into MetaTrader 5 Drag it onto your desired symbol's chart Enable AutoTrading (green "AutoTrading" button)

Step 2: Basic Settings

=== MANDATORY SETTINGS === ✓ TradeLotSize = 0.01 (initial lot) ✓ MaxRiskPerTradeUSD = 20 (risk per trade) ✓ Max_Open_Positions = 3 (maximum positions) ✓ RSI_Period = 14 ✓ RSI_BuyLevel = 40 ✓ RSI_SellLevel = 60 === OPTIONAL FILTERS === □ Use_MA_Filter = false (initially off) □ Use_MACD_Filter = true (recommended) □ Use_ADX_Filter = false □ Use_ATR_Filter = false □ Use_MTF_Filter = false

Step 3: Optimization (VERY IMPORTANT!)

⚠️ WARNING: You MUST optimize for each symbol and timeframe!

Why Optimization is Required:

EURUSD volatility differs from GOLD volatility

RSI levels on M5 behave differently than on H1

Each market has its own unique dynamics

Non-optimized settings can lead to losses

Optimization Parameters:

1. Core Parameters (Mandatory):

RSI_Period: 10-20 (step: 2) RSI_BuyLevel: 30-45 (step: 5) RSI_SellLevel: 55-70 (step: 5)

2. Risk Management:

TradeLotSize: 0.01-0.10 (step: 0.01) LotIncreaseMultiplier: 1.0-2.5 (step: 0.5) Max_Open_Positions: 1-5 (step: 1) SL_ATR_Multiplier: 1.0-3.0 (step: 0.5) TP_ATR_Multiplier: 2.0-5.0 (step: 0.5)

3. Filters (Optional):

FastMA_Period: 5-20 (step: 5) SlowMA_Period: 15-50 (step: 5) ADX_Threshold: 20-30 (step: 5) Min_ATR_Value_Pips: 10-30 (step: 5)

Optimization Steps:

Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) Select the EA Choose symbol and timeframe (e.g., EURUSD, M15) Period: Use minimum 6 months of data Go to Optimization tab Add the parameters above Press Start button Select best results (Profit Factor, Drawdown, Winrate) Verify these settings with forward testing

Optimization Criteria:

✓ Profit Factor > 1.5 ✓ Win Rate > 50% ✓ Max Drawdown < 20% ✓ Total Trades > 50 (for statistical significance) ✓ Recovery Factor > 3.0

Step 4: Demo Account Testing

⚠️ DEMO FIRST, THEN REAL!

Demo Testing Process (Minimum 1 Month):

Open a demo account Apply optimized settings Run for minimum 1 month Monitor daily performance Review trade logs Check drawdown levels Move to Real account if results are satisfactory

Metrics to Monitor in Demo:

Daily/Weekly profit/loss

Maximum drawdown

Win rate

Average trade duration

Lot multiplication performance

Trailing stop effectiveness

Recommended Symbols and Timeframes

Best Performance:

✓ EURUSD - M15, M30 ✓ GBPUSD - M15, M30 ✓ XAUUSD (GOLD) - M15, M30, H1 ✓ USDJPY - M15, M30

Medium Performance:

○ AUDUSD - M15 ○ USDCAD - M15 ○ NZDUSD - M15

Recommendation: Optimize separately for each symbol and use different magic numbers.

⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. You can lose all your capital. This EA is not a profit guarantee. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Optimization is mandatory. Do not use without optimization. Each symbol and timeframe requires different settings. Test on demo account. Do not use on real account without minimum 1 month demo testing. Lot multiplication risk: LotIncreaseMultiplier > 1.0 values represent aggressive strategy. Use 1.0 for conservative trading. Risk management is your responsibility: Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose

Keep maximum position count low (1-3)

Never disable stop losses

Do not risk more than 1-2% of your account balance Market conditions change: Performance may vary in trending vs ranging markets. Broker selection matters: Use a broker with low spreads and good execution. VPS recommended: VPS usage recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation. All risks are yours. You are solely responsible for profits/losses from trades made using this EA.

Support and Contact

Have Questions?

Send a message from our MQL5 profile page: www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller

www.mql5.com/en/users/barissan/seller Contact us for EA issues, optimization suggestions, or feature requests

You can share backtest results and ask about your experiences

Topics We Support: ✓ Installation and setup support ✓ Optimization guidance ✓ Bug reports ✓ Broker compatibility issues ✓ Strategic suggestions

Topics We Don't Support: ✗ Personal trading advisory ✗ Profit guarantee requests ✗ Loss compensation ✗ Account management

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Language: MQL5 Version: 1.0 Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit: $500+ CPU Usage: Low Memory Usage: Medium Tick Speed: Every tick Backtest Supported: Yes (every tick model) Multi-Currency: Yes Hedge Supported: No (for netting accounts)

Demo Version

14-Day Free Trial

You can test the EA risk-free by downloading the demo version:

Demo Version Features: ✓ 14 days full-featured usage ✓ All filters adjustable ✓ Can perform real trading ✗ Trading parameters locked (lot, position count, etc.)

Full Version Features: ✓ Unlimited usage ✓ All parameters adjustable ✓ Lifetime updates ✓ Priority support

Tips for Success

1. Be Patient

Give the EA time to work

Don't focus on daily results, look at monthly performance

2. Risk Management

Never risk more than 10% of your account balance

Take maximum 1-2% risk per trade

3. Diversify

Run on multiple symbols

Test on different timeframes

4. Monitor

Check daily trade logs

Analyze losing trades

Note successful settings

5. Learn

Understand the EA's logic

Learn RSI strategy

Follow market dynamics

Conclusion

NeuraVault Pro is a professional RSI reversal trading system. With proper optimization, risk management, and patient usage, it can provide consistent performance in forex markets.

Remember:

Optimization is mandatory

Demo testing is essential

Risk management is vital

All risks are yours

Wishing you successful trading!

By purchasing this EA, you declare that you have read and accept all the above risk warnings.

