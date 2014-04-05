Spike detector Rider
- Francisco Mandomo Simbine
- 버전: 1.5
- 활성화: 10
Introduction
The Spike Detector Rider is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities.
It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations.
After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.
Asset Specialization
Deriv BOOM
Deriv CRASH
Weltrade PainX
Weltrade GainX
Volatile Indices (US30, NAS100)
Gold (XAU/USD)
Exclusive Features
Predictive Algorithm: Detects potential spikes before they occur
Smart Filters: Trend confirmation, real-time volatility detection, and session analysis
Dynamic Dashboard: Real-time performance statistics, accuracy metrics, and proactive alerts
Automated Risk Management: ATR-based Stop Loss, multi-level Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop
Trading Advantages
High accuracy in volatile assets
Reduced false signals through multiple confirmation layers
Strategic entries aligned with key market movements
Transparent and easy-to-read signals on charts
Package Includes
Complete trading system (.ex5)
Strategic manual for synthetic derivatives
Specialized BOOM/CRASH support
Free updates for 1 year
Important Notice
Trading involves risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.
Type: Custom Indicator for MT5
"Spike Detector Rider – Precision and intelligence in volatile markets."