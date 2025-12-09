SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix

5

SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction
Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators.

The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify directional conviction and the underlying behavioural dynamics of price in real time.

Powered by the proprietary SQLogic™ computational engine, the system transforms raw data into immediate, interpretable sentiment designed for professional workflow integration.

Why the SQ Dominance Matrix Is Different

Standard retail tools rely on delayed reflections of past movement. The SQ Dominance Matrix instead focuses on real-time market state modelling and structural behaviour.

Adaptive Bias Extraction
Bias is determined through a cross-asset dispersion framework that evaluates each currency’s influence relative to the entire market basket. This isolates systemic strength independent of individual pair distortions.

Multi-Dimensional Market Diagnostics

  • Strength: Measures the dominance profile of each major currency.

  • Speed (SPD): A real-time activity metric that evaluates the immediate intensity and directional engagement of price movement.

  • Acceleration (ACC): A higher-order pressure model that identifies whether directional force is strengthening or weakening.

SQLogic™ Noise Suppression
A proprietary filtering layer extracts structurally significant information by neutralizing micro-volatility and low-quality price fluctuations.

Core Modules

1. Dominance Dashboard

A precision monitoring panel offering an immediate overview of the functional state of EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD.

  • Live Activity Metrics: Detect when a currency transitions from passive to active conditions.

  • Dynamic Visual Markers: Highlight phases of strengthening or fading directional pressure.

2. Strength Differential Matrix

A calibrated scoring system that quantifies the dominance differential between any two currencies.

  • Positive Differentials: Indicate bullish directional bias.

  • Negative Differentials: Indicate bearish directional bias.

  • Extreme Readings: Signal periods where dominance reaches statistically meaningful levels.

3. SQ Signal Panel (Advanced Filtering Layer)

This subsystem automatically constructs optimal pairings by matching currencies exhibiting the strongest directional advantage against those showing the weakest.

  • Strict Threshold Framework: Only displays opportunities when internal dominance separation criteria are met.

  • Tiered Highlighting: High-conviction scenarios are visually isolated for rapid recognition.

How to Apply the Output

Trend Continuation:
Prioritize currencies with elevated strength supported by rising Speed and reinforcing Acceleration metrics.

Exhaustion & Reversal Points:
Strong strength values but weakening Acceleration suggest directional fatigue and potential inflection zones.

High-Confidence Setups:
Pairs surfaced in the SQ Signal Panel reflect validated dominance conditions based on the system’s proprietary modelling.

Technical Infrastructure

  • Instantaneous Processing: All computations execute at M1 granularity for real-time responsiveness.

  • Non-Repainting Architecture: Historical outputs remain constant and verifiable.

  • Performance-Optimized: Built for multi-chart, institution-level workloads with minimal system overhead.


Oliver Henry
661
Oliver Henry 2025.12.11 17:17 
 

Over the years I've bought various strength meters from MQL market place and they all work in a similar way. The Dominance Matrix works differently and so far in early testing is showing very positive results which I never achieved using other currency strength indicators. The developer is also very helpful and reactive to requests and support needs. 100% recommendation from me.

