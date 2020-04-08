Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets

Introduction

The Spike Detector Rider is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities.

It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations.

After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

Asset Specialization

Deriv BOOM

Deriv CRASH

Weltrade PainX

Weltrade GainX

Volatile Indices (US30, NAS100)

Gold (XAU/USD)

Exclusive Features

Predictive Algorithm : Detects potential spikes before they occur

Smart Filters : Trend confirmation, real-time volatility detection, and session analysis

Dynamic Dashboard : Real-time performance statistics, accuracy metrics, and proactive alerts

Automated Risk Management: ATR-based Stop Loss, multi-level Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop

Trading Advantages

High accuracy in volatile assets

Reduced false signals through multiple confirmation layers

Strategic entries aligned with key market movements

Transparent and easy-to-read signals on charts

Package Includes

Complete trading system (.ex5)

Strategic manual for synthetic derivatives

Specialized BOOM/CRASH support

Free updates for 1 year

Important Notice

Trading involves risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version: 1.0

Author: Xavic Mforex

Type: Custom Indicator for MT5

"Spike Detector Rider – Precision and intelligence in volatile markets."