Prop Challenge EA
- Experts
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- 버전: 1.10
- 업데이트됨: 18 5월 2024
- 활성화: 5
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR VALUES. THE EA STOPS WHEN THE DRAWDOWN OR PROFIT TARGET IS REACHED ON A CLOSED TRADE
Prop Challenge Expert is a high-performance trading system designed specifically for proprietary trading. It’s engineered to maximize profits while adhering to strict risk management rules.
Key Features:
- Dynamic Trade Management: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) to set adaptive stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, ensuring trades are optimized for market conditions.
- Profit Target & Drawdown Control: Automatically stops trading if the account drawdown hits % or if a % profit target is reached, safeguarding your capital and locking in gains.
- Strategic Entry Signals: Employs a trend strategy to identify lucrative trading opportunities.