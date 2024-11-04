- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD-STD
|1183
|EURJPY-STD
|913
|CHFJPY-STD
|622
|EURUSD-STD
|263
|GBPUSD-STD
|202
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURCAD-STD
|353
|EURJPY-STD
|264
|CHFJPY-STD
|307
|EURUSD-STD
|206
|GBPUSD-STD
|189
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURCAD-STD
|33K
|EURJPY-STD
|17K
|CHFJPY-STD
|-7.4K
|EURUSD-STD
|2.7K
|GBPUSD-STD
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 9"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.
Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.
Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market
USD
USD
USD