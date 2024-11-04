シグナルセクション
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
レビュー0件
信頼性
72週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
3 183
利益トレード:
2 621 (82.34%)
損失トレード:
562 (17.66%)
ベストトレード:
76.06 USD
最悪のトレード:
-28.79 USD
総利益:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
総損失:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
40 (14.80 USD)
最大連続利益:
158.01 USD (29)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
74.28%
最大入金額:
62.99%
最近のトレード:
46 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
56
平均保有時間:
12 時間
リカバリーファクター:
9.85
長いトレード:
1 594 (50.08%)
短いトレード:
1 589 (49.92%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.77
期待されたペイオフ:
0.41 USD
平均利益:
1.16 USD
平均損失:
-3.06 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-133.96 USD)
最大連続損失:
-133.96 USD (8)
月間成長:
5.70%
年間予想:
69.19%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.30 USD
最大の:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
エクイティによる:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +76.06 USD
最悪のトレード: -29 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 29
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +14.80 USD
最大連続損失: -133.96 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 9"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


レビューなし
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください