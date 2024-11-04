SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
Fiabilidad
72 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 183
Transacciones Rentables:
2 621 (82.34%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
562 (17.66%)
Mejor transacción:
76.06 USD
Peor transacción:
-28.79 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
40 (14.80 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
158.01 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
74.28%
Carga máxima del depósito:
62.99%
Último trade:
30 minutos
Trades a la semana:
56
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
9.85
Transacciones Largas:
1 594 (50.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 589 (49.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.77
Beneficio Esperado:
0.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.16 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.06 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-133.96 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-133.96 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.70%
Pronóstico anual:
69.19%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.30 USD
Máxima:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
De fondos:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +76.06 USD
Peor transacción: -29 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 29
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.80 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -133.96 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 9" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
