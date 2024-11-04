СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
0 отзывов
Надежность
72 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
3 183
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 621 (82.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
562 (17.66%)
Лучший трейд:
76.06 USD
Худший трейд:
-28.79 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
40 (14.80 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
158.01 USD (29)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
74.28%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
62.99%
Последний трейд:
1 час
Трейдов в неделю:
56
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
9.85
Длинных трейдов:
1 594 (50.08%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 589 (49.92%)
Профит фактор:
1.77
Мат. ожидание:
0.41 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.06 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-133.96 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-133.96 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
5.70%
Годовой прогноз:
69.19%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.30 USD
Максимальная:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
По эквити:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +76.06 USD
Худший трейд: -29 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 29
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +14.80 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -133.96 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 9" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


Нет отзывов
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
30 USD в месяц
211%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
72
100%
3 183
82%
74%
1.76
0.41
USD
55%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.